Seafood

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

No reviews yet

-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick Two Items Combo
Whiting Fillet Dinner (2)
Whiting Sandwich (2)

Fall Chef Specials

Charbroiled Oysters (6)

Charbroiled Oysters (6)

$16.00
Whole Fried Snapper (1)

Whole Fried Snapper (1)

$26.00+

Whole fried Red Snapper served with chili limes.

Whole Fried NC Flounder (1)

Whole Fried NC Flounder (1)

$26.00+

Whole fried Flounder served with chili limes.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, red onion, & chopped egg. Dressings choices of ranch, caesar, raspberry vinn.

Shrimp Chef Salad

Shrimp Chef Salad

$16.99

Broiled & spiced shrimp, apricots, cranberries, toasted pecans, parmesan cheese, red onions, & chopped egg, CONTAINS NUTS* Dressing choices: Ranch, Caesar, Italian, & Raspberry Vinn.

Jumbo Shrimp Burger Deluxe

Jumbo Shrimp Burger Deluxe

$10.99

Crispy jumbo shrimp, lettuce & spicy mayo served on a fluffy bun.

Soft Shell Crab BLT

Soft Shell Crab BLT

$14.99

Fried soft shell crab, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy mayo served on a fluffy bun.

Roasted Speckled Trout Chowder

Roasted Speckled Trout Chowder

$5.99+

Seafood Steamers

Crab Leg Steamers

Crab Leg Steamers

$27.99+

Now available for online ordering! Our famous steamed crab legs with Old Bay seasonings served with melted butter. Please allow 25 minutes for preparation.

Shrimp Steamers

Shrimp Steamers

$9.00+

Now available for online ordering! Our famous peel and eat shrimp. Shell on Jumbo shrimp, steamed, and dressed with zest & Old Bay seasoning. Please allow 25 minutes for preparation.

NC Blue Crabs Live (1 dz)

NC Blue Crabs Live (1 dz)

$35.00Out of stock

*PLEASE READ* AVAILABLE MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS . *Subject to availability. Live wild caught Blue Crabs from the outer banks of North Carolina.

NC Blue Crabs Steamed (1 dz)

NC Blue Crabs Steamed (1 dz)

$40.00Out of stock

*PLEASE READ* AVAILABLE MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS. Wild caught Blue Crabs from the outer banks of North Carolina. For your safety, these crabs are cooked to order. If you are purchasing steamed crabs please allow 25 minutes to prepare.***Subject to availability.

NC Blue Crabs Steamed (1/2 Bushel)

NC Blue Crabs Steamed (1/2 Bushel)

$150.00Out of stock

NC Crabs Live ( 1/2 Bushel)

$120.00Out of stock

Combinations

Pick Two Items Combo

Pick Two Items Combo

$14.99

Build your own combination by choosing your two items. Choose your fish and seafood and your side. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.

Pick Three Items Combo

Pick Three Items Combo

$16.99

Build your own combination by choosing 3 items. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.

Capain Charlie

Capain Charlie

$23.99

Named after our beloved founder it's the combination that has everything! Served with fish (1), Shrimp, Oysters & Clamstrips. All combinations are served with coleslaw, 4 hush puppies, and 1 side.

Mariner Meal

$8.99

The ultimate snack pack. Fish (1) served with coleslaw, 4 hushpuppies, & a drink.

Boats

Clamstrip Boat

$6.99

A serving of crispy fried Clamstrips.

Jumbo Shrimp Boat (9)

$9.99

A serving of crispy Jumbo shrimp (9)

Oyster Boat

$7.99+

A serving of crispy fried oysters (10).

Popcorn Shrimp Boat

Popcorn Shrimp Boat

$7.99

A serving of crispy fried popcorn shrimp.

Scallop Boat (5)

$10.99

Chicken

6 Wings Only

6 Wings Only

$8.99
6 Wing Dinner

6 Wing Dinner

$11.99

Dinners

Each dinner is served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. Dinners that have fish come with 2 pieces.

Bone Croaker Dinner (2)

$13.99

A Forsyth staple! Fresh Croaker fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish contains a center bone and occasionally a tail.

Catfish Dinner (2)

$13.99

Crispy fried Catfish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.

Clamstrip Dinner

$9.99

Crispy fried clamstrips served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. Dinners that have fish come with 2 pieces.

Whiting Fillet Dinner (2)

Whiting Fillet Dinner (2)

$11.99

Whiting fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless & occasionally may contain small pin bones.

Flounder Fillet Dinner (2)

$13.99

Crispy Flounder fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless and may occasionally contain small pin bones. If you would prefer dark side or white side please make note in comments at checkout.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner (12)

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner (12)

$14.99

Jumbo tail-on shrimp served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. Medium served with 9 jumbo shrimp. Large served with 12 jumbo shrimp.

Maryland Crab Cake Dinner (2)

$19.99

Traditional lump crab cakes (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.

Oyster Dinner (10)

Oyster Dinner (10)

$16.99

Most requested item! Fresh never frozen fried oysters (10) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Golden fried popcorn shrimp served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.

Salmon Dinner (1)

Salmon Dinner (1)

$15.99

Wild caught salmon best prepared broiled. Served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.

Scallop Dinner (5)

$16.99

Family Packs

5 pc Fish Only

5 pc Fish Only

$15.99+
7 pc Fish Only

7 pc Fish Only

$19.99+
10 pc Fish Only

10 pc Fish Only

$26.99+
25 Whiting Fillet Only

25 Whiting Fillet Only

$45.99
50 Whiting Fillet Only

50 Whiting Fillet Only

$89.99
75 Whiting Fillet Only

75 Whiting Fillet Only

$130.00
100 Whiting Fillet Only

100 Whiting Fillet Only

$170.00
150 Whiting Fillet Only

150 Whiting Fillet Only

$250.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bone Croaker Sandwich

Bone Croaker Sandwich

$5.99+

Croaker fish (2) served on white bread. Each sandwich is served with a side of our famous coleslaw.

Catfish Sandwich (2)

Catfish Sandwich (2)

$8.99

Crispy Catfish (2) on a bun served with a side of our famous coleslaw.

Whiting Sandwich (2)

Whiting Sandwich (2)

$7.99

Whiting fish (2) served on white bread. Each sandwich is served with our famous coleslaw. This fish is boneless but may occassionally contain small pin bones.

Flounder Sandwich (2)

$8.99

Flounder fish (2) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with our famous coleslaw. This fish is boneless but may occassionally contain small pin bones.

Maryland Crab Cake Burger (1)

Maryland Crab Cake Burger (1)

$10.99

A delicious crispy fried lump crab cake (1) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with a side of coleslaw.

Oyster Burger (5)

Oyster Burger (5)

$11.99

An eastern NC Favorite! Crispy fried oysters served on a bun with a side of our famous coleslaw.

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp Burger

$8.99

An Eastern NC classic! Crispy Popcorn shrimp on a bun served with a side of our famous coleslaw.

Sides

Bread Slices

$0.50+

Baked Potato

$2.49

Candied Yams

$3.99+

Collard Greens

$3.99+

Famous Coleslaw

$0.50+

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Garden Salad

$2.99Out of stock
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$1.99+

Mac + Cheese

$3.99+
ENC Seafood Gumbo

ENC Seafood Gumbo

$5.99+

Pinto Beans

$3.99+

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.12+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Half Gallon Tea

$4.99

Desserts

Banana Puddin'

Banana Puddin'

$3.25+
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$5.00Out of stock
Double Chocolate Cake

Double Chocolate Cake

$5.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Spiced Apple + Pear Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Autumn Pecan Pie

$4.50Out of stock
Orange Spiced Tres De Leche

Orange Spiced Tres De Leche

$5.00Out of stock

Shell Fish

Spicey Trout

Spicey Trout

$80,013.99
Mussel Bag 1 Lb.

Mussel Bag 1 Lb.

$4.99Out of stock
Fresh Oysters (In Shell)

Fresh Oysters (In Shell)

$25.00+
Fresh Oysters (Shucked)

Fresh Oysters (Shucked)

$22.00+
Shrimp Shell Off (21/25 size)

Shrimp Shell Off (21/25 size)

$13.99

Fresh shell-off shrimp sold by the pound.

Shrimp Shell On (21/25 size)

Shrimp Shell On (21/25 size)

$12.99

Fresh shell-on shrimp sold by the pound.

Sea Scallops 1 lb.

Sea Scallops 1 lb.

$18.99

Fresh seas scallops sold by the pound.

Crabs

Snow Crab Legs ( 1 lb.)

Snow Crab Legs ( 1 lb.)

$27.99

Alaskan Snow Crab legs sold by the pound. If you would like them steamed please order from 'Seafood steamers' under Cafe Menu.

Crab Meat

Crab Meat

$44.99+
Crab Cakes (2)

Crab Cakes (2)

$16.00

Pre-Cut Fish

Catfish Fillets (3-4pcs)

Catfish Fillets (3-4pcs)

$7.99

Flounder Fillets (3-4 pcs)

$7.99
Whiting Fillets (3-4pcs)

Whiting Fillets (3-4pcs)

$5.99+
Atlantic Salmon Fillet (1-2 pcs)

Atlantic Salmon Fillet (1-2 pcs)

$14.99
Atlantic Salmon Steaked (1-2 pcs)

Atlantic Salmon Steaked (1-2 pcs)

$12.99
King Mackerel Steaked (1-2 pcs)

King Mackerel Steaked (1-2 pcs)

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh wild caught King Mackerel. We weigh the entire fish, clean, gut, and cut per your request. Feel free to make fish stock, soup, or fertilize your garden with the center bone.

Tuna Steaks (Sushi Grade)

Tuna Steaks (Sushi Grade)

$14.99Out of stock

Honey Bourbon Salmon Fillet

$16.99

Marinated Trout

$18.99

Lemon Dill Salmon

$18.99

Pantry

White Bread (Loaf) *New*

$3.79

Burger Buns *New*

$3.79

Boil Bomb Liquid Seasoning

$16.99

Blue Crab Dry Seasoning

$5.00

Tartar Sauce

$4.99

Cocktail Sauce

$4.99

Lemon & Thyme Oil

$4.99Out of stock

Tingly Seasoning Salt

$4.99

FS Seafood Breader

$3.99

Cajun Breader

$3.99

Chicken Breader

$3.99

Hushpuppy Mix

$3.99

Texas Pete Hot Sauce

$2.99

Slap Yo Mama Seasoning

$4.99

Spice Delight Seasoning

$4.99

Stone Ground Grits

$4.99

White Corn Meal (conventional)

$3.99

White Self-Rising Corn Meal

$3.99

Yellow Grits

$4.99

Yellow Self-Rising Corn Meal

$3.99

Oyster Shucker

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Butter

$9.99

Black Eyed Peas

$8.99

Carolina Gold Rice

$10.00

Hot Okra

$7.50

Seafood (Cater)

Popcorn Shrimp (medium)

$59.90

Jumbo Shrimp (Medium)

$89.00

Sides (Cater)

Candied Yams (Half Pan)

$25.00

Cole Slaw (Half Pan)

$25.00

Crispy Okra (Half Pan)

$25.00

French Fries (Full Pan)

$30.00

French Fries (Half Pan)

$15.00

Hush Puppies (Full Pan)

$35.00

Hush Puppies (Half Pan)

$20.00

Mac 'N Cheese (Half Pan)

$25.00

Pinto Beans (Half Pan)

$25.00
Southern fried seafood restaurant and wild caught seafood market. Established in 1984.

-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem, NC 27101

