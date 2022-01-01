Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
American

Forsythia Olde City

1,787 Reviews

$$$

233 Chestnut St.

1st Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Small Plates

Deviled Eggs

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs, Smoked Paprika Rouille, Chives

Pumpkin & Black Truffle Beignets

$15.00

Apple Butter & Miso Remoulade

Bisque

$14.00

Jonah Crab, Brown Butter Creme Fraiche, Pumpkin Seed Granola

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$22.00

Foie Gras Mousse

$20.00

Escargot

$16.00

Chartreuse-Almond Butter, Pickled Red Onion, Bergamot Crouton

Tasting Menu

$50.00

Extra Focaccia

$5.00

House-Made Focaccia, Smoked Maple Butter

Black Truffle

$25.00

Oysters

$29.00

East Coast Oysters

$24.00

Large Plates

Monkfish

$36.00

Cauliflower, Delicata Squash, Lobster Bisque

Wild Striped Bass

$38.00

Artichoke & Potato Barigoule, Watercress

Crispy Pork Belly

$38.00

Cockles, Shiitake Mushroom, Potato Leek Emulsion, Bacon Vinaigrette

Burger Royale

$18.00

Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese

Vegetables

Beet & Pear

$12.00

Bayley Tazen Blue, Hazelnut, Hibiscus Vinaigrette

Petite Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

Almond Puree, Manchego, Caramelized Onion, Sassafras Glaze

Sunchoke Tartiflette

$12.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Clafoutis

$12.00

Pear, Dried Cranberry, Red Wine Ice Cream

Baba au Rhum

$12.00

Spiced Pumpkin Crèmeux, Mocha

Cheese

$12.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Restaurant Week

Oysters

$24.00

Sweet Corn Soup

Pork & Wild Boar Terrine

Escargot

Stuffed Crêpe

$40.00

Braised Beef Cheek

$40.00

Barnegat Light Scallops

$40.00

Pork Belly

$40.00

Rigatoni

$20.00

Baba Au Rhum

Tarte Au Chocolate

Sorbet

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Open Wednesday-Sunday 4pm-10pm

Website

Location

233 Chestnut St., 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Forsythia image
Forsythia image
Forsythia image

