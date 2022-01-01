Fort Hill Public House

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burgers

FH Classic

$10.00

1/3 lb angus chuck, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & Choice of cheese

FH Classic Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & Choice of cheese

FH Ultimate

$17.00

Two 1/3 lb angus patties, bacon, ham, egg, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & choices of cheese

Bacon Burger

$12.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bacon Swiss Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Big Bleu Burger

$14.00

Holy Chipotle Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Served with marinara or ranch

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Served with House fries

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Comes with sauce: blue cheese, ranch, sweet thai chili, mango habanero, bbq - or a rub: Lemon pepper. Jamaican jerk, kickin chicken, or cajun

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.00

Oven-bakedpotato skins topped w/ cheddar jack, green onions, & sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Served with marinara or ranch

Nachos

$14.00

House tortilla chips covered w/ cheddar jack, tomatoes, olives & green onions - comes with pico de gallo, sour cream, & guacamole

Pot Stickers - Chicken

$8.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken or steak in a flour tortilla - served w/ cheddar jack & sauteed onions and peppers. Comes w/ Pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Sampler Platter Choose 2

$14.00

2 chicken strips, cheese curds, & choice of: loaded potato skins, tots or fries w/ dipping sauces

Sampler Platter Choose 3

$17.00

2 chicken strips, cheese curds, & choice of: loaded potato skins, tots or fries w/ dipping sauces

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa - Small

$5.00

Totchos

$14.00

Tater Tots covered w/ cheddar jack, tomatoes, olives & green onions - comes with pico de gallo, sour cream, & guacamole

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of cold or toasted bread

California Chicken

$15.00

Char chicken, bacon, guacamole, pepper jack on a bun

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Mayo, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce & tomato on choice of cold or toasted bread served w/ house fries ~ make a wrap for the same price

Deli Sandwich

$12.00

Hot or cold ~ choice of bread

Fort Hill Dip

$14.00

Tender roast beef on a grilled hoagie w/ provolone & au jus

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Ham & turkey sandwich w/ swiss cheese, dipped in egg and grilled ~ choice of bread

Rueben

$14.00

Corned beef, swiss chees, sauerkraut, & thousand island

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Hot or cold ~ choice of bread

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Soup & Salads

FH Cobb Salad

$15.00+

Arcadian lettuce, ham, turkey, bacon, blue chees crumbles, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, olives & tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken on romaine, tossed w/ ceasar dressing & topped w/ parmesan and croutons

Caesar Salad no Chicken

$10.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Tortilla bowl, iceburg lettuce, seasoned beef, monterey jack, cheddar chees, tomatoe, green onions, olives, jalapeno w/ sides of pico, salsa, sour cream & guacamole

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

Home-Made Chili

$4.00+

Topped w/ cheese & diced onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken on romaine, tossed w/ ceasar dressing & topped w/ parmesan and croutons

Taco

3 Beef Tacos

$10.00

3 Chicken, Bacon, Tater Tot Tacos

$12.00

1 Chicken, Bacon, Tater Tot Tacos

$4.50

Other Tasty Options

Chicken Fried Steak - Lunch

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Smoked Bratwurst

$14.00

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese Sand

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Dino Nuggets

$6.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Seafood Selections

Cod Fish Tacos

$14.00

Cod Fish & Chips

$16.00

Open face turkey

Open face Roast Beef

$12.00

Entrées

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Comes with house made dinner gravy

Rib Eye Steak

$26.00

Grilled angus steak

Chicken Fettuccini

$17.00

Grilled chicken tossed w/ house alfredo & fettuccini ~ served with garlic bread only ~ no other side dishes

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cheesy baked macaroni topped with bacon & chives served w/ garlic texas toast

Steak and Shrimp Special

$27.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Latte

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull 8oz

$4.00

Flavored 12 oz Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Crater Lake Drink

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.75+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$2.75+

Tomato Juice

$2.75+

Pineapple Juice

$2.75+

Grab 'n' Go Apple

$3.00

Grab 'n' Go Cranberry

$3.00

Grab 'n' Go Orange Juice

$3.00

Caramel Latte

$4.00

Chocolate Latte

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

Kid's Drinks

Apple Juice Box

$1.25

Grape Juice - small can

$1.25

Kid's Choco Milk

$1.25

Kid's Milk

$1.25

Kid's Soda

$1.25

Shirley Temple

$2.75

To Go Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Lemon Drop 2 Go

$12.00

Mandarin Cosmo

$12.00

Pendleton & Coke

$12.00

Skrew'd Russian

$12.00

Side Orders

House Fries - Large

$5.00

Tots

$6.00

Onion rings

$7.00

House Salad

$5.00

House Salad add Chicken Breast

$9.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side / Egg Roll

$2.34

Shrimp

$6.00

Dessert Type

Brownie

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Pie

$5.00

muffin

$3.00

danish

$3.00

pumpkin pie

$5.00

apple pie

$5.00

Big Cookie

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8655 Fort Hill Rd, Willamina, OR 97396

Directions

Gallery
Fort Hill Public House image
Fort Hill Public House image

