Chinese
Vietnamese

Fortune House

5,694 Reviews

$

2098 Muirfield Bend Dr

Hutto, TX 78634

Popular Items

04. Crab Rangoons

04. Crab Rangoons

$4.95+

contains a simple mixture of imitation crab, cream cheese, and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy. ( 8 pieces in an order )

15. Fortune Fried Rice

15. Fortune Fried Rice

$11.50

Fried Rice with peas & Carrots and white onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

25. General Chicken

25. General Chicken

$12.45

Breaded chicken stir-fried with chili peppers in spicy brown sauce

Appetizers

01. Fried Eggroll ( 2 )

01. Fried Eggroll ( 2 )

$2.99

There are two rolls in order

02. Spring Roll ( 2 )

02. Spring Roll ( 2 )

$4.95

Clear rice paper wrapped with vermicelli lettuce and shrimp, pork, vegetables, and tofu as an option. Peanut sauce on the side.

03. Pork Pot Stickers ( 10 )

03. Pork Pot Stickers ( 10 )

$8.50

Pork Sticker fried or steamed is an option. there are 10 dumplings in order.

04. Crab Rangoons

04. Crab Rangoons

$4.95+

contains a simple mixture of imitation crab, cream cheese, and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy. ( 8 pieces in an order )

05. Egg Drop Soup

05. Egg Drop Soup

$2.50+
06. Hot & Sour Soup

06. Hot & Sour Soup

$2.50+
07. Wonton Soup

07. Wonton Soup

$2.95+

Soup with pork-filled dumplings in a seasoned broth.

08. Chicken Lettuce Wraps

08. Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.95

Ground chicken and onions, jalapeno cooked in a savory sauce served in cool lettuce leaves.

09. Cheese Sticks ( 5 )

09. Cheese Sticks ( 5 )

$4.99
10. Crispy Salt & Pepper Tofu

10. Crispy Salt & Pepper Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu with salt and pepper seasoning on top with dipping sauce.

11. Char Siu Bao ( 2 )

11. Char Siu Bao ( 2 )

$3.99
12. Shrimp Balls ( 2 )

12. Shrimp Balls ( 2 )

$6.95Out of stock

Side Steam Rice

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

$2.00

Cup of Sweet & Sour sauce

$1.00
$3 Side Lomein

$3 Side Lomein

$3.00

Side of French Fried

$2.00

Crispy Noodle Chips

$1.00

Cup of Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Fish Sauce

$0.50

Side Vermiceli

$3.00

Entree

Rice & Noodle

15. Fortune Fried Rice

15. Fortune Fried Rice

$11.50

Fried Rice with peas & Carrots and white onion. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

16. Fortune Lomein

16. Fortune Lomein

$11.99

Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

17. Pan Fried Noodle ( Hu Tieu Ap Chao )

17. Pan Fried Noodle ( Hu Tieu Ap Chao )

$15.50

Flat noodle pan fried with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

18. Stir Fried Noodle ( Hu Tieu Xao Mem )

18. Stir Fried Noodle ( Hu Tieu Xao Mem )

$14.50

Stir-fried soft flat noodles with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

19. Soft Egg Noodle

19. Soft Egg Noodle

$13.50

Skinny egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

20. Crispy Egg Noodle

20. Crispy Egg Noodle

$15.25

Crispy egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

21. Singapore Rice Noodle

21. Singapore Rice Noodle

$13.75

Skinny rice noodles stir-fried with curry white sauce. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

22. Pad Thai

22. Pad Thai

$13.75

stir-fry dish made with fish sauce with rice noodles, a choice of shrimp, chicken, Beef, vegetable, combo or tofu, peanuts, a scrambled egg, and bean sprouts with carrots green & White Onion

23. Cajun Fried Rice

23. Cajun Fried Rice

$15.50

Louisiana-style fried rice with crawfish & beef sausage

24. Hawaiian Fried Rice

24. Hawaiian Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried Rice Hawaiian style with pineapple, raisin, and curry. Choice of Chicken, Beef, shrimp, Combo, or Vegetable.

24B. KimChi Fried Rice

24B. KimChi Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried Rice with kimchi, pineapple, and raisins with curry flavor or without. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimps, Combo or Vege

Chicken

25. General Chicken

25. General Chicken

$12.45

Breaded chicken stir-fried with chili peppers in spicy brown sauce

26. Sesame Chicken

26. Sesame Chicken

$12.45

Breaded chicken stir-fried with sweet sesame brown sauce

27. Orange Chicken

27. Orange Chicken

$12.45

Breaded chicken stir-fried with orange peel spicy brown sauce

28. Sweet & Sour Chicken

28. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.75

Breaded/tossed in a red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks. (Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side)

29. Moo Goo Gai Pan

29. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.25

Stir-fried snow peas/carrots/water chestnuts/cabbage stir-fried in white sauce

30. Chicken Black Bean Sauce

$11.25
31. Chicken Cashew Nut

31. Chicken Cashew Nut

$11.25

Stir-fried with peas/carrots and water chestnuts in brown sauce

32. Chicken Delight

32. Chicken Delight

$11.25

Stir-fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce

33. Lemon Chicken

$11.75

Breaded and tossed in lemon sauce (Lemon Sauce on the side)

34. Kung Pao Chicken

34. Kung Pao Chicken

$11.25

Stir-fried with peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce

35. Chicken Broccoli

35. Chicken Broccoli

$11.25

Stir fired with broccoli in brown sauce

36. Chicken Garlic Sauce

36. Chicken Garlic Sauce

$11.25

Stir-fried with bamboo/water chestnuts/mushroom in garlic sauce

Beef

38. Beef Delight

38. Beef Delight

$12.25

Stir-fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce

39. Mongolian Beef

39. Mongolian Beef

$12.25

Stir-fried with white & green onions in spicy brown sauce

40. Pepper Steak

40. Pepper Steak

$12.25

Tender beef stir-fried with green bell peppers, and onions in brown sauce

41. Beef Broccoli

41. Beef Broccoli

$12.25

Stir fired with broccoli in brown sauce

42. Beef Garlic Sauce

$12.25

Stir-fried with bamboo/water chestnuts/mushroom in garlic sauce

43. Kung Pao Beef

$12.25

Stir-fried with peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce

Shrimp

45. Shrimps Delight

$13.25

Stir-fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce

46. Shrimps Cashew Nuts

$13.25

Stir-fried with peas/carrots and water chestnuts in brown sauce

47. Sweet & Sour Shrimps

$13.25

Breaded/tossed in a red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks. (Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side)

48. Shrimps Broccoli

$13.25

Stir fired with broccoli in brown sauce

49. Shrimps Garlic Sauce

49. Shrimps Garlic Sauce

$13.25

Stir-fried with bamboo/water chestnuts/mushroom in garlic sauce

50. Kung Pao Shrimps

50. Kung Pao Shrimps

$13.25

Stir-fried peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce

51. Shrimps Lobster Sauce

51. Shrimps Lobster Sauce

$13.25

Stir-fried with green peas, carrots, and eggs in creamy white sauce

Vegetable & Tofu Plates

52. Vegetable Delight

$10.99

53. Buddha Delight

$11.50
54. Sesame Tofu

54. Sesame Tofu

$11.99

Fried tofu stir-fried with sweet sesame brown sauce

55. Tofu Broccoli Garlic Sauce

55. Tofu Broccoli Garlic Sauce

$11.25

Fried tofu stir-fried with broccoli in spicy garlic sauce

56. Lemongrass Tofu

56. Lemongrass Tofu

$11.85

Soft fried tofu sautéed with onions and jalapeño in spicy lemongrass sauce

57. Salt & Pepper Tofu

$13.75

Fried tofu tossed with jalapeño & garlic served with refreshing lemon pepper sauce

58. Kung Pao Tofu

58. Kung Pao Tofu

$11.50

Fried Tofu stir-fried peanuts/bell peppers/onions/water chestnuts in brown sauce

59. Curry Tofu Vegetable

59. Curry Tofu Vegetable

$12.25

Fried tofu sautéed with a variety of fresh vegetables in curry sauce

PHO - Beef Noodle Soup

61. Pho Tai - Eye Round Pho

$12.25

Beef noodle soup with rare eye round steak

62. Pho Chin - Well Done Flank Pho

$12.75

Beef noodle soup with Brisket

63. Pho Bo Vien - Meatball Pho

63. Pho Bo Vien - Meatball Pho

$12.95

Beef noodle soup with beef meatballs

64. Pho Dat Biet - Combo Pho

64. Pho Dat Biet - Combo Pho

$13.95

Beef noodle soup with a combo of three types of beef

65. Pho Ga - Chicken Pho

65. Pho Ga - Chicken Pho

$12.25

Beef noodle soup with chicken

66. Pho Tom - Shrimps Pho

$12.95

Beef noodle soup with shrimps

67. Pho Rau Cai - Vegetable Pho

$11.95

Beef noodle soup with fresh vegetables (No Tofu)

BUN - Vermicelli

69. Bun Cha Gio - Eggrolls Vermicelli

$11.50

Vermicelli with fried egg rolls

70. Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Vermicelli

70. Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$11.95

Vermicelli with charcoal grilled pork

71. Bun TN Cha Gio - Grilled Pork/Eggroll

71. Bun TN Cha Gio - Grilled Pork/Eggroll

$12.95

Vermicelli with charcoal grilled pork & egg roll

72. Bun Ga Xao Xa - Chicken Vermicelli

72. Bun Ga Xao Xa - Chicken Vermicelli

$11.75

Vermicelli with chicken & lemongrass

73. Bun Tom Xao Xa - Shrimps Vermicelli

73. Bun Tom Xao Xa - Shrimps Vermicelli

$12.75

Vermicelli with shrimps & lemongrass

74. Bun Bo Xao Xa - Beef Vermicelli

$12.35

Vermicelli with beef & lemongrass

75. Bun Fortune - Combo Vermicelli

75. Bun Fortune - Combo Vermicelli

$13.35

Vermicelli w/ shrimps, chicken & beef combination

76. Bun Rau Cai - Vegetable Vermicelli

$11.35

Vermicelli with vegetables

77. Bun Dau Hu - Tofu Vermicelli

$11.35

Vermicelli with tofu

Egg & Rice Noodle Soup

79. Hu Tieu Tom - Shrimps RND Soup

$12.55

Rice noodle soup with shrimps

80. Hu Tieu Ga - Chicken RND Soup

$11.75

Rice noodle soup with chicken

81. Hu Tieu Tom Thit Heo - Shrimps & Pork RND Soup

81. Hu Tieu Tom Thit Heo - Shrimps & Pork RND Soup

$13.35

Rice noodle soup with Shrimps & Pork

82. Hu Tieu Rau Cai - Vegetable RND Soup

$11.75

Rice noodle soup with vegetable

83. Hu Tieu Dau Hu - Tofu RND Soup

$11.75

Rice noodle soup with tofu

84. Hu Tieu HT - Wonton RND Soup

84. Hu Tieu HT - Wonton RND Soup

$12.95

Rice noodle soup with wonton

85. Mi Tom - Shrimps END Soup

$13.55

Egg noodle soup with shrimp

86. Mi Ga - Chicken END Soup

$12.75

Egg noodle soup with chicken

87. Mi Tom Thit Heo - Shrimps & Pork END Soup

$14.35

Egg noodle soup with Shrimps & Pork

88. Mi Rau Cai - Vegetable END Soup

$12.75

Egg noodle soup with vegetable

89. Mi Dau Hu - Tofu END Soup

$12.75

Egg noodle soup with tofu

90. Mi Hoanh Thanh - Wonton END Soup

$13.95

Egg noodle soup with wonton

Vietnamese Plate

92. Salt & Pepper Shrimps

$14.95

Shrimps tossed w/ jalapenos & garlic in lemon pepper sauce

93. Lemongrass Chicken

93. Lemongrass Chicken

$13.85

Chicken sautéed w/ onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass

94. Lemongrass Beef

94. Lemongrass Beef

$14.25

Beef sautéed with onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass

95. Lemongrass Shrimps

$14.35

Shrimps sautéed w/ onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass

96. Fortune Lemongrass

$14.75

Combo sautéed w/ onions, garlic & jalapenos in spicy lemongrass

97. Curry Coconut Chicken

97. Curry Coconut Chicken

$14.25

Chicken with curry coconut sauce with Chinese basil and crushed peanuts on top

98. Salt & Pepper Chicken

