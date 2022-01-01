Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fortify Pi

75 Reviews

$$

69 N Main St

Clayton, GA 30525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Pizza
LG Greek Sal
7 Wings

Apps

7 Wings

$9.00

14 Wings

$16.00

Pizza Dippers

$10.00

Fried Mozz

$12.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Forager Flatbread

$14.00

Salads

SM Greek Sal

$7.00

SM Caesar Sal

$7.00

SM Kale Sal

$8.00

LG Greek Sal

$12.00

LG Caesar Sal

$12.00

LG Kale Sal

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Burger

$16.00

Pasta

Pasta

$12.00

GF Pasta

$14.00

Pizza

SM Pizza

$12.00

SM Newton

$16.00

SM Chicken Bacon

$16.00

SM Samurai

$16.00

SM Wht Italian

$16.00

SM Margherita

$15.00

SM Supreme

$16.00

SM Pumpkin Pi

$16.00

SM 3.14

$16.00

SM Veggie

$16.00

Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

GF SM Pizza

$14.00

SM Forest Mushroom

$16.00

SM Meatlovers

$16.00

LG Pizza

$16.00

LG Newton

$22.00

LG Chicken Bacon

$22.00

LG Samurai Pi

$22.00

LG Wht Italian

$22.00

LG Margherita

$20.00

LG Supreme

$22.00

LG 3.14

$22.00

LG Veggie

$22.00

Lg Pumpkin Pi

$22.00

LG Meatlover

$22.00

LG Forest Mushroom

$20.00

Dessert

AlaMode

$2.50

Vanilla IC

$5.00

Butter Pecan IC

$5.00

Apple Cider IC

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Caramel Corn Pizza

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Cold Salad

$3.00

3 Crostini

$1.00

SD Marinara

$0.50

SD Comeback

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD BlueCheese

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Buffalo

$0.50

SD Comeback

$0.50

SD Maple Buffalo

$0.50

SD Habanero

$0.50

SD Caesar Dress

$0.50

SD Greek

$0.50

SD Mayo

SD Pesto

$1.00

SD Balsamic

$0.50

Soup Cup RANCH

$3.00

SD Tzatziki

$0.50

SD Honey Garlic

$0.50

N/A Bev

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Pibb

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Perrier

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

TOGO CUP

$0.50

Water

Red BTL

Storypoint Cab BTL

$32.00

F Bomb Red BTL

$44.00

Noah River Pinot BTL

$28.00

Chainti BTL

$32.00

Sandpoint Merlot BTL

$28.00

Llama Malbec BTL

$32.00

Chatuga Red BTL

$36.00

Wht BTL

Curator Wht BTL

$20.00

Spokenwest Chard Btl

$28.00

Tenuta Pinot G BTL

$40.00

Whitehaven SB BTL

$40.00

Paul Barn Riesling BTL

$24.00

CC Blush BTL

$30.00

Stonewall Whitetail Btl

$40.00

Chatuga White BTL

$36.00

Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Retail

Black Hat

$20.00

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Comeback Sauce

$10.00

Both Sauces

$16.00

Dad Hat

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood fired, brick oven pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads, local draft beer & wine!

Location

69 N Main St, Clayton, GA 30525

Directions

Gallery
Fortify Pi image
Fortify Pi image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Soda Fountain
orange star4.8 • 26
100 S Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Fortify Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.8 • 679
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Coach's Bar and Grille - 677 Hwy 441 South
orange starNo Reviews
677 Hwy 441 South Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Frozen Palm Tree - 1965 Highway 76 West
orange starNo Reviews
1965 highway 76 west Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" - 72 Jones Branch Rd
orange starNo Reviews
72 Jones Branch Rd Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Chattooga River Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
110 Blalock Place Long Creek, SC 29658
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clayton

Fortify Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.8 • 679
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
The Rusty Bike Cafe
orange star4.8 • 648
677 Hwy 441 S Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Bella's Steaks, Pasta and More - 92 Plaza Way
orange star4.4 • 621
92 Plaza Way Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
The Soda Fountain
orange star4.8 • 26
100 S Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clayton
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston