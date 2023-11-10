Fortis Coffee Westfield Location
218 East Broad Street
Westfield, NJ 07090
Coffee
Hot Coffees
- Decaf Coffee$2.45
- Regular Coffee$2.45
- Chai Tea Latte$4.65
- Matcha Tea Latte$4.95
- Latte$4.25
- Mocha Latte$4.65
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.65
- Cinnamon Latte$4.65
- Pistachio Choco Latte$4.85
- Lavender Caramel Latte$4.65
- Tumeric Latte$4.25
- French Toast Latte$4.65
- White Chocolate Latte$4.65
- Coconut Latte$4.65
Coconut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
- Brown Sugar Latte$4.65
Brown sugar syrup and pandan flavor in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
- Caramel Latte$4.65
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
- Hazelnut Latte$4.65
Hazelnut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
- Vanilla Latte$4.65
Vanilla syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
- Macchiato$3.95
- Caramel Macchiato$4.35
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot and drizzled with caramel sauce.
- Cappuccino$3.65
2 shots of coffee espresso with steamed milk served hot.
- Picollo$3.25
- Espresso$2.25
2 shots of single origin espresso served hot.
- Caffé Americano$3.35
2 shots of single origin espresso with hot water.
Iced Coffees
- Iced Decaf Coffee$4.25
Decaffeinated roasted coffee brewed fresh and served over ice.
- Iced Regular Coffee$4.25
Mildly roasted coffee brewed fresh and served over ice.
- Iced Mocha Latte$5.35
- Iced Latte$5.35
- Ice Cinnamon Latte$5.35
- Ice Pistachio Chocolate Latte$5.35
- Ice Lavender Caramel Latte$5.35
- Ice French Toast Latte$5.35
- Ice White Chocolate Latte$5.35
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.35
- Iced Coconut Latte$5.35
Coconut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
- Iced Brown Sugar Latte$5.25
Brown sugar syrup and pandan flavor in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.35
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
- Iced Hazelnut Latte$5.35
Hazelnut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$5.35
Vanilla syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.65
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.35
- Iced Macchiato$4.99
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.35
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice and drizzled with caramel sauce.
- Iced Cappuccino$4.99
2 shots of coffee espresso with milk served over ice.
- Iced Caffé Americano$4.55
2 shots of single origin espresso with water served over ice.
Tea & Boba
Hot Teas
- Organic Jasmine Tea$2.99
- Organic English Breakfast Tea$2.99
- Lychee Black Tea ( Hot )$2.85
- Rose Garden Fruity Tea ( Hot)$2.85
- Assam Black Tea ( Hot )$2.85
- Jasmine Green Tea( Hot)$2.85
- Pomegranate & Strawberry Black Tea ( Hot )$2.85
- Black Tea (Hot)$2.65
Freshly brewed black tea served hot.
- Organic Earl Gray Tea$2.99
Classic Iced Tea
- Grapefruit Black Iced Tea$4.95
- Grapefruit Pineapple Black Iced Tea$4.95
- Wintermelon Black Ice Tea$4.95
- Pomegranate Black Iced Tea$4.95
- Pineapple Black Iced Tea$4.95
Pineapple flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Pomegranate & Strawberry Black Iced Tea$4.95
Strawberry flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Passionfruit BlackIced Tea$4.95
Passionfruit flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Lychee Black Iced Tea$4.95
Lychee flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Lychee Peach Black Iced Tea$4.95
Lychee and peach flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Mango Black Iced Tea$4.95
Strawberry and mango flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Peach Black Iced Tea$4.95
Freshly brewed peach oolong tea served over ice.
- Black Iced Tea$3.95
Freshly brewed black tea served over ice.
