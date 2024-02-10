Forza Storico 1198 Howell Mill Rd NE Ste 20
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Roman-Italian right in Midtown, Atlanta.
Location
1198 Howell Mill Rd NE Ste 20, Atlanta, GA 30305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Westside Provisions
4.7 • 1,968
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock
No Reviews
1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Guac Y Margys- West Midtown - 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest
No Reviews
1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Humble Pie- ATL - Interlock
No Reviews
1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant