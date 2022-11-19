Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK imageView gallery

Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK

No reviews yet

2737 Tillar St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Pretzel Bites

Personal Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Cheese

$10.00

Our classic cheese pizza made with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with our signature cheese blend. Cooked to perfection with our homemade crust and brushed with garlic butter.

Diavola

$15.00

Our housemade pizza crust topped housemade marinara, spicy salami (calabrese), our signature cheese blend, pickled jalapenos, and finished with a drizzle of Jalapeno Honey.

Goat Cheese & Chicken

$14.50

Goat Cheese, Pesto, & Rosemary

$12.50
Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Our homemade pizza dough topped with our homemade pizza sauce, signature shredded cheese blend, and thinly sliced peperoni.

Sausage & Mozzarella

$12.50

Vegan Pizza

$15.50

Our homemade pizza dough topped with pizza sauce, vegan cheese, and homemade vegan sausage.

Zeppelin

$15.00

Our housemade pizza crust topped with marinara, our signature cheese blend, housemade sausage, spicy salami, roasted red peppers, and swirled with both ranch and Heim BBQ sauce

Soft Pretzels

$9.50

Pretzel Bites

$9.50

Pizza Slices

Cheese

$4.00

Pepperoni

$4.50

Suasage and Mozz

$5.00

BBQ Chicken

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