- Peach Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Iced Green Tea$3.95
- Passionfruit Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Lychee Peach Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Lychee Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Mango Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Grapefruit Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Grapefruit Pineapples Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Wintermelon Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Pomegranate Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Pineapple Iced Green Tea$4.95
- Pomegranate & Strawberry Iced Green Tea$4.95
Iced Boba Tea
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.35
- Thai Milk Tea$5.35
- Mango Coconut Milk Tea$5.35
- Strawberry Coconut Milk Tea$5.35
- Ginger Milk Tea$5.35
- Taro Coconut Milk Tea$5.35
- Taro Milk Tea$5.35
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.35
- Black Tea$4.99
- Green Tea$4.99
- Mango Coconut Slush$5.35
- Taro Coconut Slush$5.35
- Taro Slush$5.35
- Strawberry Coconut Slush$5.35
- Coconut Slush$5.35
- Matcha Slush$5.35
- Matcha Smoothie$5.35
Matcha flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Taro Coconut Smoothie$5.35
Taro and coconut flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Taro Smoothie$5.35
Taro flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Peach Smoothie$5.35
Peach flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.35
Strawberry flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Strawberry Mango Smoothie$5.35
Strawberry and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Pineapple Coconut Smoothie$5.35
Pineapple and coconut flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Pineapple Smoothie$5.35
Pineapple flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Passionfruit Mango Smoothie$5.35
Passionfruit and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Coconut Mango Smoothie$5.35
Coconut and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
- Mango Smoothie$5.35
Mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Hot Chocolate
Food
Bakery
- Butter Croissant$3.49
- Chocolate Croissant$3.99
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$4.99
- Kouign Amann$4.99
- Cinnamon Croissant Twist$3.99
- Pumpkin Spice Croissant$3.99
- Spinach Feta Pastry$4.99
- Mini Macaroon$0.99
- Almond Cheese Danish$2.49
- Petite Cheese Cakes$2.49
- Chocolate & Cream -Chocolate Shell & Cream Ganache$0.99
- Brownie$3.99
- Blueberry Scones$3.99
- Cranberry Orange Scones$3.99
- Blueberry Turnovers$4.99
- Spinach and Cheese Soufflé$6.99
- Cinnamon Bagel$2.99
- Plain Bagel$2.99
- Croissant Doughnut$4.29
- Mini Apple Crumb Filled Muffins$2.49
Mini Apple Crumb Filled Muffins are a harmonious blend of moist, tender muffins filled with a luscious apple compote. Each bite is a celebration of the sweet, fruity notes of apples, perfectly complemented by a crumbly, buttery topping. We believe in preserving the art of traditional baking, and our Mini Apple Crumb Filled Muffins are a testament to that commitment. Meticulously crafted in small batches, they embody the care, expertise, and authenticity that define Les Délices. Serve them as a delectable breakfast treat, an elegant afternoon snack, or a delightful dessert that leaves a lasting impression.
- Mini Butter Salted Caramel Filled Muffin$2.49
GRANOLA BAR
FRUITS
Breakfast Sandwich
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Muffin$6.61
- Plain Bagel with Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.29
Start your day off right with our Fortis Coffee Plain Bagel topped with a hearty combination of crispy bacon, a fluffy scrambled egg, and melted cheese. This delectable breakfast option offers a perfect balance of flavors and textures, with the savory bacon complementing the creamy cheese and the perfectly cooked egg. The unparalleled taste and quality of our bagel combined with these classic breakfast ingredients make it a satisfying option that will leave you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead. Try our Fortis Coffee Plain Bagel with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese and experience breakfast perfection at its finest.
- Plain Bagel with Sausage Egg and Cheese$5.29
Start your day with our Fortis Coffee Plain Bagel with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese. This delicious breakfast option features a warm and fluffy plain bagel, paired with savory sausage, a fluffy scrambled egg, and melted cheese. A perfect combination of flavors to fuel your morning.
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Muffin$5.29
Start your morning off right with our Fortis Coffee Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Muffin. This delicious breakfast option features crispy bacon, a fluffy egg, and melted cheese, all sandwiched between a freshly baked muffin. It's the perfect combination of savory and satisfying flavors that will fuel your day ahead
Cream Cheese and Butter Cup
Others
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
218 East Broad Street, Westfield, NJ 07090