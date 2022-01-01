Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fortunate Son

1,094 Reviews

$$

2943 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FS FRIED RICE
ORANGE CHICKEN
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

FORTUNATE SON ONLINE ORDERING

EGG DROP SOUP

$4.99Out of stock

Egg, Chicken Broth, Corn & Scallions

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$11.99

Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Sweet-Chili Sauce. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

DUMPLINGS

DUMPLINGS

$13.99

Pork, Shrimp, Chinese Garlic Chives, Cilantro, Napa Cabbage, Black Vinegar-Soy Dressing, Chili Oil, Gochugaru, Sesame, Scallions & Chili Crisp

EGG ROLLS

EGG ROLLS

$8.99

Pork, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Shitake Mushrooms & Sweet Soy.

VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS

$7.99

Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Shitake Mushrooms, & Sweet Soy

SZECHUAN HOT CHICKEN WINGS

SZECHUAN HOT CHICKEN WINGS

$13.99Out of stock

Szechuan Peppercorn, Yunnan Chilies, Scallions. Does not come with steamed rice.

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$14.99

Honey-Roasted Peanuts, Chilies, Onions & Bell Peppers. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$14.99

Ginger, Garlic, Shaoxing Wine, Soy Sauce, Sesame, Dried Chilis, Green Onions. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

ORANGE CHICKEN

ORANGE CHICKEN

$14.99

Orange, Soy, Sesame Oil, Vinegar & Chilies. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

GREEN CABBAGE

GREEN CABBAGE

$9.99

Chinese Sausage, Black Vinegar, Chilis, Garlic. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

GENERAL TSO’S CAULIFLOWER

GENERAL TSO’S CAULIFLOWER

$12.99

Ginger, Garlic, Shaoxing Wine, Soy Sauce, Sesame, Dried Chilis, Green Onions. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

MAPO TOFU!

MAPO TOFU!

$14.99

Legendary Ma La Sichuanese stew of minced beef, fermented chili bean paste, garlic, and silkened tofu. Served with rice.

SZECHUAN GREEN BEANS

SZECHUAN GREEN BEANS

$10.99

Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Chilis, Peanuts, Cashews, Salt And Pepper Crumble, Spicy Pickled Mustard. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

BEEF & BROCCOLI

BEEF & BROCCOLI

$17.99Out of stock

Ginger, Onion, Hoisin Sauce & Sesame Oil. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$17.99

Shrimp. Honey. Glaze. Love. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP

$17.99

Yunnan Chile, Scallions, Garlic, Ginger & Cilantro. Does not come with Steamed Rice.

DAN DAN NOODLE

$13.99

Beef, Preserved Mustard Greens, Yu Choy, Shallots & Chile crunch in a Szechuan Chile Garlic Sesame Sauce. Does not come with steamed rice.

LO MEIN NOODLES

LO MEIN NOODLES

$9.99Out of stock

Egg Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Onions & Snow Peas.

FS FRIED RICE

FS FRIED RICE

$6.99

Rice. Veggies. Chinese Sausage. Love.

STEAMED RICE

STEAMED RICE

$1.99

Gods gift to Orange Chicken.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Developed by the Chinese who migrated to the U.S. as they adapted their dishes to better suit American palates, this hybrid style of food helped to bring about the advent of takeout and delivery service. Now synonymous with wire-handled paper cartons and fortune cookies, its quintessential menu items, including sweet and sour pork and egg foo young, are beloved by CH culinary director/partner Jason McLeod and Fortunate Son’s executive chef Tony Guan (The Cork & Craft, Restaurant Gary Danko), who joined the group in 2017 to take over the UnderBelly kitchens. Guan, a native San Diegan whose parents have worked at a Chinese-American restaurant for 25 years, says he’s really proud of this cuisine, a result of the “enormous creativity and ingenuity of Chinese immigrants”.

Location

2943 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

Gallery
Fortunate Son image
Fortunate Son image
Fortunate Son image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacotarian - San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
4332 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-North Park
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Seek Beer Co
orange starNo Reviews
3052 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
The Barn - 2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3
orange starNo Reviews
2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3 San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
TaChido Sushi - 3027 Adams Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3027 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Hawthorn Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
3019 Adams ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

City Tacos - North Park
orange star4.2 • 2,913
3028 university ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Siamo Napoli
orange star4.9 • 1,956
3959 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Lucha Libre - North Park
orange star4.1 • 1,776
3016 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Olympic Cafe - North Park
orange star4.5 • 1,598
2310 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,596
3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston