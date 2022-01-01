Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Bars & Lounges

Fortify Kitchen and Bar

679 Reviews

$$

69 N Main St

Clayton, GA 30525

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Shirley temple

$2.50

Kitchen Shot

$5.00

Apps

Chestnut Soup

$8.00

Winter Salad

$11.00

Fried Green Tom

$12.00

Gouda Fritters

$11.00

Main

Grilled Caesar

$15.00

Shrimp n Grits

$16.00

Burger

$16.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chk

$6.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Chk Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Side Cucum Salad

$4.00

Kale

$4.00

Collards

$4.00

Hoppin John Salad

$4.00

Carrots

$4.00

Bread

$1.00

Panzanella

$4.00

Squash

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fries

$4.00

Gluten Free Roll

$2.00

Grits

$4.00

Mashed

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Soup

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Supper

Trout

$28.00

Duck

$34.00

Chicken Picatta

$30.00

Pork Tenderloin

$34.00

NY Strip

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$46.00

Elk

$42.00

Scallops

$40.00

Veg Plate

$24.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Fingers

$8.00

Split Charge

$8.00

Red Snapper

$40.00

Ribeye

$60.00Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Kale

$4.00

Squash

$4.00

Cauliflower

$4.00

GF Roll

$4.00

Carrots

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Root Veg

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Brussels

$4.00

Peas

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Mashed

$4.00

Hoppin John Salad

$4.00

Collards

$4.00

Brussles

$4.00

Side Cucum Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Soup

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fingerlings

$4.00

Side Blk Shrimp

$8.00

Side Fried Oysters

$10.00

New Years Eve

Black Bass

Duck Tartar

Agnolitti

Mushroom Meatball

Carrot Salad

Chestnut Soup

Oysters

Veg Plate

Filet & Lobster

NYE Dessert

NY Dinner

$85.00

Sides

Broccolini

$4.00

Root Veg

$4.00

Add Beef

$5.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Scallops

$12.00

Collards

$4.00

Carrots

$4.00

Add Shrimp

$7.50

Fries

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Mashed

$4.00

Extra Comeback

$0.50

Extra Remoulade

$0.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Desserts

A la Mode

$2.50

BDay Ice Cream

Buttermilk Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Mousse

$8.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

One Scoop

$2.50

Retail

Fortify Cookbook

$15.00

Fortify BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Fortify Comeback

$8.00

Both Sauces

$16.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Farm to Table New American cuisine, craft cocktails and service are the highlights at this casual fine dining restaurant. One of Open Table's Top 100 Restaurants in 2014. Reservations always recommended for dinner service. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

69 N Main St, Clayton, GA 30525

Directions

Fortify Kitchen and Bar image
Fortify Kitchen and Bar image
Fortify Kitchen and Bar image

