Salad
Chicken
Italian

Forty Six Deli

2 Reviews

1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4

Warren, OH 44484

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries
Italian: Pepperoni,Salami,Capicola,Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad

Cold Subs/Wraps

Deluxe: Ham,Salami,Turkey,Cheese

$7.25+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Italian: Pepperoni,Salami,Capicola,Cheese

$7.25+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Salami,Capicola,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Pepperoni,Salami,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Salami,Ham,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Turkey,Ham,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Roast Beef,Turkey,Cheese

$7.25+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Ham,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Turkey,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Salami,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Pepperoni,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Roast Beef,Cheese

$7.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese

Chicken Salad,Cheese

$7.25+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Tuna Salad,Cheese

$7.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

All Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of 3 cheeses

Veggie,Cheese

$6.75+

Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, mild pepper, choice of cheese and dressing

Hot Subs/Wraps

Meatball,Cheese

$9.45+

Mozzarella and marinara sauce

Sliced Chicken Breast,Cheese

$9.45+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese

Sliced Steak,Cheese

$9.45+

Grilled peppers, onions, choice of cheese

Smoked Pulled Pork,Cheese

$9.45+

BBQ sauce, pickles, onion, choice of cheese

Chicken Parm,Cheese

$9.45+

Mozzarella and marinara sauce

Chicken Tender,Cheese

$9.45+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese

Battered Fish,Cheese

$11.45

lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce, choice of cheese

Burgers

All American Burger

$8.99

Bacon CheeseBurger

$8.99

Cowboy Burger

$8.99

Spicy Chipotle Jalapeno Burger

$8.99

Philly CheeseBurger

$8.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95

Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$11.95

Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, ham, turkey, salami, choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, grilled chicken, fries, choice of dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$12.95

Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, grilled steak, fries, choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.95

Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, chicken tenders, fries, choice of dressing

Wings

Traditional Bone-In

$8.00+

6 wings Choice of sauce

Boneless

$8.00+

1 lb Choice of sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese Plain

$8.25

Mac & Cheese Bacon

$12.25

Mac & Cheese Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken

$13.50

Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork

$13.50

Mac & Cheese Steak

$13.50

Mac & Cheese Cheese Burger

$13.50

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.25

Choice of dipping sauce

Small Fries

$2.75

Handmade Cheddar Sour Cream Tater Tots

$6.99

Onion Rings

$7.50

Choice of dipping sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Choice of dipping sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Choice of dipping sauce

Fried Veggie Combo

$9.99

Choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.99

Choice of dipping sauce

1.5 lb Milwaukee Pretzel

$12.99

Served with cheese sauce

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Served with cheese sauce

Fried Cheese

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Cold Drinks

Canned Pop

$1.00

Bottled Tea

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottled water

$1.00

Chips

Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00

Salt & Vinegar

$1.00Out of stock

BBQ

$1.00

Lays Plain

$1.00

Ruffles Plain

$1.00

Fritos

$1.00

Fritos Chili & Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Doritos - Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$1.00

Cheetos

$1.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4, Warren, OH 44484

Directions

Forty Six Deli image
Forty Six Deli image

