Fortune House
5,694 Reviews
$
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr
Hutto, TX 78634
Popular Items
04. Crab Rangoons
contains a simple mixture of imitation crab, cream cheese, and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy. ( 8 pieces in an order )
15. Fortune Fried Rice
Fried Rice with peas & Carrots and white onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
25. General Chicken
Breaded chicken stir-fried with chili peppers in spicy brown sauce
Appetizers
01. Fried Eggroll ( 2 )
There are two rolls in order
02. Spring Roll ( 2 )
Clear rice paper wrapped with vermicelli lettuce and shrimp, pork, vegetables, and tofu as an option. Peanut sauce on the side.
03. Pork Pot Stickers ( 10 )
Pork Sticker fried or steamed is an option. there are 10 dumplings in order.
05. Egg Drop Soup
06. Hot & Sour Soup
07. Wonton Soup
Soup with pork-filled dumplings in a seasoned broth.
08. Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken and onions, jalapeno cooked in a savory sauce served in cool lettuce leaves.
09. Cheese Sticks ( 5 )
10. Crispy Salt & Pepper Tofu
Fried tofu with salt and pepper seasoning on top with dipping sauce.
11. Char Siu Bao ( 2 )
12. Shrimp Balls ( 2 )
Side Steam Rice
Side Fried Rice
Cup of Sweet & Sour sauce
$3 Side Lomein
Side of French Fried
Crispy Noodle Chips
Cup of Peanut Sauce
Cup of Fish Sauce
Side Vermiceli
Entree
Rice & Noodle
16. Fortune Lomein
Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
17. Pan Fried Noodle ( Hu Tieu Ap Chao )
Flat noodle pan fried with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
18. Stir Fried Noodle ( Hu Tieu Xao Mem )
Stir-fried soft flat noodles with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
19. Soft Egg Noodle
Skinny egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
20. Crispy Egg Noodle
Crispy egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
21. Singapore Rice Noodle
Skinny rice noodles stir-fried with curry white sauce. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
22. Pad Thai
stir-fry dish made with fish sauce with rice noodles, a choice of shrimp, chicken, Beef, vegetable, combo or tofu, peanuts, a scrambled egg, and bean sprouts with carrots green & White Onion
23. Cajun Fried Rice
Louisiana-style fried rice with crawfish & beef sausage
24. Hawaiian Fried Rice
Fried Rice Hawaiian style with pineapple, raisin, and curry. Choice of Chicken, Beef, shrimp, Combo, or Vegetable.
24B. KimChi Fried Rice
Fried Rice with kimchi, pineapple, and raisins with curry flavor or without. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege
Chicken
26. Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken stir-fried with sweet sesame brown sauce
27. Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken stir-fried with orange peel spicy brown sauce
28. Sweet & Sour Chicken
Breaded/tossed in a red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks. (Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side)
29. Moo Goo Gai Pan
Stir-fried snow peas/carrots/water chestnuts/cabbage stir-fried in white sauce
30. Chicken Black Bean Sauce
31. Chicken Cashew Nut
Stir-fried with peas/carrots and water chestnuts in brown sauce
32. Chicken Delight
Stir-fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce
33. Lemon Chicken
Breaded and tossed in lemon sauce (Lemon Sauce on the side)
34. Kung Pao Chicken
Stir-fried with peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce
35. Chicken Broccoli
Stir fired with broccoli in brown sauce
36. Chicken Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried with bamboo/water chestnuts/mushroom in garlic sauce
Beef
38. Beef Delight
Stir-fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce
39. Mongolian Beef
Stir-fried with white & green onions in spicy brown sauce
40. Pepper Steak
Tender beef stir-fried with green bell peppers, and onions in brown sauce
41. Beef Broccoli
Stir fired with broccoli in brown sauce
42. Beef Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried with bamboo/water chestnuts/mushroom in garlic sauce
43. Kung Pao Beef
Stir-fried with peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce
Shrimp
45. Shrimps Delight
Stir-fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce
46. Shrimps Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried with peas/carrots and water chestnuts in brown sauce
47. Sweet & Sour Shrimps
Breaded/tossed in a red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks. (Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side)
48. Shrimps Broccoli
Stir fired with broccoli in brown sauce
49. Shrimps Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried with bamboo/water chestnuts/mushroom in garlic sauce
50. Kung Pao Shrimps
Stir-fried peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce
51. Shrimps Lobster Sauce
Stir-fried with green peas, carrots, and eggs in creamy white sauce
Vegetable & Tofu Plates
52. Vegetable Delight
53. Buddha Delight
54. Sesame Tofu
Fried tofu stir-fried with sweet sesame brown sauce
55. Tofu Broccoli Garlic Sauce
Fried tofu stir-fried with broccoli in spicy garlic sauce
56. Lemongrass Tofu
Soft fried tofu sautéed with onions and jalapeño in spicy lemongrass sauce
