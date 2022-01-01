  • Home
  Forward Brewing - Severn Sailing Association - 311 First St
Forward Brewing - Severn Sailing Association 311 First St

No reviews yet

311 First St

Annapolis, MD 21403

Order Again

Wine/Cider

Sea Glass Pinot Gris

$6.50

Charles & Charles Rose

$6.50

Noble Vines Sauv Blanc

$6.50

Shoal Draft Cider

$6.00

Archer Roose Malbec

$7.50

N/A Drinks

Gatorade

$3.00

La Croix

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced tea

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Food

Nachos

$8.00

Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Plain Chips

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.50

Falafel

$11.00

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Cubano Hot Dog

$11.00

Ham And Cheese

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

French onion dip

$8.00

Beer

Annapolis Boat Kolsch 4-pack

$16.00

Drink Token

$4.00

Wine/Cider

Rose - Bottle

$22.00

Bottle Sauv Blanc

$21.00

Bottle Pinot Gris

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

311 First St, Annapolis, MD 21403

