Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD

69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD
Waikoloa, HI 96738
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Crispy garlic crostini with a chèvre, cream cheese and garlic whipped spread, cherry tomatoes, caramelized Maui onion, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Calamari
Calamari marinated in fresh herbs, chardonnay, and garlic then lightly grilled over open flame. Served with grilled white truffle lemons and an herb infused oil
Firecracker Wings
Habanero, jalapeno and garlic brined wings are marinated then coated in a spicy breading and deep fried. Served with gorgonzola dressing and celery
Fried Green Tomatoes
Breaded green tomatoes, fried golden brown and served with a Cajun remoulade dipping sauce.
Furikake Ahi
Ahi seasoned with Cajun furikake spice, seared rare, and thinly sliced. Served over lilikoi ponzu and spicy black bean shoyu, finished with diced oranges and microgreens.
Garlic bread
Hushpuppies
Southern style buttermilk hush puppies served golden brown with your choice of whipped honey butter or Cajun remoulade
Pimento Cheese
Southern style pimento cheese, served with toasted garlic crostini, blackened shrimp and green olives.
Seafood Puff Pastry
Puff Pastry filled with a mixture of crab, shrimp, Macadamia nut pesto, and cheese then baked golden brown, brushed with fresh pesto, and sprinkled with parmesan.
Crab Cakes
Traditional lump crab cakes served with Cajun remoulade, lilikoi slaw and microgreens.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Button mushrooms stuffed with fresh herb garlic sausage, covered with marinara and three cheese blend then baked to perfection. Topped with Parmesan and parsley. Add garlic bread for $2.
Soups and Salads
Gumbo Bowl
Chicken, sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, Maui onions, and rice combined in a rich Cajun stock. Choice of serving size: cup or bowl. Served with garlic bread.
Tomato Bisque Bowl
Hot savory tomato bisque topped with avocado mousse and microgreens. Served with gourmet grilled cheese with caramelized Maui onions on sourdough bread.
Small Garden
Fresh mixed greens topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber. Garnished with a fried macadamia nut goat cheese ball and crispy garlic crostini. Your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed with Cajun croutons, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and house made Caesar dressing. + Blackened Chicken 5 + Blackened Shrimp 8
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over mixed greens, topped with green cabbage, Maui onions, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, basil, fresh oranges, and crispy wontons. Served with Chili Macadamia Nut Thai dressing.
Ahi Salad
Seared Ahi served medium-rare on top of mixed greens, topped with pickled cucumber and Maui onion, sliced red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cabbage and crispy wontons. Offered with a ginger soy vinaigrette.*
Paniolo Salad
Grilled sirloin prepared medium-rare then thinly sliced and placed on a bed of mixed greens, topped with Maui onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, bacon, and gorgonzola crumbles. Finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and side of gorgonzola dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, Maui onions, gorgonzola crumbles, candied bacon, Cajun croutons and blackened shrimp. Your choice of dressing.
Burger & Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast grilled and covered in a family recipe lilikoi BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions. Includes choice of one fresh side.
Pull Pork Sandwich
Carolina BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun with southern style coleslaw. Includes choice of one fresh side.
Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Served on toasted sourdough with marinated grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, candied bacon, and avocado herb spread with lettuce, tomato and Maui onion. Includes choice of one fresh side.
Cheddar Burger
Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with your choice of mild or Irish cheddar. Includes choice of one fresh side
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Spicy crispy Dijon chicken with house-made buffalo ranch. Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Includes choice of one fresh side.
Fish Burger
Get the daily catch, grilled to perfection, blackened or deep fried in our southern style cornmeal dredge with scratch tartar sauce. Includes choice of one fresh side.
Southern Veggie Sandwich
Fresh spinach, tomato, Maui onion, cucumbers, julienned carrots, roasted red peppers on lightly toasted sourdough bread with pimento cheese and Dijon mustard. Includes choice of one fresh side.
Porky Pig Burger
Blackened 7 oz grass-fed burger topped with pulled pork, three cheese blend, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce and grilled jalapeno. Includes a choice of one fresh side.