57. Salt & Pepper Tofu
Fried tofu tossed with jalapeño & garlic served with refreshing lemon pepper sauce
58. Kung Pao Tofu
Fried Tofu stir-fried peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce
59. Curry Tofu Vegetable
Fried tofu sautéed with a variety of fresh vegetables in curry sauce
PHO - Beef Noodle Soup
61. Pho Tai - Eye Round Pho
Beef noodle soup with rare eye round steak
62. Pho Chin - Well Done Flank Pho
Beef noodle soup with Brisket
63. Pho Bo Vien - Meatball Pho
Beef noodle soup with beef meatballs
64. Pho Dat Biet - Combo Pho
Beef noodle soup with a combo of three types of beef
65. Pho Ga - Chicken Pho
Beef noodle soup with chicken
66. Pho Tom - Shrimps Pho
Beef noodle soup with shrimps
67. Pho Rau Cai - Vegetable Pho
Beef noodle soup with fresh vegetables (No Tofu)
BUN - Vermicelli
69. Bun Cha Gio - Eggrolls Vermicelli
Vermicelli with fried egg rolls
70. Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Vermicelli
Vermicelli with charcoal grilled pork
71. Bun TN Cha Gio - Grilled Pork/Eggroll
Vermicelli with charcoal grilled pork & egg roll
72. Bun Ga Xao Xa - Chicken Vermicelli
Vermicelli with chicken & lemongrass
73. Bun Tom Xao Xa - Shrimps Vermicelli
Vermicelli with shrimps & lemongrass
74. Bun Bo Xao Xa - Beef Vermicelli
Vermicelli with beef & lemongrass
75. Bun Fortune - Combo Vermicelli
Vermicelli w/ shrimps, chicken & beef combination
76. Bun Rau Cai - Vegetable Vermicelli
Vermicelli with vegetables
77. Bun Dau Hu - Tofu Vermicelli
Vermicelli with tofu
Egg & Rice Noodle Soup
79. Hu Tieu Tom - Shrimps RND Soup
Rice noodle soup with shrimps
80. Hu Tieu Ga - Chicken RND Soup
Rice noodle soup with chicken
81. Hu Tieu Tom Thit Heo - Shrimps & Pork RND Soup
Rice noodle soup with Shrimps & Pork
82. Hu Tieu Rau Cai - Vegetable RND Soup
Rice noodle soup with vegetable
83. Hu Tieu Dau Hu - Tofu RND Soup
Rice noodle soup with tofu
84. Hu Tieu HT - Wonton RND Soup
Rice noodle soup with wonton
85. Mi Tom - Shrimps END Soup
Egg noodle soup with shrimp
86. Mi Ga - Chicken END Soup
Egg noodle soup with chicken
87. Mi Tom Thit Heo - Shrimps & Pork END Soup
Egg noodle soup with Shrimps & Pork
88. Mi Rau Cai - Vegetable END Soup
Egg noodle soup with vegetable
89. Mi Dau Hu - Tofu END Soup
Egg noodle soup with tofu
90. Mi Hoanh Thanh - Wonton END Soup
Egg noodle soup with wonton
Vietnamese Plate
92. Salt & Pepper Shrimps
Shrimps tossed w/ jalapenos & garlic in lemon pepper sauce
93. Lemongrass Chicken
Chicken sautéed w/ onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass
94. Lemongrass Beef
Beef sautéed with onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass
95. Lemongrass Shrimps
Shrimps sautéed w/ onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass
96. Fortune Lemongrass
Combo sautéed w/ onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass
97. Curry Coconut Chicken
Chicken with curry coconut sauce with Chinese basil and crushed peanuts on top
98. Salt & Pepper Chicken
Chicken tossed w/ jalapenos & garlic in lemon pepper sauce
Specialty Plate
100. Orange Peel Beef
Breaded lotus flour stir-fried with orange peel in spicy brown sauce
101. Fortune Delight
Shrimp, chicken & beef combination stir fried vegetable with brown sauce
102. Shrimps Basil
Stir fried w/ mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers and onions in spicy basil sauce
103. Shrimps Walnuts
Lightly battered shrimps in a tangy sauce topped with roasted walnuts
104. Fortune Kung Pao
Shrimp, chicken & beef combination stir-fried with kung pao sauce
105. Szechuan Chicken
Sauteed celery, bamboo, carrots, and green onion in spicy Szechuan sauce
106. Fortune Curry Coconut
Combo Shrimps Chicken and Beef with curry coconut sauce
Kids Menu
110. Kid Sweet & Sour Chicken
Breaded Chicken serve with French Fried, Steam Rice, or Fried Rice.
111. Chicken Fingers
Serve with French Fried, Steam Rice, or Fried Rice.
112. Kid Pho Kids
Beef noodle soup with well-done flank ( No Vegetable )
113. Kids Lomein
Kids' version of Chicken Lomein ( no vegetables )
114. Kids Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken stir-fried with sweet sesame brown sauce
Healthy Option
DRINKS
Beverage
Fresh Brew Ice Tea ( Unsweet )
32 oz Fresh Brew Ice Tea ( Unsweet )
Coke Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Coke Zero
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Dr. Pepper Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Sweet Tea Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Sprite Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Root Beer Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Orange Soda Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Coconut Juice
17.6 FL OZ bottle
Fresh Lemonade
24 oz real fresh limeade
Topo Chico Mineral Water
20 FL OZ bottle
Monster Energy Drink
16 FL OZ bottle
Gatorade Fruits Punch
20 FL OZ bottle
Vietnamese Coffee
16 oz Coffee with condensed milk
Vitamin Water
20 FL OZ bottle
Water Bottle
16.9 FL OZ bottle
Hot Tea
16 oz Hot Tea choice of Green or Jasmine
Tap Water with Ice ( Dine In Only )
Fresh Tea
Fruit Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Chinese/Vietnamese kitchen
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr, Hutto, TX 78634