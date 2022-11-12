Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen & Cognac Bar

248 Reviews

$$

1059 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

TO SHARE (or not)

Forty Soul Rolls

$9.00

chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton

Vegan Soul Rolls

$9.00

Forty Acres Wings

$9.00

double-brind wings tossed in one of our signature sauces

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

tossed in one our signature sauces (v)

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

tobasco, cajun remoulade

Hush Puppies

$3.00

cajun remoulade

Fried Okra

$8.00Out of stock

What’s the Dilly yo

$9.00

fried pickles

LATE NIGHT SPECIALS

Wealthy Street Tacos

$9.00

Wing Basket

$9.00

wings and fries

Catfish Basket

$9.00

catfish and fries

SoulPossible Chx Nuggets + Fries

$13.00

Chips n Cheese

$6.00

Loaded Brisket Nachos

$9.00

Loaded Brisket Fries

$12.00

SOMETHING SWEET

Peach Cobbler Soul Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

NA Beverages

Forty Sweet Tea

Forty Unsweetened Tea

Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Pop

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

STRAIGHT UP • Cognac Pours

Tier 1: V.S.

$7.00

Tier 2: V.S.O.P.

$11.00

Top Shelf

Mules

all served with house-infused ginger beer

... And A Mule

$9.00

house mule w/ cognac

Summer Mule

$9.00

watermelon vodka

#YPPL Mule

$9.00

house-infused vodka

Breakfast Mule

$9.00

orange juice

El Jefe Mule

$9.00

mule made with tequila

Redneck Mule

$9.00

mule made with bourbon

Gin Buck

$9.00

mule made with gin

Dark 'N' Stormy

$9.00

pineapple, house pineapple-infused rum

Apple Jack

$9.00

YOU GOT ME MIXED UP • Cognac Drinks

Cognac Drinks

Uptown

$9.00

cognac, amaretto, simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, bitters

Becky

$9.00

cognac, amaretto, white wine, peach purée

Little Richard

$9.00

cognac, chartreuse, cucumber mint water, sugar, lime juice, mint

Bad

$9.00

cognac, ruby port, simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, mixed fruit juice, ginger ale, berries

Boujee

$9.00

cognac, red wine, berries, sugar, cranberry juice, club soda

Makaveli

$9.00

cognac, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, honey syrup, thyme garnish, chipotle powder

Moving On Up

$9.00

cognac, lemon juice, grenadine, raspberry purée, pineapple juice, champagne, cherry & lemon garnish

Pump it Hottie

$9.00Out of stock

blood orange margarita

Willie Dynamite

$9.00

cognac, tequila, pineapple, simple syrup, blue curaçao, lime

Ms. Jackson

$9.00

cognac, peach liqueur, peach sangria

Cocktails

Peter Piper

$9.00

house bloody mary, house infused vodka

99 Problems

$9.00

tequila, planter’s punch, berries

Pam Grier

$9.00

apple martini

Dammit Gina

$9.00

peach martini

Lean Back

$9.00

jalapeño strawberry margarita

Black Manhattan

$9.00

rye whiskey, averna, assorted bitters

Peach Cobbler Martini

$9.00

whipped vodka, hazelnut liqueur, peach purée, brown sugar

Drop Top

$9.00

vodka, orange juice, lemonade, lime juice, sour

Wockesha

$9.00

crown royal, blue curacao, grape juice

Hip Hops

Nipsey

$11.00

Martell VSOP, gin, juice

S.Dot

$11.00

D’usse VSOP, IPA beer, splash grapefruit juice

Nasty Nas

$11.00

Hennessy, Perrin Black, splash apple juice

Cool J

$11.00

Patron, cider, splash orange juice

Shot Outs

Christopher Wallace

$6.00

white tequila, blue curaçao, grape juice

Tupac Shakur

$6.00

orange pop, whipped vodka

Jason Mizell (Jam Master Jay)

$6.00

dark rum, Malibu, pineapple juice

Snoop Dogg

$6.00

gin, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime

Beer

Canned Beer

Bottled Beer

Wine List

Earl Stevens Mangoscato

Earl Stevens Tropiscato

Ava Grace Pino Grigio

Out of stock

Comet Riesling

Out of stock

Black Girl Magic Riesling

Frey Organic White

Te Henga

10 Span Chardonnay

Out of stock

Chataue St. Jean Creamy Chardonnay

Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Out of stock

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc

Frey Vineyards Natural Red (v)

McBride Sisters Red Blend

Brickmason Red Blend

Dona Paula Malbec

10 Span Pinot Noir

Coastal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

Out of stock

Agriculturist Red Blend

Ruby Port

Out of stock

Charles Woodson's Intercept Pinot Noir

Parducci Merlot

Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon

Eye Candy

$7.00

Mon Frere Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Belaire Luxe

Belaire Gold

Rose of the Day

Motu Viget Sparkling

$34.00

Cheurlin

$120.00

COGNAC FLIGHTS

ECONOMY • Pick 3 From Tier 1

$25.00

BUSINESS • Pick 3 From Tier 2

$35.00

Shirts

Feb 21, 1965

$20.00

July 2, 1964

$20.00

June 19, 1865

$18.63

December 1

$20.00

Don't Love...

$20.00

Black AF

$20.00

Celebrate

$20.00

Signature Spice

Blackened Seasoning

$4.00

Chicken Seasoning

$4.00

Slappin' Sauce

Forty Hot

$6.00

Cognac Hot

$6.00

ENTRANCE FEE

At the door

$25.00

Employee

$10.00

Eventbrite

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

