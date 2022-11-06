Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fort Brewery & Pizza

1 Review

$$

2737 Tillar St

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Popular Items

Cheese
Housemade Soft Pretzels
Diavola

Appetizers

Housemade Soft Pretzels

Housemade Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Housemade giant soft pretzels, get them salted, cinnamon sugar and cream cheese, garlic parm, or plain

Panther Bones For One

Panther Bones For One

$6.00

Twisted garlic bread with garlic butter and parmesean add mozzarella!

Panther Bones For Two

Panther Bones For Two

$11.00

Twisted garlic bread with garlic butter and parmesean add mozzarella!

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.00+

Housemade giant meatballs smothered with marinara and parmesean, sprinkled with fresh parsley

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Fresh spinach and artichokes cooked down with white wine and cream cheese, served with locally made tortilla chips from Mica's tortillaria.

Drunk Dip

Drunk Dip

$9.00

Classic queso made with our 1849 irish red ale, and mixed woith our housemade salsa, topped with pico de gallo and green onions. Served with locally made tortilla chips from Mica's tortillaria.

Whipped Feta Dip

Whipped Feta Dip

$11.00

Feta cheese whipped until super creamy and mixed with a Texas honey and basil, served with house made warm pita chips.

Housemade Hummus

Housemade Hummus

$11.00

Chef Evan's Housemade classic hummus served with warm pita chips, carrots, celery, olive oil drizzle, and carnival cauliflower

Brat - Regular / Grilled Onions

$3.00

Brat - Hot Link / Bacon Wrapped

$3.00

Charcuterie Board

Our Chef's Choice charcuterie board comes with seasonal meats and cheeses. Served with water crackers, Dijon mustard, fig preserves, and honeycomb.
Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Fort's Charcuterie Board served with: Longhorn Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Whipped Feta, Prosciutto, Calabrese, Grapes, Jalapeno Honey, Water Crackers.

Salads

Fort Salad Side

Fort Salad Side

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, our signature house dressing, blue cheese crumbles, thin sliced red onions. Add chicken or prosciutto.

Fort Salad Full

Fort Salad Full

$12.00

Piled high with chopped romaine lettuce, freshly sliced sweet red onions and topped off with blue cheese crumbles and our Signature Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad Side

Caesar Salad Side

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and topped with Fort’s homemade focaccia croutons.