Fossetta 198 Allen Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Fossetta is an intimate restaurant and wine bar in the heart of Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Led by industry veterans Julie Park, Charlene Santiago and Joshua Even, we serve Italian cuisine influenced by the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Location
198 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
7th Street Burger Lower East Side - 173 Orchard Street
No Reviews
173 Orchard Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurant