- Home
- /
- Winston Salem
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
No reviews yet
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Fall Chef Specials
Charbroiled Oysters (6)
Whole Fried Snapper (1)
Whole fried Red Snapper served with chili limes.
Whole Fried NC Flounder (1)
Whole fried Flounder served with chili limes.
Salmon Salad
Cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, red onion, & chopped egg. Dressings choices of ranch, caesar, raspberry vinn.
Shrimp Chef Salad
Broiled & spiced shrimp, apricots, cranberries, toasted pecans, parmesan cheese, red onions, & chopped egg, CONTAINS NUTS* Dressing choices: Ranch, Caesar, Italian, & Raspberry Vinn.
Jumbo Shrimp Burger Deluxe
Crispy jumbo shrimp, lettuce & spicy mayo served on a fluffy bun.
Soft Shell Crab BLT
Fried soft shell crab, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy mayo served on a fluffy bun.
Roasted Speckled Trout Chowder
Seafood Steamers
Crab Leg Steamers
Now available for online ordering! Our famous steamed crab legs with Old Bay seasonings served with melted butter. Please allow 25 minutes for preparation.
Shrimp Steamers
Now available for online ordering! Our famous peel and eat shrimp. Shell on Jumbo shrimp, steamed, and dressed with zest & Old Bay seasoning. Please allow 25 minutes for preparation.
NC Blue Crabs Live (1 dz)
*PLEASE READ* AVAILABLE MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS . *Subject to availability. Live wild caught Blue Crabs from the outer banks of North Carolina.
NC Blue Crabs Steamed (1 dz)
*PLEASE READ* AVAILABLE MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS. Wild caught Blue Crabs from the outer banks of North Carolina. For your safety, these crabs are cooked to order. If you are purchasing steamed crabs please allow 25 minutes to prepare.***Subject to availability.
NC Blue Crabs Steamed (1/2 Bushel)
NC Crabs Live ( 1/2 Bushel)
Combinations
Pick Two Items Combo
Build your own combination by choosing your two items. Choose your fish and seafood and your side. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.
Pick Three Items Combo
Build your own combination by choosing 3 items. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.
Capain Charlie
Named after our beloved founder it's the combination that has everything! Served with fish (1), Shrimp, Oysters & Clamstrips. All combinations are served with coleslaw, 4 hush puppies, and 1 side.
Mariner Meal
The ultimate snack pack. Fish (1) served with coleslaw, 4 hushpuppies, & a drink.
Boats
Dinners
Bone Croaker Dinner (2)
A Forsyth staple! Fresh Croaker fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish contains a center bone and occasionally a tail.
Catfish Dinner (2)
Crispy fried Catfish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.
Clamstrip Dinner
Crispy fried clamstrips served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. Dinners that have fish come with 2 pieces.
Whiting Fillet Dinner (2)
Whiting fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless & occasionally may contain small pin bones.
Flounder Fillet Dinner (2)
Crispy Flounder fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless and may occasionally contain small pin bones. If you would prefer dark side or white side please make note in comments at checkout.
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner (12)
Jumbo tail-on shrimp served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. Medium served with 9 jumbo shrimp. Large served with 12 jumbo shrimp.
Maryland Crab Cake Dinner (2)
Traditional lump crab cakes (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.
Oyster Dinner (10)
Most requested item! Fresh never frozen fried oysters (10) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
Golden fried popcorn shrimp served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.
Salmon Dinner (1)
Wild caught salmon best prepared broiled. Served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.
Scallop Dinner (5)
Family Packs
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bone Croaker Sandwich
Croaker fish (2) served on white bread. Each sandwich is served with a side of our famous coleslaw.
Catfish Sandwich (2)
Crispy Catfish (2) on a bun served with a side of our famous coleslaw.
Whiting Sandwich (2)
Whiting fish (2) served on white bread. Each sandwich is served with our famous coleslaw. This fish is boneless but may occassionally contain small pin bones.
Flounder Sandwich (2)
Flounder fish (2) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with our famous coleslaw. This fish is boneless but may occassionally contain small pin bones.
Maryland Crab Cake Burger (1)
A delicious crispy fried lump crab cake (1) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with a side of coleslaw.
Oyster Burger (5)
An eastern NC Favorite! Crispy fried oysters served on a bun with a side of our famous coleslaw.
Shrimp Burger
An Eastern NC classic! Crispy Popcorn shrimp on a bun served with a side of our famous coleslaw.
Sides
Desserts
Shell Fish
Spicey Trout
Mussel Bag 1 Lb.
Fresh Oysters (In Shell)
Fresh Oysters (Shucked)
Shrimp Shell Off (21/25 size)
Fresh shell-off shrimp sold by the pound.
Shrimp Shell On (21/25 size)
Fresh shell-on shrimp sold by the pound.
Sea Scallops 1 lb.
Fresh seas scallops sold by the pound.
Crabs
Pre-Cut Fish
Catfish Fillets (3-4pcs)
Flounder Fillets (3-4 pcs)
Whiting Fillets (3-4pcs)
Atlantic Salmon Fillet (1-2 pcs)
Atlantic Salmon Steaked (1-2 pcs)
King Mackerel Steaked (1-2 pcs)
Fresh wild caught King Mackerel. We weigh the entire fish, clean, gut, and cut per your request. Feel free to make fish stock, soup, or fertilize your garden with the center bone.
Tuna Steaks (Sushi Grade)
Honey Bourbon Salmon Fillet
Marinated Trout
Lemon Dill Salmon
Pantry
White Bread (Loaf) *New*
Burger Buns *New*
Boil Bomb Liquid Seasoning
Blue Crab Dry Seasoning
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Lemon & Thyme Oil
Tingly Seasoning Salt
FS Seafood Breader
Cajun Breader
Chicken Breader
Hushpuppy Mix
Texas Pete Hot Sauce
Slap Yo Mama Seasoning
Spice Delight Seasoning
Stone Ground Grits
White Corn Meal (conventional)
White Self-Rising Corn Meal
Yellow Grits
Yellow Self-Rising Corn Meal
Oyster Shucker
Apple Butter
Black Eyed Peas
Carolina Gold Rice
Hot Okra
Seafood (Cater)
Call for Open Hours
Southern fried seafood restaurant and wild caught seafood market. Established in 1984.
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem, NC 27101