Fortune Panda

review star

No reviews yet

387 Boylston St

Newton, MA 02459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers (开胃菜)

Boiled Edamame Soybeans

$3.75

Egg Roll

$3.95

Veg. Spring Roll

$3.95

Scallion Pancake

$4.25

Shao Mai

$6.95

Mini Chicken Roll

$6.95

Peking Ravioli

$5.95

Chicken Wings

$5.25+

Chicken Teriyaki

$4.95+

Napa & Pork Dumpling

$7.25

Leek & Pork Dumpling

$7.25

Chicken Dumpling

$7.25

Beef Dumpling

$7.25

Vegetable Dumpling

$7.25

Triple Delight Dumpling

$7.50

Beef Teriyaki

$5.95+

Chicken Finger

$6.75

Crab Rangoon

$3.75+

Boneless Spare Ribs

$7.50

BBQ Spare Ribs

$8.50

Fried Shrimp

$7.50

Pu Pu Platter

$9.50+

春卷

$2.00

Combination Appetizer Plates (酥炸拼盘)

1- Spr Ribs, Beef Tryki, Egg Roll

$9.95

2- Spr Ribs, Chix Wngs, Fr Shrmp

$9.95

3- BBQ Spr Ribs, Chix Fngrs, Crb Rngn

$9.95

4- Chix Tryki, BBQ Spr Rbs, Chix Wngs

$9.95

5- Sprng Roll, Chix Fngrs, Crb Rngn

$9.95

Soup

Egg Drop Soup w/Corn

$2.50+

Chix Egg Drop Soup w/Corn

$2.75+

Wonton Soup w/Chicken

$2.75+

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.75+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.75+

Roast Pork Noodle Soup

$2.75+

Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup

$5.95

Spinach w/Bean Curd Soup

$5.95

House Special Seafood Soup

$7.95

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$8.25

Pickle & Shrdd Pork Ndl Soup

$7.25

Mustard Grns w/Shr Pork Nd Soup

$7.25

Lo Mein

Veg Lo Mein

$6.75

Chicken Lo Mein

$7.25

Pork Lo Mein

$7.25

Beef Lo Mein

$7.25

Shrimp Lo Mein

$7.95

House Special Lo Mein

$8.50

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.25

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.95

Beef Fried Rice

$6.95

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$6.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.25

House Special Fried Rice

$7.75

White Rice

$1.00+

Brown Rice

$2.00+

Chinese Style Pan Fried Noodle

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles

$8.25

Chicken Pan Fried Noodles

$8.95

Pork Pan Fried Noodles

$8.95

Beef Pan Fried Noodles

$8.95

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles

$9.50

Subgum Shanghai Pan Fried Noodles

$9.95

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles

$11.95

Pan Fried Noodles

$3.00

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$6.50

Pork Chow Mein

$7.25

Chicken Chow Mein

$7.25

Beef Chow Mein

$7.25

Shrimp Chow Mein

$7.50

Subgum Chow Mein

$8.50

Dry Noodle

$0.75

Singapore Rice Noodle

$8.95

Chicken Rice Noodle

$7.95

Pork Rice Noodle

$7.95

Beef Rice Noodle

$7.95

Shrimp Rice Noodle

$7.95

Vegetable Rice Noodle

$7.95

Chow Ho Foon

Vegetable Chow Ho Foon

$7.25

Chicken Chow Foon

$7.95

Pork Chow Foon

$7.95

Beef Chow Foon

$7.95

Shrimp Chow Foon

$7.95

Dry Beef Chow Foon

$7.95

Pork

P51- Sweet & Sour Pork

$8.95

P52- Pork w/String Beans

$8.95

P53- Pork w/Broccoli

$8.95

P54- Pork in Garlic Sauce*

$8.95

P55- Twice Cooked Pork*

$8.95

P56- Lobster Sauce

$8.95

P57- Salted & Peppered Pork*

$8.95

P58- Pork w/Vegetables

$8.95

P59- Shredded Pork w/Dry Bean Curd

$9.95

P60- Shredded Pork w/Bamboo Shoot

$9.95

Poultry

C21- Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.25

C22- Chicken w/Cashew Nuts

$9.25

C23- Kung Pao Chicken*

$9.25

C24- Chicken w/Broccoli

$9.25

C25- Chicken w/String Beans

$9.25

C26- Chicken w/Mixed Veg

$9.25

C27- Chicken in Garlic Sauce*

$9.25

C28- Chicken w/Chinese Eggplant

$9.25

C29- Hunan Chicken*

$9.25

C30- Moo Goo Gai Pan

$9.25

C31- Curry Chicken*

$9.25

C32- Chicken w/Pea Pods

$9.25

C33- Szechuan Chicken*

$9.25

C34- Lemon Chicken

$9.25

C35- Chicken w/Black Bean Sauce

$9.25

C36- Plum Flavored Duck (Half)

$14.95

C37- Peking Duck

$15.95

Beef

B40- Beef w/String Beans

$9.95

B41- Beef w/Mushrooms

$9.95

B42- Beef w/Broccoli

$9.95

B43- Beef w/Mixed Veg

$9.95

B44- Beef w/Peppers & Onion

$9.95

B45- Beef w/Pea Pods

$9.95

B46- Beef in Garlic Sauce*

$9.95

B47- Hunan Spicy Beef*

$9.95

B48- Kung Pao Beef*

$9.95

B49- Szechuan Shredded Beef*

$9.95

B50- Salted & Peppered Beef*

$11.95

B51- Mongolian Beef*

$11.95

B52- Shredded Beef w/Long-Born Peppers*

$11.95

Seafood

S59- Szechuan Shrimp*

$10.95

S60- Baby Shrimp w/Bean Curd

$10.95

S61- Kung Pao Shrimp*

$10.95

S62- Shrimp w/Cashew Nuts

$10.95

S63- Sweet & Sour Jumbo Shrimp

$10.95

S64- Jumbo Shrimp w/Lobster Sauce

$11.95

S65- Jumbo Shrimp w/Pea Pods

$11.95

S66- Jumbo Shrimp w/Mixed Veg

$11.95

S67- Jumbo Shrimp w/Garlic Sauce*

$11.95

S68- Jumbo Shrimp w/Broccoli

$11.95

S70- Crystal Scallop

$11.95

S71- Scallops w/Veg

$11.95

S72- Scallops w/Garlic Sauce*

$11.95

S73- Fish Filet w/Garlic Sauce*

$11.95

S74- Fish Filet w/Veg

$11.95

S75- Fish Filet w/Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

S76- Jumbo Shrimp w/Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

S77- Salt & Pepper Calamari*

$11.95

Vegetables

V81- Broccoli in Garlic Sauce*

$8.75

V82- Broccoli in Oyster Sauce

$8.75

V83- Szechuan Spicy String Beans*

$8.75

V84- Chinese Eggplant w/Garlic Sauce*

$8.75

V85- Vegetable Delight

$8.75

V86- Ma Po Tofu*

$8.75

V87- Bean Curd Family Style*

$8.75

V88- Five Treasure Vegetables

$8.75

V89- Bean Curd w/Mixed Veg

$8.75

V90- Kung Pao Tofu*

$8.75

V91- Braised Bean Curd w/Mushroom

$8.75

V93-Sauteed Vegetables

$8.75

V94- Curry Vegetables*

$8.75

V95- Vegetarian Gen. Gau's Chix*

$10.50

V96- Gen. Gau's Tofu*

$9.50

V97- Sesame Tofu

$9.50

Moo-Shi

Moo-Shi Vegetable

$7.95

Moo-Shi Chicken

$8.95

Moo-Shi Pork

$8.95

Moo-Shi Beef

$8.95

Moo-Shi Shrimp

$8.95

Egg Foo Young

Veg. Egg Foo Young

$8.25

Mushroom EggFY

$8.25

Beef EggFY

$9.50

Chicken EggFY

$9.50

Roast Pork EggFY

$9.50

Subgum EggFY

$9.50

The Light Side

Vegetarian Delight

$6.95

Tofu w/Vegetables

$7.95

Chicken w/Broccoli

$8.25

Sliced Chix w/ Mixed Veg.

$8.50

Shrimp w/Broccoli

$10.50

Shrimp w/Mixed Veg

$10.95

Shrimps & Scallops w/Veg

$11.95

Chef's Specialties

H1- General Gau's Chicken*

$10.50

H2- Sesame Chicken

$10.50

H3- Sesame Beef

$11.50

H4- Crispy Beef*

$11.50

H5- Peking Style Pork

$9.95

H6- Triple Delight

$12.95

H7- Beef w/Ginger & Scallion*

$11.50

H8- Double Dings

$11.50

H9- Salted & Peppered Shrimp*

$12.95

H10- Crispy Shrimp*

$12.95

H11- Szechuan Twin*

$12.95

H12- Seafood Platter

$13.95

H13- Hunan Seafood Crown*

$13.95

H14- Happy Family

$14.95

H16- Cheng Du Spicy Chicken*

$12.95

H17- Beef Filet w/R. Pep & Bean Spr.*

$13.95

H18- Fish Filet w/R. Pep & Bean Spr.*

$13.95

Main Dishes

1- Twice Cooked Pork*

$6.95+

2- Pork w/ String Beans

$6.95+

3- Sweet & Sour Pork

$6.95+

4- Moo Goo Gai Pan

$6.95+

5- Curry Chicken*

$6.95+

6- Kung Pao Chicken*

$6.95+

7- Chicken w/Garlic Sauce*

$6.95+

8- General Gau's Chicken*

$6.95+

9- Steamed Chicken w/Veg

$6.95+

10- Beef w/Mushrooms

$6.95+

11- Beef w/Broccoli

$6.95+

12- Beef w/Ppprs & Onions

$6.95+

13- Szechuan Shredded Beef*

$6.95+

14- Szechuan Spicy Shrimp*

$6.95+

15- Shrimp w/Cashew Nuts

$6.95+

16- Vegetable Delight

$6.95+

17- Chicken w/Cashew Nuts

$6.95+

18- Chicken Chow Mein

$6.95+

19- Lobster Sauce

$6.95+

20- Chicken w/Broccoli

$6.95+

21a- Steamed Peking Ravioli

$6.95+

21b- Pan Fried Peking Ravioli

$6.95+

22- Sesame Chicken

$6.95+

23- Chicken w/Vegetables

$6.95+

24- Beef w/String Beans

$6.95+

25- Szechuan Chicken

$6.95+

26- Beef w/Vegetables

$6.95+

27- Shrimp w/Vegetables

$6.95+

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.25

Soda Bottle

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Nestea

$1.75

2 Liter Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dine-in and take out. Best Chinese Cuisine in town since 1996.

Website

Location

387 Boylston St, Newton, MA 02459

Directions

Fortune Panda image

