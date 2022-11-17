  • Home
  • /
  • Waikoloa
  • /
  • Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD

review star

No reviews yet

69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD

Waikoloa, HI 96738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$15.00

Crispy garlic crostini with a chèvre, cream cheese and garlic whipped spread, cherry tomatoes, caramelized Maui onion, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Calamari

$15.00

Calamari marinated in fresh herbs, chardonnay, and garlic then lightly grilled over open flame. Served with grilled white truffle lemons and an herb infused oil

Firecracker Wings

$18.00

Habanero, jalapeno and garlic brined wings are marinated then coated in a spicy breading and deep fried. Served with gorgonzola dressing and celery

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Breaded green tomatoes, fried golden brown and served with a Cajun remoulade dipping sauce.

Furikake Ahi

$20.00Out of stock

Ahi seasoned with Cajun furikake spice, seared rare, and thinly sliced. Served over lilikoi ponzu and spicy black bean shoyu, finished with diced oranges and microgreens.

Garlic bread

$2.00

Hushpuppies

$10.00

Southern style buttermilk hush puppies served golden brown with your choice of whipped honey butter or Cajun remoulade

Pimento Cheese

$16.00

Southern style pimento cheese, served with toasted garlic crostini, blackened shrimp and green olives.

Seafood Puff Pastry

$15.00

Puff Pastry filled with a mixture of crab, shrimp, Macadamia nut pesto, and cheese then baked golden brown, brushed with fresh pesto, and sprinkled with parmesan.

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Traditional lump crab cakes served with Cajun remoulade, lilikoi slaw and microgreens.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Button mushrooms stuffed with fresh herb garlic sausage, covered with marinara and three cheese blend then baked to perfection. Topped with Parmesan and parsley. Add garlic bread for $2.

Soups and Salads

Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Chicken, sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, Maui onions, and rice combined in a rich Cajun stock. Choice of serving size: cup or bowl. Served with garlic bread.

Gumbo cup

$10.00

Chicken, sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, Maui onions, and rice combined in a rich Cajun stock. Choice of serving size: cup or bowl. Served with garlic bread.

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$14.00

Hot savory tomato bisque topped with avocado mousse and microgreens. Served with gourmet grilled cheese with caramelized Maui onions on sourdough bread.

Tomato Bisque Cup

$10.00

Hot savory tomato bisque topped with avocado mousse and microgreens. Served with gourmet grilled cheese with caramelized Maui onions on sourdough bread.

Small Garden

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber. Garnished with a fried macadamia nut goat cheese ball and crispy garlic crostini. Your choice of dressing.

Large Garden

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber. Garnished with a fried macadamia nut goat cheese ball and crispy garlic crostini. Your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed with Cajun croutons, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house made Caesar dressing. + Blackened Chicken 5 + Blackened Shrimp 8

Large Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed with Cajun croutons, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house made Caesar dressing. + Blackened Chicken 5 + Blackened Shrimp 8

Thai Chicken Salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken over mixed greens, topped with green cabbage, Maui onions, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, basil, fresh oranges, and crispy wontons. Served with Chili Macadamia Nut Thai dressing.

Ahi Salad

$29.00

Seared Ahi served medium-rare on top of mixed greens, topped with pickled cucumber and Maui onion, sliced red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cabbage and crispy wontons. Offered with a ginger soy vinaigrette.*

Paniolo Salad

$25.00

Grilled sirloin prepared medium-rare then thinly sliced and placed on a bed of mixed greens, topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, bacon, and gorgonzola crumbles. Finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and side of gorgonzola dressing

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, Maui onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied bacon, Cajun croutons and blackened shrimp. Your choice of dressing.

Burger & Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast grilled and covered in a family recipe lilikoi BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions. Includes choice of one fresh side.

Pull Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Carolina BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun with southern style coleslaw. Includes choice of one fresh side.

Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Served on toasted sourdough with marinated grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, candied bacon, and avocado herb spread with lettuce, tomato and Maui onion. Includes choice of one fresh side.

Cheddar Burger

$18.00

Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with your choice of mild or Irish cheddar. Includes choice of one fresh side

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Spicy crispy Dijon chicken with house-made buffalo ranch. Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Includes choice of one fresh side.

Fish Burger

$20.00

Get the daily catch, grilled to perfection, blackened or deep fried in our southern style cornmeal dredge with scratch tartar sauce. Includes choice of one fresh side.

Southern Veggie Sandwich

$18.00

Fresh spinach, tomato, Maui onion, cucumbers, julienned carrots, roasted red peppers on lightly toasted sourdough bread with pimento cheese and Dijon mustard. Includes choice of one fresh side.

Porky Pig Burger

$22.00

Blackened 7 oz grass-fed burger topped with pulled pork, three cheese blend, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce and grilled jalapeno. Includes a choice of one fresh side.

Steakhouse Burger

$20.00

Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with caramelized Maui onions, sautéed Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Finished with a roasted garlic aioli. Includes choice of one fresh side

Entree

Ahi Stir Fry

$32.00

Local ahi marinated in a spicy Szechuan and seared medium-rare. Served on a bed of white rice surrounded by stir-fried seasonal veggies with seaweed salad and sesame seeds.

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled corn tortillas with melted three cheese blend, Cajun grilled fresh catch, cabbage, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and finished with scratch habanero oil.

Country Fried Chicken

$20.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried golden brown. Topped with country gravy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed greens cooked with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Country style cornmeal fried daily catch served with a side of slaw, tarter sauce, and house-made fries.

Fresh Catch

$39.00

Please ask your server for our seasonal preparation.

Pork Chops

$24.00

Lightly seasoned bone-in country fried pork chops over mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies. Smothered with brown gravy and caramelized Maui onions.

NY Strip

$38.00

This 12oz New York Strip is coated in a garlic Kona coffee rub. Topped with grilled Maui onions. Served with buttery mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies.

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Cajun seasoned blackened shrimp and a fried egg served over creamy cheese grits and rainbow chard sautéed with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.

Stuffed Chicken

$25.00

Lightly dusted chicken breast stuffed with three cheese blend, rosemary, and prosciutto. Pan seared and finished with brown gravy, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and caramelized Maui onions. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies.

Sirloin Steak

$22.00

Grilled 6oz sirloin steak using our house seasoning served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Steak & Shrimp

$30.00

6oz sirloin steak and blackened shrimp served with remoulade sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Grilled Fish

$22.00

For the light eater. Fresh fish of the day grilled, blackened or fried. Served with tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Seafood Trio

$42.00

Grilled fresh fish of the day, crab cake, blackened shrimp served with remoulade and tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Fosters BBQ

Ribs Quarter

$20.00

Ribs Half

$28.00

Seasoned with Foster’s rub, oven roasted, then grilled and finished with scratch lilikoi BBQ. Choice of one side

Ribs & Chicken

$34.00

Half rack of baby back pork ribs and grilled chicken breast finish with our lilikoi BBQ sauce. Choice of one side.

BBQ Platter

$34.00

Quarter rack of ribs, 6oz chicken breast and pulled pork served with braised greens, hush puppies and coleslaw

Pasta

Pasta Cajun Shrimp

$28.00

Penne pasta, blackened shrimp, Cajun seasoning, sausage, bell peppers, caramelized Maui onions, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes in a brown butter cream sauce with a dash of parmesan.

Pasta Steakhouse

$28.00

Linguine pasta tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce with Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, spinach, and caramelized Maui onions. Topped with thinly sliced medium-rare grilled sirloin.

Pasta Chicken Pesto

$25.00

Marinated grilled chicken tossed with linguine in a fresh Macadamia nut pesto cream sauce and finished with parmesan cheese

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed in basil marinara with sautéed seasonal vegetables and topped with parmesan.

Keiki

Keiki Cheese Burger

$10.00

4 oz burger with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

Keiki Burger

$10.00

4 oz burger on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

Keiki Chicken tenders

$10.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, breaded, fried and served with your choice of one side.

Keiki Grill Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar cheese melted between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of one side

Keiki Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of one side.

Keiki Mac

$10.00

Penne pasta tossed in our three cheese sauce.

13+ Cheese Burger

$13.00

4 oz burger with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

13+ Burger

$13.00

4 oz burger on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.

13+ Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, breaded, fried and served with your choice of one side.

13+ Grill Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar cheese melted between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of one side

13+ Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of one side.

13+ Mac

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed in our three cheese sauce.

Sides

Fries

$6.00

house made fries with salt.

Cajun Fries

$6.00

house made fries with cajun seasoning.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

house made fries with truffle, garlice, parmesan and fresh herbs.

Side Salad

$8.00

house salad with choice of dressing.

Vegtables

$6.00

fresh vegtables sauteed in garlic infused oil and salt.

White Rice

$2.00

Fruit

$6.00

fresh pineapple, oranges and strawberries.

Potato Salad

$6.00

house made potato salad.

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

roasted galic mash potatoes.

Avocado

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Add Jalapeno

Goat Ball

$1.50

N/A Beverages

Scratch Lemonade

$6.00

Scratch Limeade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Volocanic Still Water

$7.00

Volocanic Sparkling Water

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Plantation Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Kona Coffee

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

14oz Kombucha

$6.00

20oz Kombucha

$8.00

Maui Brew RootBeer

$5.00

Maui Brew Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Virgin Cocktails

$7.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Graham cracker crusted scratch made no bake cheese cake with a lilikoi topping. Finished with whipped cream and strawberries

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Rich dark chocolate torte served with a lilikoi glaze and vanilla whipped cream.

Banana Pudding

$12.00

Buttery crispy puff pastry shell filled with house made vanilla pudding and bananas caramelized with local dark rum.

Cookies

$8.00

Ask your server for our seasonal offering. + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 3

Cookies $ Ice Cream

$11.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available

Sorbet

$5.00

Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Graham cracker crusted scratch made no bake cheese cake with a lilikoi topping. Finished with whipped cream and strawberries

Birthday Cookies $ Ice Cream

$11.00

Ask your server for our seasonal offering. + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 3

Keiki Drinks

Keiki Coca Cola

Keiki Sprite

$1.50

Keiki Ginger Ale

$1.50

Keiki Dr Pepper

$1.50

Keiki Powerade

$1.50

Keiki Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Keiki Diet Coke

$1.50

Keiki Orange Juice

$4.00

Keiki Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Keiki Scratch Lemonade

$4.00

Keiki Scatch Limeade

$4.00

Keiki Cranberry

$4.00

Kids milk

$3.00

Shirley Tempy

Bottled Beer

22oz White Mountain Porter

$14.00

22oz OverBoard

$14.00

Big Swell IPA

$8.00

Bud Light Btl

$6.00

Budwiser Btl

$6.00

Coconut Hiwa Porter

$8.00

Coors Light Btl

$6.00

Corona Btl

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Heineken Zero n/a

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$6.00

Ola IPA

$8.00

Ola Kiawe Porter

$8.00

Ola Seltzer

$6.00

Ola Tea

$7.00

Steinlager

$6.00

Stella artois

$7.00

Lanikai Brewing

$11.00

Paradise cider

$8.00

Draft Beer

14oz Kombucha

$6.00

14oz longboard lager

$6.50

14oz big wave golden ale

$6.50

14oz fire rock

$6.50

14oz kua bay IPA

$6.50

14oz kona seasonal

$6.50

14oz maui seasonal

$6.50

14oz maui bikini blonde

$6.50

14oz brewhaus seasonal

$10.00

14oz ola Ma'a Lager

$8.00

14oz ola seltzer

$7.00

14oz ola cider

$10.00

14oz gold cliff

$6.50

14oz lanikai saison

$10.00

14oz waikiki seasonal

$6.50

14oz mauna kea pale ale

$6.50

14oz volcano red

$6.50

14 oz waikiki black strap porter

$6.50

14oz waikiki skinny jeans IPA

$6.50

14oz Sierra Nevada Sour

$6.50

14oz Volcanno Red

$6.50

14oz Maitime Wheat Ale

$6.50

20oz Kombucha

$8.00

20oz longboard

$9.00

20oz big wave golden ale

$9.00

20oz fire rock

$9.00

20oz kua bay IPA

$9.00

20oz kona seasonal

$9.00

20oz maui seasonal

$9.00

20oz maui bikini blonde

$9.00

20oz brewhaus seasonal

$12.00

20oz ola Ma'a Lager

$10.00

20oz ola seltzer

$9.00

20oz ola cider

$12.00

20oz gold cliff

$9.00

20oz lanikai saison

$12.00

20oz waikiki seasonal

$9.00

20 0z waikiki black strap porter

$9.00

20oz waikiki skinny jeans

$9.00

20oz mauna kea pale ale

$9.00

20oz volcano red

$9.00

20oz Sierra Nevada

$9.00Out of stock

House & Bubbles

glass house chardonnay

$5.00

glass house pinot noir

$5.00

glass house cabernet

$5.00

glass la marca prosecco

$8.00

glass gruet rose

$11.00

1.5 glass house chardonnay

$8.00

1.5 glass house pinot noir

$8.00

1.5 glass house cabernet

$8.00

1.5 la marca prosecco

$12.00

1.5 glass gruet rose

$17.00

btl house chardonnay

$18.00

btl house pinot noir

$18.00

btl house cabernet

$18.00

btl la marca prosecco

$30.00

btl gruet rose

$42.00

corkage fee

$15.00

White Wine

glass maso canali PG

$9.00

glass j vineyards PG

$11.00

glass martin codax albarino

$11.00

glass sassoregale vermentioni

$11.00Out of stock

glass thanisch riesling

$12.00

glass laguna chardonnay

$14.00Out of stock

glass chateau souverain chardonnay

$9.00

glass hungry blonde chardonnay

$17.00

glass champ de provence rose

$11.00

glass sileni sauvignon blanc

$8.00

1.5 glass maso canali PG

$14.00

1.5 glass j vineyards PG

$17.00

1.5 glass martin codax albarino

$17.00

1.5 glass sassoregale vermentioni

$17.00

1.5 glass thanisch riesling

$18.00

1.5 glass laguna chardonnay

$21.00Out of stock

1.5 glass chateau souverain chardonnay

$14.00

1.5 glass hungry blonde chardonnay

<