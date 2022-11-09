- Home
Fort Jesse Cafe
3,442 Reviews
$
1531 Fort Jesse Road
Suite 1
Normal, IL 61761
Order Again
Popular Items
WEEKLY FEATURE
SEASONAL FAVORITES
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
Pumpkin-Sweetened Cold Brew with Cream, Whipped, Pumpkin Spice & Pumpkin Candy. 16oz
Pumpkin Spice Mo-Joe
mocha + pumpkin + coffee with whipped, pumpkin spice & pumpkin candy. served hot. 12oz.
Oreo Cold Brew
cold brew with cookie dough syrup, oreo, chocolate, cream, whipped. 16oz
Oreo Mo-Joe
mocha + coffee, oreo, chocolate, whipped. served hot. 12oz
1 Pumpkin Pancake
1 Pumpkin Pancake with Maple Mascarpone & Crushed Pistachios
2 Pumpkin Pancakes
2 Pumpkin Pancakes with Maple Mascarpone & Crushed Pistachios
Pumpkin Pancake Set
2 Pumpkin Pancakes with Maple Mascarpone & Crushed Pistachios. Served with 2 Eggs & choice of Bacon or Sausage.
Fall Holiday Skillet
Turkey, Fried Kale, Sweet Potatoes, Ropp Farms Cheese Curds, House-Made Cranberry Sauce & Red Onion. Served with Toast & House Blackberry Jam
GET WEIRD
Chicken & Waffle
waffle, fried chicken strips, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion
Chorizo Burrito
chorizo, scrambled egg, white cheddar, red onion & flour tortilla topped with sausage gravy, green onions & house-made hot sauce served over hash browns
Cornmeal Pancakes
2 cornmeal pancakes, pulled pork, house blackberry jam, almonds, walnuts, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion
Buffalo Chicken Horseshoe
buffalo chicken strips, cheese sauce, fries & green onion on texas toast
Shrimp & Grits
white cheddar grits, cajun shrimp, andouille, egg over hard, house-made hot sauce & green onion
CLASSICS
Avo Brekkie Sandwich
Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Egg Over Hard, Avocado, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli & Grilled Onions on Brioche with Fresh Fruit or Hash Browns
Breakfast Sanny
sausage patty, egg over hard, american cheese & blackberry jam served on english muffin with hash browns or fresh fruit
Country Fried Steak
fried tenderloin, sausage gravy, 2 eggs & green onion stacked on hash browns served with toast & house blackberry jam
Grandpa's Breakfast
2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bacon or sausage served with toast & house blackberry jam
BISCUITS & GRAVY
Biscuits & Gravy
2 split biscuits & sausage gravy served over hash browns
Chicken & Biscuit
hand-breaded chicken breast, egg over hard, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, house-made hot sauce & green onion served over hash browns
Fort Buster
split buttermilk biscuit, sausage patties, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, house-made hot sauce & green onion served over hash browns
SKILLETS
Bruschetta Skillet
balsamic-marinated tomatoes, ropp farms cheese curds, 2 eggs, arugula & red onion over hash browns
Cajun Skillet
cajun shrimp, andouille, white cheddar, 2 eggs, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes & red onion over hash browns
Southwest Tofu Skillet
chipotle-marinated tofu, black beans, corn, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes & red onion over hash browns with a side of house-made hot sauce
BENNIES
BBQ Benedict
pulled pork, poached eggs, house hollandaise, jalapeno corn muffin, fjc bbq sauce & fried jalapenos
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
quartered waffle, fried chicken breast, poached eggs, house hollandaise, chopped bacon, chipotle maple syrup & green onion served with hash brown or fresh fruit
Eggs Benedict
ham, poached eggs, arugula, house hollandaise, english muffin & green onion served with hash browns and fresh fruit
SIGNATURE SWEETS
French Toast Set
2 slices cinnamon vanilla custard-dipped texas toast, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage
Pancake Set
2 pancakes, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage
Buttermilk Waffle
buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage
SANDWICHES
Cuban
pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle relish, red onion, whole grain mustard & mayo on grilled italian bread with chips
Blackberry Turkey Panini
turkey, bacon, white cheddar & house blackberry jam on grilled italian bread with chips
Brunch Burger
angus burger, bacon, egg over hard, cheddar, hash brown patty & chipotle aioli on a brioche bun with fries
Chicken BLT
grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, egg over hard, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli on grilled sourdough with chips
General Tso Fried Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded chicken breast, general tso sauce, asian slaw on brioche bun with fries
Ray's Burger
angus burger, bacon, gouda, fried onion rings, chipotle aioli & fjc bbq sauce on a brioche bun with fries
SOUP & SALAD
Midwest BBQ Salad
choice of pulled pork, shrimp, chicken or tofu on romaine with black beans, corn, white cheddar, fried onion rings, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots & fjc bbq sauce
Gumbo - Cup
shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread
Gumbo - Bowl
shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread
SIDES
Andouille Sausage Link
Avocado
Bacon
Biscuit
Cajun Veggies
Cheese Sauce
Chicken Strips
CHIPS
Cinnamon Roll
1 Corn Cake
2 Corn Cakes
Cornbread Muffin
Egg
Side Fries
Fruit Cup
Half French Toast
Full French
Gravy
Grits
Hash Browns
Hollandaise
Links
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
Patties
Pure Maple Sirup
Shrimp
Toast
Tofu
Turkey Sausage Links
Yogurt Cup
Yogurt Bowl
Beverages
House Coffee
tanzanian, ethiopian, columbian blend
Caramel Cold Brew
twice-brewed cold brew with cookie dough syrup, caramel, half & half, whipped cream
FJC Hot Chocolate
Lemonade
Homemade Sweet Tea
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Juice - Large
Milk - Large
Mo-Joe
mocha + coffee, whipped cream, chocolate
Mocha Cold Brew
twice-brewed cold brew with cookie dough syrup, mocha, half & half, whipped cream
Kids Food
Chicken Strips
2 hand-breaded chicken strips with fries
French Toast Set
1 slice texas toast, 1 egg, 2 strips bacon
Grilled Cheese
american cheese on grilled italian with fries
Kids Cafe Combo
1 egg, 2 strips bacon, hash browns & fruit cup
Mickey Mouse Pancake
our signature mickey mouse pancake topped with 2 chocolate chips, whipped butter & strawberry. side maple syrup.
Pancake Breakfast
1 pancake, 1 egg, 2 strips bacon
Sliders
2 mini cheeseburgers with fries
Kids Drinks
Merchandise
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
The best brunch joint in Normal, IL
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Suite 1, Normal, IL 61761