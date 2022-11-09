Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Fortunato Brothers Pizza EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR

review star

No reviews yet

EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR

Abingdon, MD 21009

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
French Fries
12" Cheese Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.59

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Sicilian Pizza

$15.79

12" Gluten Free

$12.99

Dough Ball

$3.00

$9.50 VBCC

$10.50

SPECIALTY PIZZA

16" Fortunato's White

$19.99

fresh garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, broccoli, ricotta & mozarella

16" Gourmet

$19.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms

16" Special

$22.99

gourmet plus green peppers & onions

16" Veggie

$20.99

green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives

16" Deluxe

$24.99

special plus black olives, ground beef, ham & extra cheese

12" Fortunato's White

$15.49

fresh garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, broccoli, ricotta & mozarella

12" Gourmet

$14.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms

12" Special

$16.99

gourmet plus green peppers & onions

12" Veggie

$16.49

green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives

12" Deluxe

$17.99

special plus black olives, ground beef, ham & extra cheese

16" Three Cheese Chicken

$22.99

Garlic & Olive oil base, marinated chicken, monterey jack, cheddar & mozzarella

16" Buffalo Blue Chicken

$22.99

Crispy chicken, buffalo blue sauce, celery & jalapenos

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Garlic & olive oil base w/ mozzarella, marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, monterey & ranch

16" Quattro Carne

$22.99

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef & ham

16" Chicken Brushcetta

$22.99

Garlic & olive oil base, marinated chicken & bruschetta

12" Three Cheese Chicken

$17.99

Garlic & Olive oil base, marinated chicken, monterey jack, cheddar & mozzarella

12" Buffalo Blue Chicken

$17.99

Crispy chicken, buffalo blue sauce, celery & jalapenos

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Garlic & olive oil base w/ mozzarella, marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, monterey & ranch

12" Quattro Carne

$16.99

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef & ham

12" Chicken Bruschetta

$17.99

Garlic & olive oil base, marinated chicken & bruschetta

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, bacon, caramelized red onions, & marinated chicken

16" Luc's Famous Cheese Steak

$21.99

mayo base, steak, fried onion, american & mozzarella

16" Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Garlic & olive oil base, alfredo sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken & topped w/parmesan

14" Sicilian Deluxe

$25.99

special plus black olives, ground beef, ham & extra cheese

14" Sicilian Gourmet

$20.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, bacon, caramelized red onions, & marinated chicken

12" Luc's Famous Cheese Steak

$17.49

mayo base, steak, fried onion, american & mozzarella

12" Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Garlic & olive oil base, alfredo sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken & topped w/parmesan

14" Sicilian Quattro Carne

$22.99

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef & ham

14" Sicilian Special

$22.99

gourmet plus green peppers & onions

CALZONE & STROMBOLI

Large Cheese Boli

$12.99

Large Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Large Ham Calzone

$13.99

ricotta & ham

Large Spinach Calzone

$13.99

ricotta & spinach

Large Gourmet Boli

$15.99

pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

Small Cheese Boli

$7.99

Small Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Small Ham Calzone

$8.99

ricotta & ham

Small Spinach Calzone

$8.99

ricotta & spinach

Small Gourmet Boli

$9.99

pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

Large Special Boli

$17.99

gourmet, onions & green peppers

Large Deluxe Boli

$19.99

special, ham, ground beef, black olives & extra cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Boli

$17.49

Small Special Boli

$10.99

gourmet, onions & green peppers

Small Deluxe Boli

$12.99

special, ham, ground beef, black olives & extra cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Boli

$10.99

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$4.39

French Fries w/gravy

$5.49

French Fries w/cheese

$6.59

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.69

Buffalo Fries

$7.69

w/buffalo sauce & jalapenos

Mozz Sticks

$8.24

Onion Rings

$5.49

Fried Mushrooms (15-18)

$6.59

Jalapeno Poppers (7)

$7.69

w/ cream cheese

Chicken Tenders (5) No FF

$9.89

Garlic Bread

$4.39

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$5.49

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.49

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

CHICKEN BITES & JUMBO WINGS

10 Boneless Chicken Bites

$11.99

20 Boneless Chicken Bites

$21.99

10 Chicken Wings

$14.49

20 Chicken Wings

$27.99

STEAK SUBS

Large Cheese Steak

$13.99

LG Steak

$12.99

Large Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Large Chicken Steak

$12.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

buffalo sauce & ranch added

Small Cheese Steak

$10.49

SM Steak

$9.99

Small Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.49

Small Chicken Steak

$9.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.49

buffalo sauce & ranch added

Large Jake Steak

$13.99

steak and chicken combo

Large Special Steak

$15.49

mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions, pepperoni, cheese & sauce

Large Pizza Steak

$13.99

Small Jake Steak

$10.49

steak and chicken combo

Small Special Steak

$11.49

mushrooms, green peppers, fried onions, pepperoni, cheese & sauce

Small Pizza Steak

$10.49

HOT SUBS

Large Cheeseburger

$9.99

large chicken parmesan

$13.99

large meatball parmesan

$12.49

large pizza sub

$9.29

large veal parmesan

$14.49

small cheeseburger

$7.69

small chicken parmesan

$10.49

small meatball parmesan

$9.69

small pizza sub

$6.99

small veal parmesan

$10.49

large sausage parmesan

$12.49

small sausage parmesan

$9.69

Large Hamburger

$8.49

Small Hamburger

$6.49

COLD SUBS

large italian

$13.99

w/ oil & vinegar

large american

$13.99

large ham & cheese

$12.69

large turkey & cheese

$13.99

large ham, turkey & cheese

$13.99

small italian

$10.49

w/ oil & vinegar

small american

$10.49

small ham & cheese

$9.79

small turkey & cheese

$10.49

small ham, turkey & cheese

$10.49

large tuna & cheese

$12.69

large shrimp salad

$17.29

small tuna & cheese

$9.79

small shrimp salad

$12.99

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Crabcake Sandwich W/ Fries

$21.99

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.99

HOMEMADE PASTA

Lasagna

$13.49

Stuffed Shells

$13.49

Spaghetti

$12.99

Penne

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo w/penne

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.99

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$17.99

WRAPS & PLATTERS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.99

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.29

Chicken Tenders Platter (5) w/FF

$13.29

Crabcake Platter w/FF

$29.99

SOUPS AND SALADS

Dinner Salad

$4.39

Garden Salad

$7.69

Caesar Salad

$7.69

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

crispy chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles

Chef Salad

$11.99

ham, salami, provolone & mozzarella

Greek Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Salad Over Garden Salad

$14.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.69

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.69

Chicken and Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

Fortunato Salad

$11.99

MD Crab

$6.99

Cream of Crab

$6.99

Half & Half

$6.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Tenders (3)

$7.99

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

Slice Cheese

$2.75

Slice Pepperoni

$3.15

Slice Mushroom

$3.15

Slice Sausage

$3.15

Slice White

$3.45

Slice Green Pepper

$3.15

Slice Onion

$3.15

Slice Bacon

$3.15

Slice Ham

$3.15

Slice Black Olive

$3.15

Slice Ground Beef

$3.15

DESSERTS

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.49

Cannoli

$4.49

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.49

DRINKS & CHIPS

Medium Drink

$2.29

Large Drink

$2.79

20oz bottle

$2.29

2-liter bottle

$3.29

Small Chip

$2.29

Large Chip

$4.59

CATERING

APPETIZERS

PARTY PLATTERS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Carry out, dine in or delivery!

Location

EMMORTON VILLAGE SHOPPING CTR, Abingdon, MD 21009

Fortunato Brothers Pizza image

