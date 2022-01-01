Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fortina Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Wine

Fortina House Red Wine Take Out

$19.00

Fortina House White Wine Take Out

$19.00

BTL Pinot Noir Take Out

$25.00

BTL Super Tuscan Take Out

$39.00

BTL Cabernet Take Out

$42.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Take Out

$25.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Take Out

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay Take Out

$42.00

Beer

Narragansett 16oz Take Out

$5.00

Narragansett 32oz Take Out

$10.00

Bottle/Can Beer Take Out

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Mixed Drinks

Vodka

$12.00

Tequila

$12.00

Gin

$12.00

Bourbon

$12.00

Whiskey

$12.00

Rum

$12.00

Hot Antipasti

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

marinara

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$11.50

melted mozz, warm tomato sauce

Fried Meatballs

Fried Meatballs

$16.00

tomato ragu, parm

Salads

Pizzeria Salad

Pizzeria Salad

$16.00

romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, olives, croutons, pepperoncini, creamy italian dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$15.50

lemon, candied pistachios, parm

Vegetables

Wood Fired Cauliflower

Wood Fired Cauliflower

$11.50

hazelnut romesco, salsa verde

Pasta

Pastina

$15.00

butter parm

Pastasciutto

Pastasciutto

$16.00

tomato sauce, basil, parm, chili

Wood Fired Baked Ziti

Wood Fired Baked Ziti

$16.00

fresh ricotta, mozz, tomato sauce

Gluten Free Pasta

$18.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

tomato, parm

Meat & Fish

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$19.00

red sauce, mozz, parm

Wood Fired Half Chicken

Wood Fired Half Chicken

$22.50

Salmon

$24.00Out of stock

Pizza

The Original Famous Rays Pizza

The Original Famous Rays Pizza

$16.00

marinara, shredded mozz, oregano

Classic Margherita Pizza

Classic Margherita Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozz, basil, parm

San Gennaro Pizza

San Gennaro Pizza

$18.00

sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, onion, parm, mozz, sesame

Spicy Meatball Pizza

$18.00

tomato, fontina, pickled cherry peppers, parm

The Luigi Bianco Pizza

The Luigi Bianco Pizza

$21.50

burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle

Tenderoni Pizza

Tenderoni Pizza

$19.00

pepperoni, mozz, parm, calabrian chili-honey

Charitable Donation Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pies for the People

Charitable Donation Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Hot Antipasti

Fried Mozzarella (half tray)

$45.00

Fried Mozzarella (full tray)

$80.00

Garlic Bread (half tray)

$30.00

Garlic Bread (full tray)

$60.00

Arancini (half tray)

$40.00

Arancini (full tray)

$75.00

Fried Meatballs (half tray)

$50.00

Fried Meatballs (full tray)

$90.00

Salads

Caesar Salad (half tray)

$39.50

Caesar Salad (full tray)

$73.50

Pizzeria Salad (half tray)

$39.50

Pizzeria Salad (full tray)

$73.50

Bibb Salad (half tray)

$39.50

Bibb Salad (full tray)

$73.50

Caprese Salad (half tray)

$45.00

Caprese Salad (full tray)

$80.00

Arugula Salad (half tray)

$39.50

Arugula Salad (full tray)

$73.50

Pasta

Ravioli (half tray)

$80.00

Ravioli (full tray)

$137.00

Fusilli (half tray)

$80.00

Fusilli (full tray)

$137.00

Whole Wheat Cavatelli (half tray)

$80.00

Whole Wheat Cavatelli (full tray)

$137.00

Wood Fired Baked Ziti (half tray)

$80.00

Wood Fired Baked Ziti (full tray)

$137.00

Wood Fired Paccheri (half tray)

$80.00

Wood Fired Paccheri (full tray)

$137.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs (half tray)

$95.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs (full tray)

$152.00

Meat & Fish

Chicken Parm (half tray)

$60.00

Chicken Parm (full tray)

$120.00

Pork Braciole (half tray)

$74.00

Pork Braciole (full tray)

$148.00

Wood Fired Half Chicken (half tray)

$68.50

Wood Fired Half Chicken (full tray)

$137.00

Wood Fired Bronzino (half tray)

$68.50

Wood Fired Bronzino (full tray)

$137.00

Wood Fired Ribeye (half tray)

$90.50

Wood Fired Ribeye (full tray)

$170.00

Dessert

Brown Butter Bread Pudding (half tray)

$67.00

Brown Butter Bread Pudding (full tray)

$112.00

Cannoli (half tray)

$78.00

Cannoli (full tray)

$134.00

Ciocolata Densa (half tray)

$78.00

Ciocolata Densa (full tray)

$134.00

Pizza

The Original Famous Rays Pizza

$16.00

All Amatriciana Pizza

$18.00

Classic Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Marinara Pizza

$13.00

Nonna Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

San Gennaro Pizza

$18.00

Spicy Meatball Pizza

$18.00

The Luigi Bianco Pizza

$21.50

Tenderoni Pizza

$19.00

Mushroom Pie

$20.00

Whole Sicilian Pizza

$40.00

Mobile Oven

Famous Rays PZ

$10.00

Famous Rays with Pepperoni

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Water

$2.00

Staffing Fees

Chef Fee

$75.00

Server Fee

$45.00

FOOD

FORTINA MARINARA SAUCE

FORTINA MARINARA SAUCE

$9.50
MANCINI DRIED SPAGHETTI

MANCINI DRIED SPAGHETTI

$7.00
FORTINA MEATBALLS, (4 meatballs)

FORTINA MEATBALLS, (4 meatballs)

$11.00
SICILIAN OREGANO, bunch

SICILIAN OREGANO, bunch

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery
Fortina Brooklyn image
Fortina Brooklyn image

