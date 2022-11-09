Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Fort Jesse Cafe

3,442 Reviews

$

1531 Fort Jesse Road

Suite 1

Normal, IL 61761

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle
Shrimp & Grits
Grandpa's Breakfast

WEEKLY FEATURE

Harvest Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Cranberry Aioli & Arugula on Grilled Italian Bread

SEASONAL FAVORITES

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$4.50

Pumpkin-Sweetened Cold Brew with Cream, Whipped, Pumpkin Spice & Pumpkin Candy. 16oz

Pumpkin Spice Mo-Joe

$4.60

mocha + pumpkin + coffee with whipped, pumpkin spice & pumpkin candy. served hot. 12oz.

Oreo Cold Brew

Oreo Cold Brew

$4.50

cold brew with cookie dough syrup, oreo, chocolate, cream, whipped. 16oz ​

Oreo Mo-Joe

Oreo Mo-Joe

$4.60

mocha + coffee, oreo, chocolate, whipped. served hot. 12oz

1 Pumpkin Pancake

1 Pumpkin Pancake

$4.65

1 Pumpkin Pancake with Maple Mascarpone & Crushed Pistachios

2 Pumpkin Pancakes

2 Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.90

2 Pumpkin Pancakes with Maple Mascarpone & Crushed Pistachios

Pumpkin Pancake Set

$13.55

2 Pumpkin Pancakes with Maple Mascarpone & Crushed Pistachios. Served with 2 Eggs & choice of Bacon or Sausage.

Fall Holiday Skillet

Fall Holiday Skillet

$14.59

Turkey, Fried Kale, Sweet Potatoes, Ropp Farms Cheese Curds, House-Made Cranberry Sauce & Red Onion. Served with Toast & House Blackberry Jam

GET WEIRD

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$13.29

waffle, fried chicken strips, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$11.99

chorizo, scrambled egg, white cheddar, red onion & flour tortilla topped with sausage gravy, green onions & house-made hot sauce served over hash browns

Cornmeal Pancakes

Cornmeal Pancakes

$11.99

2 cornmeal pancakes, pulled pork, house blackberry jam, almonds, walnuts, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion

Buffalo Chicken Horseshoe

Buffalo Chicken Horseshoe

$13.99

buffalo chicken strips, cheese sauce, fries & green onion on texas toast

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$11.99

white cheddar grits, cajun shrimp, andouille, egg over hard, house-made hot sauce & green onion

CLASSICS

Avo Brekkie Sandwich

$11.79

Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Egg Over Hard, Avocado, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli & Grilled Onions on Brioche with Fresh Fruit or Hash Browns

Breakfast Sanny

Breakfast Sanny

$8.99

sausage patty, egg over hard, american cheese & blackberry jam served on english muffin with hash browns or fresh fruit

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

fried tenderloin, sausage gravy, 2 eggs & green onion stacked on hash browns served with toast & house blackberry jam

Grandpa's Breakfast

Grandpa's Breakfast

$10.59

2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bacon or sausage served with toast & house blackberry jam

BISCUITS & GRAVY

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.59

2 split biscuits & sausage gravy served over hash browns

Chicken & Biscuit

Chicken & Biscuit

$12.99

hand-breaded chicken breast, egg over hard, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, house-made hot sauce & green onion served over hash browns

Fort Buster

$11.29

split buttermilk biscuit, sausage patties, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, house-made hot sauce & green onion served over hash browns

SKILLETS

Bruschetta Skillet

$11.99

balsamic-marinated tomatoes, ropp farms cheese curds, 2 eggs, arugula & red onion over hash browns

Cajun Skillet

$13.89

cajun shrimp, andouille, white cheddar, 2 eggs, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes & red onion over hash browns

Southwest Tofu Skillet

$11.99

chipotle-marinated tofu, black beans, corn, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes & red onion over hash browns with a side of house-made hot sauce

BENNIES

BBQ Benedict

$12.99

pulled pork, poached eggs, house hollandaise, jalapeno corn muffin, fjc bbq sauce & fried jalapenos

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

$12.99

quartered waffle, fried chicken breast, poached eggs, house hollandaise, chopped bacon, chipotle maple syrup & green onion served with hash brown or fresh fruit

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.29

ham, poached eggs, arugula, house hollandaise, english muffin & green onion served with hash browns and fresh fruit

SIGNATURE SWEETS

French Toast Set

$11.29

2 slices cinnamon vanilla custard-dipped texas toast, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage

Pancake Set

Pancake Set

$10.89

2 pancakes, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$10.59

buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage

STARTER

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.99

cajun-fried ropp farms cheese curds with lemon-jalapeno ranch

SANDWICHES

Cuban

Cuban

$11.89

pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle relish, red onion, whole grain mustard & mayo on grilled italian bread with chips

Blackberry Turkey Panini

Blackberry Turkey Panini

$11.89

turkey, bacon, white cheddar & house blackberry jam on grilled italian bread with chips

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$12.59

angus burger, bacon, egg over hard, cheddar, hash brown patty & chipotle aioli on a brioche bun with fries

Chicken BLT

$12.29

grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, egg over hard, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli on grilled sourdough with chips

General Tso Fried Chicken Sandwich

General Tso Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.29

hand-breaded chicken breast, general tso sauce, asian slaw on brioche bun with fries

Ray's Burger

Ray's Burger

$12.99

angus burger, bacon, gouda, fried onion rings, chipotle aioli & fjc bbq sauce on a brioche bun with fries

SOUP & SALAD

Midwest BBQ Salad

$12.59

choice of pulled pork, shrimp, chicken or tofu on romaine with black beans, corn, white cheddar, fried onion rings, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots & fjc bbq sauce

Gumbo - Cup

$6.99

shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread

Gumbo - Bowl

$9.99

shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread

SIDES

Andouille Sausage Link

$4.59

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.89

Biscuit

$1.99

Cajun Veggies

$3.29

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chicken Strips

$7.29

CHIPS

$2.69

Cinnamon Roll

$4.29

1 Corn Cake

$3.29

2 Corn Cakes

$6.19

Cornbread Muffin

$3.59

Egg

$1.59

Side Fries

$3.29

Fruit Cup

$3.59

Half French Toast

$5.29

Full French

$9.29

Gravy

$2.50

Grits

$3.59

Hash Browns

$3.59

Hollandaise

$1.25

Links

$3.89

1 Pancake

$3.69

2 Pancakes

$7.29

Patties

$3.89

Pure Maple Sirup

$2.00

Shrimp

$5.59

Toast

$1.99

Tofu

$3.29

Turkey Sausage Links

$3.69

Yogurt Cup

$4.29

Yogurt Bowl

$7.29

Beverages

House Coffee

$3.09

tanzanian, ethiopian, columbian blend

Caramel Cold Brew

$3.69

twice-brewed cold brew with cookie dough syrup, caramel, half & half, whipped cream

FJC Hot Chocolate

$3.69

Lemonade

$2.99

Homemade Sweet Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Iced Tea

$1.99

Juice - Large

$3.00

Milk - Large

$3.00

Mo-Joe

$3.59

mocha + coffee, whipped cream, chocolate

Mocha Cold Brew

$3.69

twice-brewed cold brew with cookie dough syrup, mocha, half & half, whipped cream

Kids Food

Chicken Strips

$5.59

2 hand-breaded chicken strips with fries

French Toast Set

$6.29

1 slice texas toast, 1 egg, 2 strips bacon

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

american cheese on grilled italian with fries

Kids Cafe Combo

$5.99

1 egg, 2 strips bacon, hash browns & fruit cup

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$3.59

our signature mickey mouse pancake topped with 2 chocolate chips, whipped butter & strawberry. side maple syrup.

Pancake Breakfast

$5.59

1 pancake, 1 egg, 2 strips bacon

Sliders

$5.59

2 mini cheeseburgers with fries

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.59

Kids Brew - Small

$2.99

Kids Brew - Large

$3.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.59

Kids Lemonade

$1.79

Kids Milk

$1.59

Kids Orange Juice

$1.59

Kids Soda

$1.59

Merchandise

FJC Blue Tee

FJC Blue Tee

$24.00
FJC Rainbow Shirt

FJC Rainbow Shirt

$25.00

HOODIE

$40.00
STONEWARE MUG

STONEWARE MUG

$20.00

ONESIE

$15.00

Size : 12 month

Market

Coffee Beans

$11.00

fort jesse cafe signature blend 12 oz

Blackberry Jam

Blackberry Jam

$5.00

House-Made Blackberry Jam 4oz Please Keep Refrigerated

Pancake Mix

Pancake Mix

$8.99

Make FJC's signature pancakes at home with our pancake mix. Add milk, water & baking powder. Makes 8-10 pancakes. Contains wheat, milk, egg, soy.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best brunch joint in Normal, IL

Website

Location

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Suite 1, Normal, IL 61761

Directions

Gallery
Fort Jesse Cafe image
Fort Jesse Cafe image
Fort Jesse Cafe image

Map
