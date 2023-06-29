  • Home
FORUM COCKTAIL CO. 208 Chattahoochee Row

No reviews yet

208 Chattahoochee Row

Atlanta, GA 30318

Main Menu

Dinner

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Lentil chimichurri, goat cheese, lemon cheek

Parmesan Kale

$16.00

Baby kale, watermelon radish, baby tomato, baby carrots, 6-minute egg, garlic breadcrumbs, house parmesan dressing

Forum Butter Burger

$20.00

Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, deluxe toppings, aji verde

Magic Mushroom

$24.00

Fried oyster mushroom, togarashi, gochujang aioli, deluxe toppings

Meatballs All’amatriciana

$24.00

3 pieces. Red sauce, pancetta, burrata cheese, magic herbs, baguette

Spicy Prawn

$28.00

Head and shell on, citrus gochugaru butter, fresno, jalapeño, sesame oil, baguette(4)

Lobster Frites

$42.00

Twin lobster tails, chimichurri butter, fries, salsa criolla, citrus aioli

Flamed Trout

$44.00Out of stock

Citrus, rosemary, thyme, asparagus, blistered tomato beurre monte, crispy garlic

Bar

Bread and Butter

$10.00Out of stock

Sourdough, whipped brown sweet butter, cracked black pepper, maldon salt, zest

Street Fries

$12.00

Aji verde, togarashi, furikake

Crispy Okra

$18.00

Togarashi, gochujang aioli, micro greens, radish

Ceviche de Pulpo

$26.00

Yuzu marinated octopus, red onion, baby tomato, cilantro, pineapple, house made plantain chips

House Charcuterie

$40.00

Fine meat and cheese, assorted accoutrement

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Chip

$12.00

Classic chocolate chip, Tahitian vanilla, Guinness syrup, mint

Tiramisu

$14.00

Aged rum, mascarpone, lady fingers

Bourbon Crème Brulee

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh berries, shortbread

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Grand Marnier, fresh berries, mint

Bar Menu

Agave

Arette Blanco

$12.00

Arette Artesanal

$25.00

Arette Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$70.00

Don Julio Rosado

$42.00

El Jimador

$12.00

El Jimador Reposado

$14.00

El Teroso Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$25.00

Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$38.00

Grand Mayan Reposado

$30.00

Grand Mayan Silver 3x

$28.00

Gustoso Aguardiente

$12.00

Herradura Alambique

$42.00

Herradura Anejo

$20.00

Herradura Extra Anejo 150th

$120.00

Herradura Legend Anejo

$60.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$120.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$23.00

Mezacal-Bosscal Pechuga de Conejo

$30.00

Mezcal - La Luna Cupreata

$14.00

Mezcal- Bosscal Joven

$12.00

Mezcal- Casa Amaras Cupreataa

$18.00

Mezcal- Casa Amaras Espadin

$13.00

Mezcal- Casa Amaras Reposado

$15.00

Mezcal- Casa Amaras Verde

$13.00

Mezcal- La Luna Bruto

$40.00

Mezcal- La Luna Chino

$35.00

Mezcal- La Luna Manso

$30.00

Mezcal- Siete Misterios

$16.00

Mezcal- Don Maguey Vida de Muertos

$23.00

Mezcal- Don Maguey Vida Las Milpas

$30.00

Mezcal-Don Mateo Alto

$22.00

Mezcal-Don Mateo Pechuga

$27.00

Mezcal-Don Mateo Silvestre

$30.00

Mezcal-Los Amantes Anejo

$19.00

Mezcal-Los Amantes Joven

$15.00

Mezcal-Los Amantes Repo

$17.00

Mijenta Anejo

$17.00

Mijenta Blanco

$15.00

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00

Patron El Cielo

$65.00

Sotol- Cardenxe De La Sierra

$32.00

Sotol-Cardenxe De Desirto

$21.00

Sotol-Los Magos

$17.00

Sotol-Nocheluna

$32.00

Tears of Llorona

$85.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$20.00

Tequila Ocho Widow Jane Repo

$26.00

Teremana Blanco

$13.00

Volans Blanco

$15.00

Volans Repsado

$17.00

Beer

Classic City Lager

$5.50

Dragon's Milk Stout

$11.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Scofflaw

$7.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$7.00Out of stock

Stone Hazy IPA

$7.00

Bourbon

1792

$12.00

Angels Envy

$20.00

Angels Envy Cask

$65.00

Bardstown Straight

$20.00

Bardstown Wheated

$23.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$14.00

Blade And Bow

$18.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet

$14.00

Bulliet 10yr

$14.00

Crown XO

$17.00

E.H Taylor Single

$21.00

E.H Taylor small batch

$16.00

Eagle Rare 10

$16.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$17.00

Frey Ranch Bourbon

$14.00

Hillrock Rum Finish

$40.00

Hillrock Solera

$35.00

I.W Harper 15 yr

$30.00

Jack Daniels 10 Yr

$17.00

Jack Daniels 12 Yr

$20.00

Jack Daniels Bonded Triple Mash

$13.00

Jack Daniels-Bonded

$13.00

Jack Daniels-Gentleman

$12.00

Jack Daniels-Single Barrel

$15.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$15.00

Jeffersons Ocean Aged At Sea

$20.00

Kavalan Classic

$45.00

Kavalan Select

$30.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Michter's Single

$15.00

Mitcher's Small Batch

$15.00

Old Forester 1870

$18.00

Old Forester 1897 100 Proof

$20.00

Old Forester 1910

$23.00

Old Forester 1920 115 Proof

$25.00

Old Forester 86 (WELL)

$11.00

Stagg Jr

$23.00

Toki

$13.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$16.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$16.00

Widow Jane 10

$23.00

Widow Jane 8

$18.00

Window Jane 13

$50.00

Woodford Baccarat

$300.00

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00

Woodford Masters Collection

$40.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Tuxedo

$14.00

Jack Rose

$14.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Mary Pickford

$14.00

Cocktails

Alpine Smash

$17.00

Liquid Luck

$17.00

Sweet Symphony

$17.00

Tequila Street Sour

$17.00

The Desert Spoon

$17.00

Usigea Beatha

$17.00

Cognac/Armagnac

Bhakta Armagnac

$80.00

Bhakta Cask 2013

$60.00

Bhakta No 15 50 Year

$95.00

Chaufee Calvados

$18.00

Darroze Bas 12 Year

$26.00

Darroze Bas 8 Year

$17.00

Hennessy Paradis

$200.00

Hennessy XO

$65.00

Hennesy VSOP

$19.00

Maison Surrenne VSOP

$19.00

Maison Surrenne XO

$64.00

Maniban Bas Armagnac

$16.00

Menorval Calvados AC Prestige

$13.00

Pierre Fernaud Grand Cru

$13.00

Remy Martin 1738

$29.00

Remy Martin Tercet

$55.00

Remy Martin XO

$65.00

Food Items

Roasted Pistachio

$6.00

Gochujang, agave, smoked paprika

Bread and Butter

$10.00

Sourdough, whipped brown sweet butter, maldon salt, cracked pepper, zest

Street Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Crema de aji, furikake, togarashi

Crudité

$26.00Out of stock

Seasonal vegetables, house made ranch, roasted pepper hummus, parsley oil

House Charcuterie

$38.00

Fine meat and cheese, assorted accoutrement

Gin

Barr Hill

$14.00

Bombay Saphhire

$12.00

Brockmans Gin

$13.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

Ford's Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Hendricks Flora Dora

$13.00

Hendricks Orbium

$13.00

Nikka Coffee Gin

$13.00

Roku

$13.00

St. George Bontavoire

$13.00

St. George Rye

$13.00

St. George Terroir

$13.00

Tangueray Ten

$14.00

The Botanist 22

$14.00

Irish

Jameson Whiskey

$9.00

J.J Corry

$20.00

J.J Corry Gael

$36.00

Japanese Whiskey

Hibiki Harmony

$23.00

Iwai 45

$12.00

Kaiyo 7yr

$18.00

Kaiyo Mizunara cask

$18.00

Kavalan King Car

$19.00

Nikka Taketsuru

$27.00

Nikka Yoichi

$30.00

Liqueurs

Frangelico

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol

$11.00

Amaro Montenegra

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

DiSarrono Amaretto

$10.00

B & B

$8.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

China-China

$15.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00

Cynar

$8.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$11.50

Amaro Sibilla

$21.00

Giffard Creme De Peche

$11.50

Giffard Creme De Cacao

$11.50

Giffard Creme De Violette

$11.50

Giffard Piment D Espelette

$15.00

Giffard Vanille De Madagascar

$15.00

Amaro Siciliano

$21.50

Sorel Hibiscus

$8.00

Fiorente Elderflower

$6.00

Heering Cherry

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Red Wine

Siduri Pinot Noir

$9.00

The Fableist Cabernet

$14.00

Rye Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$32.00

Bardstown Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Frey Ranch Rye

$16.00

Mitcher's Rye

$14.00

Uncle Nearest Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$28.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$45.00

Whistle Pig 15yr

$105.00

Whistle Pig 18yr

$130.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$170.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$28.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$13.00

Whistle Pig Smokestock

$18.00

Widow Jane Paradigm Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$17.00

Scotch

Ardbeg AN OA

$17.00

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Balvenie 14

$24.00

Balvenie 15

$24.00

Caol Ila 12 Yr

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 15

$18.00

Glenlivet 18

$40.00

Glenlivet 21

$75.00

Johnny Walker 18

$45.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Blue

$85.00

Lagavulin 16

$37.00

Lagavulin 8

$20.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 15

$55.00

Macallan 18

$80.00

Macallan 25

$140.00

Macallan Harmony Collection

$110.00

Oban 14

$17.00

Oban 16

$24.00

Talisker 10 Yr

$17.00

Talisker 18 Yr

$60.00

Sugarcane

Avua Cachaca Prata

$13.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Ocho

$14.00

Bacardi Ocho Rye

$14.00

Clement Mahina Coco

$10.00

Gustoso Aguardiente

$12.00

Highball Express 12yr

$12.00

Highball Express 18yr

$13.00

Highball Express 23yr

$15.00

Plantation 3 Star

$12.00

Plantation Australia 2009P

$20.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$13.00

Plantation Overproof

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Plantation Trinidad 2008

$17.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$13.00

Plantation XO

$13.00

Santa Teresa

$14.00

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Vodka

Cathead

$12.00

Crystal Head

$13.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Grey Goose Citron

$17.00

Haku Vodka

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Reyka

$13.00

Stoli Elit

$17.00

Titos

$12.00

White Wine

House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Crossing Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Roderer Estate Champagne

$17.00

Wente Riverbank Reisling

$12.00

Sancerre Rose

$9.00

Free Bubbles

N/A Bev

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

208 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta, GA 30318

Location

208 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

