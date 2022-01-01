Restaurant header imageView gallery

FOSKO COFFEE BARRE

1,191 Reviews

$$

8 Palafox Pl

Pensacola, FL 32502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte 16
Latte 12
Matcha Latte 16

Coffee

Coffee 12oz

$3.50

Coffee 16oz

$4.00

Lattes

Latte 8 (Hot Only)

$3.50

Latte 12

$4.00

Latte 16

$4.50

Tea

Tea 16

$3.50

Fraps & Smoothies

Frappes

$5.50

Fit Frappe

$5.50

Smoothies

$5.50

Cold Brew

Nitro 12oz

$4.50

Nitro 4oz (Coffee Tour)

$3.00

Nitro Float

$5.50

Cold Brew 12

$4.00

Cold Brew 16

$4.50

Foskolina 12

$4.00

Foskolina 16

$5.00

Chai & Matcha

Chai Latte 12

$4.50

Chai Latte 16

$5.75

Matcha Latte 12

$5.50

Matcha Latte 16

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 12

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 16

$5.00

Espresso

Doppio

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Angelino (Iced)

$5.50

Affogato

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Shorty

$3.50

Bottled Water

Bottled water

$1.00

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

COFFEE, CREPES, COCKTAILS, & MORE At Fosko, we consider ourselves the pride of Palafox. Located in the heart of downtown Pensacola, Fosko is the premiere place to satisfy your cravings. We serve fresh brewed coffee from our advanced Seraphim pour over system. Our variety of handcrafted lattes and espresso drinks are made on beautiful, classic, Elektra Belle Epoque espresso machines. We serve different kinds of house made cold brew, including our own nitro cold brew on tap. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in our cold blended frappes, while those looking to shape up can try one of our famous FIT frappes with caffeine, protein, and less than a gram of sugar. We also offer a selection of hot chocolates, teas, and smoothies for non-coffee drinkers.

Website

Location

8 Palafox Pl, Pensacola, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
Fosko Coffee Barre image
Fosko Coffee Barre image
Fosko Coffee Barre image
Fosko Coffee Barre image

Similar restaurants in your area

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken - 501 S Palafox St
orange starNo Reviews
501 S Palafox St PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Bluefin Poké - 501 S Palafox St Ste 10
orange starNo Reviews
501 S Palafox St Ste 10 Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Aragon Cafe
orange star4.6 • 250
47 N 9th Ave PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Tacos Mexicanos Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
50 East Garden Street Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Alice's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 332
1504 w Intendencia St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston