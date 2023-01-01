A map showing the location of ForxView gallery

Forx

review star

No reviews yet

2485 Coates Rd

Elmira, MI 49730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Beverage Menu

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh brewed iced tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Water

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Vernors

$3.00

7UP

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Happy Hour

HH Budlight

$0.99

HH Ultra

$0.99

HH BOH

$6.00

HH Alaskan

$6.00

HH 2 Hearted

$6.00

HH Oberon

$7.00

HH Harp

$7.00

HH Guinness

$7.00

HH Half & Half

$7.00

HH Well Vodka

$3.00

HH Well Gin

$3.00

HH Well Tequila

$3.00

HH Well Rum

$3.00

HH Well Whiskey

$3.00

HH Sangria

$4.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Mic Ultra

$3.00

BOH

$7.00

Alaskan Amber

$7.00

2 Hearted

$7.00

Rotating

$8.00

Bass

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Half & Half

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Budwiser

$5.00

BTLLite

$5.00

BTL Busch

$5.00

BTL Busch Light

$5.00

BTL PBR

$5.00

BTL Mic Ultra

$5.00

BTL Mic Light

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Heineken 0

$5.00

BTL Stella

$6.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Corona Light

$6.00

BTL Sam Adams

$6.00

BTL Blue Moon

$6.00

BTL MGD

$5.00

BTL Labatt

$5.00

BTL Labatt Light

$5.00

BTL Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

BTL Bud Zero

$5.00

BTL Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.00

BTL Keweenaw Widowmaker

$6.00

BTL Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

BTL High Noon

$6.00

BTL White Claw

$6.00

BTL Modelo

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Forx Cocktails

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Deadman's Hill

$8.00

Raspberry Mojito

$8.00

Sunshine Mule

$8.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Manhattan Twisted

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Sour

$9.00

Bourbon Flip

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Crownberry Beatles

$9.00

Fresh Sangria

$6.00

Twisted Tonic and Gin

$6.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Srawberry Daqueri

$8.00

Hairy Navel

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Liquors

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli BB

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Well Vodka Double

$7.00

Absolut Double

$11.00

Absolut Citron Double

$11.00

Absolut Peppar Double

$11.00

Smirnoff Double

$11.00

Stoli Double

$11.00

Stoli BB Double

$11.00

Stoli Raspberry Double

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla Double

$11.00

Titos Double

$11.00

Grey Goose Double

$12.00

Ketel One Double

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well Gin Double

$7.00

Tanqueray Double

$11.00

Bombay Saphire Double

$12.00

Hendricks Double

$13.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Meyers

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum Double

$7.00

Meyers Double

$11.00

Bacardi Double

$11.00

Bacardi Limon Double

$11.00

Captain Morgan Double

$11.00

Malibu Double

$11.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Cuervo

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Well Tequila Double

$7.00

Patron Silver Double

$12.00

Patron Anejo Double

$12.00

Cuervo Double

$10.00

1800 Reposado Double

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo Double

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado Double

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knobb Creek

$9.00

Knobb Creek Rye

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Blantons

$11.00

Well Whiskey Double

$7.00

Bulliet Double

$12.00

Bulliet Rye Double

$12.00

Crown Royal Double

$11.00

Crown Peach Double

$11.00

Crown Apple Double

$11.00

Elijah Craig Double

$11.00

Jack Daniels Double

$10.00

Jameson Double

$11.00

Jim Beam Double

$10.00

Knobb Creek Double

$12.00

Knobb Creek Rye Double

$12.00

Maker's Mark Double

$11.00

Southern Comfort Double

$9.00

Wild Turkey Double

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 Double

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double

$12.00

Blantons Double

$14.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$9.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$10.00

Well Scotch Double

$7.00

Chivas Regal Double

$10.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr Double

$13.00

Dewars Double

$11.00

Jonnie Walker Black Double

$12.00

Jonnie Walker Blue Double

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Hennessey VSOP

$11.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Hypnotic

$6.00

Peachtree

$5.00

Tripple Sec

Amaretto Di Saronno Double

$7.00

Apple Pucker Double

$8.00

Baileys Double

$8.00

Cointreau Double

$9.00

Drambuie Double

$9.00

Frangelico Double

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate Double

$9.00

Grand Marnier Double

$9.00

Hennessey VSOP Double

$14.00

Jagermeister Double

$10.00

Kahlua Double

$10.00

Lemoncello Double

$9.00

Licor 43 Double

$9.00

Hypnotic Double

$9.00

Peachtree Double

$8.00

Wine Glass

Joel Gott GLS

$12.00

Boen Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Cline Cashmere Red Blend

$10.00

Cline Chardonney

$10.00

Pino Grigo

$10.00

Emolo Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

GT Late Harvest Riesling GLS

$10.00

Wine Bottle

Meomie Cab

$45.00

Meomie Pionot Noir

$38.00

Meomie Red Blend

$45.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$36.00

Joel Gott

$36.00

Meomie Chardonnay

$32.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$33.00

Emolo Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

GT Late Harvest Riesling

$30.00

Food Menu

Combos

Combo one

$5.00

2 eggs and toast

combo two

$9.00

2 eggs, meat, and toast or a biscuit

combo three

$12.00

2 eggs, meat, potatoes,& toast or bisc

Bennies

Traditional-ish

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

Crab cake

$19.00

Platters

Farmers Platter

$17.00

Polish Platter

$17.00

Country Fried Steak Platter

$15.00

Corned Beef Hash Platter

$15.00

Omelettes & Skillets

Meat Lovers

$17.00

Southern

$15.00

Western

$15.00

Farmers

$15.00

Polish

$15.00

Veggie

$13.00

Greek

$14.00

South of the border

$15.00Out of stock

Build Your own

$9.00Out of stock

Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Chocolae Chip Pancakes

$11.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00Out of stock

French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Tipsy Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Potato Pancakes

$12.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Avocado Toast

$6.00Out of stock

bagel

$3.00Out of stock

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

1 egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$3.00

side of meat

$4.00

Cup of Gravy

$4.00

Potato

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Other

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Quiche

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwhich

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Brat

$12.00

Oatmeal

$8.00Out of stock

Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Croque Monsieur

$12.00Out of stock

Croque Madame

$14.00Out of stock

Happy Hour

HH Poutine

$7.00

HH Loaded Fries

$7.00

HH Pretzel Rolls (2)

$7.00

HH Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

HH Meatballs w/Marinara (2)

$7.00

HH Nacho

$7.00

HH Crab Rangoon (3)

$7.00

HH Pita Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Munchies

6pc Chicken Wings

$9.00

12pc Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Philly Rolls

$12.00

Pretzel Rolls

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Creamy Chicken Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Pizza Dip

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Perogies

$12.00

Poutine

$12.00

Tenderloin Crustinis

$14.00Out of stock

Drunken Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

Black Bean Cakes

$10.00Out of stock

Kielbasa Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Chips Side

$1.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soup and Salad

Side House

$5.00

House Salad

$9.00

Soup Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Tuscan Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Berry Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$5.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Hot Turkey

$16.00

Hot Roast Beef

$16.00

Reuben

$15.00

Loaded Beer Brat

$12.00

Turkey Avocado

$15.00

Brat of the Month

$8.00Out of stock

Texas Chicken

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$16.00Out of stock

Veggie Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Cuban

$14.00

Hot Meatloaf

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Corned Beef and Gruyere

$14.00

Burgers

1/3# Burger

$11.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Double Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Gorgonzola Burger

$14.00

The Trifecta

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Dinner

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Linguini w/butter sauce

$7.00

Linguini w/marinara

$7.00

sliders

$7.00Out of stock

Mac n cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Entrees

Meatballs & Linguine

$21.00

Coconut Shrimp

$23.00

Parmesan Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Polish Delight

$19.00

Country Fried Steak

$19.00

1/2 Chicken

$20.00

8oz Pork Ribeye

$20.00

12oz Ribeye

$24.00Out of stock

16 oz Ribeye

$29.00Out of stock

Not Yo Mama;s Meatloaf

$17.00Out of stock

Skewers

$19.00Out of stock

Walleye

$25.00

Catch of the Day

Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00Out of stock

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Artichoke Alfredo

$17.00Out of stock

Short Rib

$15.00Out of stock

Cabbage Lasagna

$17.00Out of stock

Specials

Crawfish

$25.00

12oz Prime Rib

$26.00

16oz Prime Rib

$31.00

Fish Fry

$17.99

extra Fish

$4.00

1/2 Rack

$14.00Out of stock

Full Rack

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Ground Beef Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwhich

$12.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Pot Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken and Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Schnitle

$18.00Out of stock

.75 Wing

$0.75

Open Food

Mother's Day Adult

$32.00Out of stock

Mother's Day 6-12

$15.99Out of stock

Mother's Day 5 and under

$7.00Out of stock

Sunday Buffet

$19.99

Fish Basket

$13.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$13.99

Alfredo

$15.99Out of stock

Dessert

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Boston Cooler

$5.00

Ad Ice Cream

$2.00

Carrot Cake

Out of stock

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Birthday

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale comfort food in a laid back, funky atmosphere.

Location

2485 Coates Rd, Elmira, MI 49730

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mary's Stein Haus & Abi's Bistro!
orange starNo Reviews
330 W Main St Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Alpine Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
220 S. Otsego Ave Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Ahloy Bamboo - 200 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
200 W Main St Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Crave - 148 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
148 West Main Street Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Marmalade & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
138 W Main St Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Iron Pig Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
143 W. Main St. Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Elmira
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Leland
review star
No reviews yet
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston