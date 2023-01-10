Restaurant info

Welcome to Foster’s Bighorn, a locally owned restaurant and bar where the sportsman is in his element– surrounded by world class trophies! With a private collection of over 300 specimens from Africa and North America, our establishment is the only place you can get a glimpse into the world of Big Game Hunting in the 1930s. Families have been stopping here for generations to enjoy excellent meals in one of our two Dining Rooms, drink classic cocktails at our 65 foot Bar, and take in an atmosphere unlike any other. Our Chop House style menu features Bison, Beef, Ribs and Fish, and fresh seasonal delicacies served both during Lunch and Dinner.