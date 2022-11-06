- Home
- /
- Fort Worth
- /
- Fort Brewery & Pizza
Fort Brewery & Pizza
1 Review
$$
2737 Tillar St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Housemade Soft Pretzels
Housemade giant soft pretzels, get them salted, cinnamon sugar and cream cheese, garlic parm, or plain
Panther Bones For One
Twisted garlic bread with garlic butter and parmesean add mozzarella!
Panther Bones For Two
Twisted garlic bread with garlic butter and parmesean add mozzarella!
Meatballs
Housemade giant meatballs smothered with marinara and parmesean, sprinkled with fresh parsley
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach and artichokes cooked down with white wine and cream cheese, served with locally made tortilla chips from Mica's tortillaria.
Drunk Dip
Classic queso made with our 1849 irish red ale, and mixed woith our housemade salsa, topped with pico de gallo and green onions. Served with locally made tortilla chips from Mica's tortillaria.
Whipped Feta Dip
Feta cheese whipped until super creamy and mixed with a Texas honey and basil, served with house made warm pita chips.
Housemade Hummus
Chef Evan's Housemade classic hummus served with warm pita chips, carrots, celery, olive oil drizzle, and carnival cauliflower
Brat - Regular / Grilled Onions
Brat - Hot Link / Bacon Wrapped
Charcuterie Board
Salads
Fort Salad Side
Romaine lettuce, our signature house dressing, blue cheese crumbles, thin sliced red onions. Add chicken or prosciutto.
Fort Salad Full
Piled high with chopped romaine lettuce, freshly sliced sweet red onions and topped off with blue cheese crumbles and our Signature Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad Side
Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and topped with Fort’s homemade focaccia croutons.