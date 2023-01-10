Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foster's Bighorn

review star

No reviews yet

143 Main St

Rio Vista, CA 94571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

1 FISH TACO

$6.00

BEER BATTERED ALASKAN POLLOCK, CABBAGE SLAW, & PICO DE GALLO

2 FISH TACOS

$11.90

BEER BATTERED ALASKAN POLLOCK, CABBAGE SLAW, & PICO DE GALLO

3 FISH TACOS

$16.00

BEER BATTERED ALASKAN POLLOCK, CABBAGE SLAW, & PICO DE GALLO

2 SLIDERS

$11.90

PULLED PORK & COLE SLAW / PO’ BOY OYSTERS / CHEESEBURGERS

3 SLIDERS

$16.00

PULLED PORK & COLE SLAW / PO’ BOY OYSTERS / CHEESEBURGERS

CALAMARI

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

1 SLIDER

$6.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

OYSTERS

$3.00+

DEEP FRIED ASPARAGUS

$12.00

SHRIMP AND FRIES

$10.00

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

BAGUETTE BURGER

$10.00

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

CATFISH SANDWICH

$16.00

FOSTERS BURGERS

$10.00

HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$15.00

LINGUICA SANDWICH

$12.00

NEW YORK STEAK SANDWICH

$19.00

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$17.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

WESTERN PRIME RIB

$17.00

DESSERTS

APPLE PIE

$5.00

APPLE PIE ALAMODE

$6.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

RED VELVET

$6.00

DINNER SPECIALS

NIGHT SPECIAL

NYE SPECIAL

$48.00

SALISBURY STEAK

$15.00

FROM THE GRILL

$20 PRIME RIB

$20.00

$33 PRIME RIB

$33.00

BUFFALO RIB EYE

$23.00

NEW YORK STEAK

$20.00+

RIBEYE STEAK

$36.00

SURF & TURF

$22.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$19.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$20.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$16.00

SALMON

VEGETABLE ALFREDO

$16.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

CHEESE STEAK

$17.00

DAY SPECIAL

SALISBURY STEAK LUNCH

$12.00

SALMON PASTA

$17.00

OFF TO THE SIDE

BACON, BLUE CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

GARLIC FRIES

$7.50

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

HAMBURGER PATTY

$6.00

BISON PATTY

$6.00

SALADS & SOUPS

MAIN STREET SALAD

$13.00

THE WEDGE

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

SHRIMP LOUIE

$19.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.50

SOUP AND SALAD

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

ADD SOUP OR SALAD TO ENTREE

$2.00

TO GO

APPETIZERS

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

DESSERTS

DINNER SPECIALS

FROM THE GRILL

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

LUNCH SPECIALS

OFF TO THE SIDE

SALADS & SOUPS

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.25

ROY ROGERS

$3.25

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

COFFEE/TEA

COFFEE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

RED BULL/GINGER BEER

RED BULL

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

KIDS MEALS

KD FISH AND CHIPS

$8.00

KD CH SLIDER AND FRIES

$6.00

KD GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

KD BUTTERED PASTA

$8.00

KD CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES

$8.00

KD SHRIMP AND FRIES

$8.00

MEALS

$8.50 FISH AND CHIPS

$8.50

$8.50 CALAMARI STRIIP AND FRIES

$8.50

$8.50 CUBANO

$8.50

SALSBURY STEAK AND MASHED POTATO

$8.50

STUFFED BELL PEPPERS

$8.50

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$8.50

BACON BRIE GRILLED SANDWICH W/CARMALIZED ONIONS

$8.50

AMOUNT

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

$40

$40.00

$45

$45.00

$50

$50.00

$55

$55.00

$60

$60.00

$65

$65.00

$70

$70.00

$75

$75.00

$80

$80.00

$85

$85.00

$90

$90.00

$95

$95.00

$100

$100.00

$125

$125.00

$150

$150.00

$175

$175.00

$200

$200.00

$250

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Foster’s Bighorn, a locally owned restaurant and bar where the sportsman is in his element– surrounded by world class trophies! With a private collection of over 300 specimens from Africa and North America, our establishment is the only place you can get a glimpse into the world of Big Game Hunting in the 1930s. Families have been stopping here for generations to enjoy excellent meals in one of our two Dining Rooms, drink classic cocktails at our 65 foot Bar, and take in an atmosphere unlike any other. Our Chop House style menu features Bison, Beef, Ribs and Fish, and fresh seasonal delicacies served both during Lunch and Dinner.

Location

143 Main St, Rio Vista, CA 94571

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LUCYs - 95 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
95 Main St Rio Vista, CA 94571
View restaurantnext
Skipolini's Oakley
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Main Street Oakley, CA 94561
View restaurantnext
Chill Tea and Coffee - ANTIOCH
orange starNo Reviews
101 H St #1 Antioch, CA 94531
View restaurantnext
Monica's Riverview - 1 I Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 I Street Antioch, CA 94509
View restaurantnext
Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse - 2709 Hillcrest Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
2709 Hillcrest Ave. ANTIOCH, CA 94531
View restaurantnext
Skipolini's Antioch
orange starNo Reviews
901 Fitzuren Rd Antioch, CA 94509
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rio Vista
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston