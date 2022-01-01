Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Forum Social House Bellevue

85 Reviews

$$

700 Bellevue Way NE

Suite 300 Bellevue

Bellevue, WA 98004

Order Again

Tastings

Adult Chicken Strips

$17.00

Crispy double breaded white meat chicken tenders (3) served with a savory buttermilk Belgian waffle, whipped salted onion butter and served with a warm jalapeno maple glaze.

Baked Mac 'N Cheese

$12.00

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Crispy chicken wings (10) served with a housemade buffalo sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Crispy double breaded white meat chicken tenders (3) served with a savory buttermilk Belgian waffle, whipped salted onion butter and served with a warm jalapeno maple glaze.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Crispy chicken wings (10) served with a housemade buffalo sauce.

Garden Salad Large

$10.00

Arugula greens served with sliced green apple, brie cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecan crumble and dressed in a champagne vinaigrette.

Garden Salad Small

$6.00

Arugula greens served with sliced green apple, brie cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecan crumble and dressed in a champagne vinaigrette.

Loaded Caesar Salad

$15.00

Arugula greens served with sliced green apple, brie cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecan crumble and dressed in a champagne vinaigrette.

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Signature flatbread dough toasted with house tomato marinara, buffalo mozzarella, aged balsamic glaze and garnish with micro basil.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Signature flatbread dough toasted with house tomato marinara, buffalo mozzarella, aged balsamic glaze and garnish with micro basil.

Pork Belly

$15.00

Crispy double breaded white meat chicken tenders (3) served with a savory buttermilk Belgian waffle, whipped salted onion butter and served with a warm jalapeno maple glaze.

Quesadilla Birria

$15.00
Rainbow Salad

$13.00

Wedge of iceberg lettuce served with whipped pimento cheese, smoked bacon jam, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, and dressed in a jalapeno ranch and garnished with aged balsamic glaze and fin herbs.

Sizzling Garlic

$10.00

Roasted garlic cloves served in a smoking hot cast iron skillet served with a warm tomato chutney, Cambozola cheese (triple cream bleu cheese) and toasted focaccia crostinis on a smoking cedar plank.

Super Green Pizza

$13.00

Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.

Taco Ho'

$10.00

That's my JAM

$6.00

The Hottest Pocket

$15.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Adult Chicken Strips

$17.00

Crispy double breaded white meat chicken tenders (3) served with a savory buttermilk Belgian waffle, whipped salted onion butter and served with a warm jalapeno maple glaze.

Adulting Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Bacon, Bacon Burger

$17.00
BLTA

$16.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.

Forum Cheese Burger

$16.00

Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.

Get Slawced

$16.00

Crispy double breaded white meat chicken tenders (3) served with a savory buttermilk Belgian waffle, whipped salted onion butter and served with a warm jalapeno maple glaze.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

House smoked pastrami lightly seared and served on a salted pretzel bun (3) and served with a smoked tomato aioli and Gambino’s Giardiniera and garnished with cornichons and mixed olives.

Savage Sliders

$15.00
Vegan Burger

$16.00

Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.

For The Table

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Fried half Brussels sprouts tossed in a spiced pecan chili glaze and garnished with crispy bacon and shaved parmesan cheese.

Onions Rings

$8.00

Double breaded onion rings tossed in rendered beef butter and served with a charred onion aioli.

Chicharrones Fries

$8.00
Crack Fries

$8.00
Malt Vinegar Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Crispy shoestring fries tossed in malt vinegar salt and served with a black garlic vinaigrette.

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00
Kids Cheese Flatbread

$9.00
Kids Mac 'N Cheese Bowl

$9.00
Kids Burger

$11.00

Dessert

Brown Butter Cake

$10.00
Puddin' Time

$10.00
Raspberry Beret

$15.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00+

SRW

Garden Salad Large

$10.00

Arugula greens served with sliced green apple, brie cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecan crumble and dressed in a champagne vinaigrette.

Sizzling Garlic

$10.00

Roasted garlic cloves served in a smoking hot cast iron skillet served with a warm tomato chutney, Cambozola cheese (triple cream bleu cheese) and toasted focaccia crostinis on a smoking cedar plank.

That's my JAM

$6.00
Adulting Grilled Cheese

$12.00
BLTA

$16.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.

Forum Cheese Burger

$16.00

Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

House smoked pastrami lightly seared and served on a salted pretzel bun (3) and served with a smoked tomato aioli and Gambino’s Giardiniera and garnished with cornichons and mixed olives.

Quesadilla Birria

$15.00
Savage Sliders

$15.00
Vegan Burger

$16.00

Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.

Brown Butter Cake

$10.00
Puddin' Time

$10.00

Purezza Sparkling

$6.00

Purezza Still

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bellevue's newest entertainment headquarters. Game on in our Topgolf Swing Suites, Compete with your friends on our innovative Par1 minigolf course, Dance the night away in Rockwell Sound Lounge, and enjoy our award winning chefs mouthwatering food and drinks. Can't stay and dine with us? Order online and we will have your meal prepared and ready for you to pick up.

Website

Location

700 Bellevue Way NE, Suite 300 Bellevue, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

