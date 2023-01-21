Restaurant header imageView gallery

For Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

51 High Street

Medford, MA 02155

Cheese Pizza
Custom Build Your Own Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Starters/Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

w/ side of marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Plain, breaded fried chicken tenders. (6pc. sub plain for tenders in Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or BBQ - or Sauce on Side.) Add side of ranch, bleu cheese, or BBQ $1)

Nonna's Meatballs

$8.00

House made beef & pork meatballs covered in our house red sauce.

Garlic Cheesy Breadsticks

Garlic Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.00

Sliced garlic sticks with house cheese blend, side of red sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed tender greens, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, carrot, Italian dressing (add cheese $1)

Greek

Greek

$10.00

Mixed tender greens, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons, Caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, fresh cut Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese flakes, homestyle crutons, Caesar dressing.

Pizza

Custom Build Your Own Pizza

Custom Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Build your own. Starts with house red sauce, custom cheese blend. Add toppings!

*Gluten Free* Custom Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

House made gluten free dough. (not a vegan product)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

House red sauce, custom cheese blend.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, red sauce, custom cheese blend.

The HoneyRoni

The HoneyRoni

$16.00

Pepperoni & pepperoni with red chili flakes & hot honey drizzle.

Lucy's Fab Rangoon

Lucy's Fab Rangoon

$18.00

House-made, wild-caught Crab Rangoon on our house made dough topped with wonton strips & our house blend cheese. Garnished with green onion & sweet and sour sauce.

Veggies Are For Lovers

Veggies Are For Lovers

$15.00

Green pepper, white onion, black olives, sauteed' mushrooms.

Sarge's Margherita

Sarge's Margherita

$15.00

Fresh mozzerella, tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil.

The Muush Mushroom & Herb

The Muush Mushroom & Herb

$17.00

Saute'ed mushrooms, fresh house blend herbs, ricotta, custom cheese blend. (no red sauce)

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$17.00

Nashville Hot sauce drizzle, fried chicken, pickled red onion, smoked bacon. Try it with pickles! (+$1)

Bufalo Di Pollo

Bufalo Di Pollo

$17.00

GRILLED or FRIED Chicken Add a drizzle of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Smoky BBQ sauce drizzle, fried chicken, pickled red onion, smoked bacon.

Detroit x ForPizza

Detroit x ForPizza

$15.00

Our take on Detroit's classic style - our House Blend cheese laced around the crust, sauce on top, and finished with fresh basil. Try it with Pepperoni!

More Meat

More Meat

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball.

Amore Italia

Amore Italia

$17.00

Nonna's meatball, green peppers, ricotta, fresh basil.

Bocca Calda

Bocca Calda

$17.00

(Hot Mouth) Fresh Italian sausage, fresh mozzerella, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, garlic.

Pauly's Pushcart

Pauly's Pushcart

$17.00

Fresh Italian sausage, green peppers, white onion.

Pesto Pollo

Pesto Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken, roasted cherry tomatoes, sauteed' mushrooms, house pesto sauce.

Harry's Hawaiian

Harry's Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham (or bacon), pineapple. (add jalapenos +$1)

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$17.00

Hamburger, red sauce, yellow mustard. Topped with pickles, shredded lettuce, big mac sauce drizzle.

Plant Based Pizza

Plant Based Build Your Own

$14.00

Pesto Planto

$16.00

House vegan pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, sauteed' mushrooms. (add vegan mozzerella +$1)

Carl Called

$17.00

Special caramelized onion sauce, roasted artichokes, sauteed' mushrooms, roasted red peppers.

Medley Veggie

$17.00

Green pepper, white onion, black olives, sauteed' mushrooms, red sauce, vegan mozzerella.

20oz Bottles

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.25
Grape Crush

Grape Crush

$2.25

Gatorade

Lemon Lime (yellow)

Lemon Lime (yellow)

$2.50
Cool Blue (dark blue)

Cool Blue (dark blue)

$2.50
Glacier Freeze (light blue)

Glacier Freeze (light blue)

$2.50
Orange (orange)

Orange (orange)

$2.50
Fruit Punch (red)

Fruit Punch (red)

$2.50

Soda Cans & More

Aquafina Bottled Water

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dole Apple Juice

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Maine Root Beer (glass bottle)

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Zero Calorie

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.00
Pizza for everyone. High quality ingredients. Passionate preparation. A new twist on an old tradition. A slice of our profit goes straight to charity. For Pizza. Reinventing the wheel.