98. Salt & Pepper Chicken

$14.50

Chicken tossed w/ jalapenos & garlic in lemon pepper sauce

Specialty Plate

100. Orange Peel Beef

100. Orange Peel Beef

$14.95

Breaded lotus flour stir-fried with orange peel in spicy brown sauce

101. Fortune Delight

101. Fortune Delight

$14.75

Shrimp, chicken & beef combination stir fried vegetable with brown sauce

102. Shrimps Basil

102. Shrimps Basil

$14.35

Stir fried w/ mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers and onions in spicy basil sauce

103. Shrimps Walnuts

$14.55

Lightly battered shrimps in a tangy sauce topped with roasted walnuts

104. Fortune Kung Pao

104. Fortune Kung Pao

$14.75

Shrimp, chicken & beef combination stir-fried with kung pao sauce

105. Szechuan Chicken

105. Szechuan Chicken

$13.55

Sauteed celery, bamboo, carrots, and green onion in spicy Szechuan sauce

106. Fortune Curry Coconut

106. Fortune Curry Coconut

$15.25

Combo Shrimps Chicken and Beef with curry coconut sauce

Kids Menu

110. Kid Sweet & Sour Chicken

$7.25

Breaded Chicken serve with French Fried, Steam Rice, or Fried Rice.

111. Chicken Fingers

111. Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Serve with French Fried, Steam Rice, or Fried Rice.

112. Kid Pho Kids

$7.25

Beef noodle soup with well-done flank ( No Vegetable )

113. Kids Lomein

113. Kids Lomein

$7.25

Kids' version of Chicken Lomein ( no vegetables )

114. Kids Sesame Chicken

$7.25

Breaded chicken stir-fried with sweet sesame brown sauce

Healthy Option

115. Steam Chicken & Vegetables

115. Steam Chicken & Vegetables

$10.75

116. Steam Shrimps & Vegetables

$12.25

117. Steam Buddha Delight

$10.75

DRINKS

Beverage

Fresh Brew Ice Tea ( Unsweet )

Fresh Brew Ice Tea ( Unsweet )

$1.99

32 oz Fresh Brew Ice Tea ( Unsweet )

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle

Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Sweet Tea Bottle

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.99

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Root Beer Bottle

Root Beer Bottle

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Orange Soda Bottle

Orange Soda Bottle

$2.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$3.99

17.6 FL OZ bottle

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

24 oz real fresh limeade

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.99

20 FL OZ bottle

Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

16 FL OZ bottle

Gatorade Fruits Punch

Gatorade Fruits Punch

$2.75

20 FL OZ bottle

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.95

16 oz Coffee with condensed milk

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.99

20 FL OZ bottle

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.25

16.9 FL OZ bottle

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.99

16 oz Hot Tea choice of Green or Jasmine

Fresh Tea

Green Tea

$3.25

Honey Green Tea

$4.25

Fruit Tea

Honey Dew Fruit Tea

$4.75

Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.75

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.75

Passion-Fruit Fruit Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.75

Winter Melon Fruit Tea

$4.75

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$5.25

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Honey Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Almond Milk Tea

$5.25

Black Sugar Milk Tea

$5.25

Coconut Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.25

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.25

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Chinese/Vietnamese kitchen

Website

Location

2098 Muirfield Bend Dr, Hutto, TX 78634

Directions