Steakhouse Burger
Seasoned and grilled 7oz grass-fed burger topped with caramelized Maui onions, sautéed Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Finished with a roasted garlic aioli. Includes choice of one fresh side
Entree
Ahi Stir Fry
Local ahi marinated in a spicy Szechuan and seared medium-rare. Served on a bed of white rice surrounded by stir-fried seasonal veggies with seaweed salad and sesame seeds.
Fish Tacos
Three grilled corn tortillas with melted three cheese blend, Cajun grilled fresh catch, cabbage, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and finished with scratch habanero oil.
Country Fried Chicken
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried golden brown. Topped with country gravy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed greens cooked with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.
Fish & Chips
Country style cornmeal fried daily catch served with a side of slaw, tarter sauce, and house-made fries.
Fresh Catch
Please ask your server for our seasonal preparation.
Pork Chops
Lightly seasoned bone-in country fried pork chops over mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies. Smothered with brown gravy and caramelized Maui onions.
NY Strip
This 12oz New York Strip is coated in a garlic Kona coffee rub. Topped with grilled Maui onions. Served with buttery mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies.
Shrimp & Grits
Cajun seasoned blackened shrimp and a fried egg served over creamy cheese grits and rainbow chard sautéed with bacon and caramelized Maui onions.
Stuffed Chicken
Lightly dusted chicken breast stuffed with three cheese blend, rosemary, and prosciutto. Pan seared and finished with brown gravy, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and caramelized Maui onions. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh sautéed veggies.
Sirloin Steak
Grilled 6oz sirloin steak using our house seasoning served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Steak & Shrimp
6oz sirloin steak and blackened shrimp served with remoulade sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Grilled Fish
For the light eater. Fresh fish of the day grilled, blackened or fried. Served with tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Seafood Trio
Grilled fresh fish of the day, crab cake, blackened shrimp served with remoulade and tartar sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Fosters BBQ
Ribs Quarter
Seasoned with Foster’s rub, oven roasted, then grilled and finished with scratch lilikoi BBQ. Choice of one side
Ribs & Chicken
Half rack of baby back pork ribs and grilled chicken breast finish with our lilikoi BBQ sauce. Choice of one side.
BBQ Platter
Quarter rack of ribs, 6oz chicken breast and pulled pork served with braised greens, hush puppies and coleslaw
Pasta
Pasta Cajun Shrimp
Penne pasta, blackened shrimp, Cajun seasoning, sausage, bell peppers, caramelized Maui onions, Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes in a brown butter cream sauce with a dash of parmesan.
Pasta Steakhouse
Linguine pasta tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce with Hamakua Ali’i mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, spinach, and caramelized Maui onions. Topped with thinly sliced medium-rare grilled sirloin.
Pasta Chicken Pesto
Marinated grilled chicken tossed with linguine in a fresh Macadamia nut pesto cream sauce and finished with parmesan cheese
Pasta Primavera
Penne pasta tossed in basil marinara with sautéed seasonal vegetables and topped with parmesan.
Keiki
Keiki Cheese Burger
4 oz burger with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.
Keiki Burger
4 oz burger on a brioche bun and a choice of one side.
Keiki Chicken tenders
Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, breaded, fried and served with your choice of one side.
Keiki Grill Cheese
Cheddar cheese melted between sourdough bread. Served with your choice of one side
Keiki Grilled Chicken
Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of one side.
Keiki Mac
Penne pasta tossed in our three cheese sauce.
Sides
Fries
house made fries with salt.
Cajun Fries
house made fries with cajun seasoning.
Truffle Fries
house made fries with truffle, garlice, parmesan and fresh herbs.
Side Salad
house salad with choice of dressing.
Vegtables
fresh vegtables sauteed in garlic infused oil and salt.
White Rice
Fruit
fresh pineapple, oranges and strawberries.
Potato Salad
house made potato salad.
Mash Potatoes
roasted galic mash potatoes.
Avocado
Coleslaw
Garlic Bread
Side Grilled Shrimp
Add Jalapeno
Goat Ball
N/A Beverages
Scratch Lemonade
Scratch Limeade
Orange Juice
Pineapple juice
Cranberry Juice
Coconut Water
Volocanic Still Water
Volocanic Sparkling Water
Milk
Soda
Plantation Tea
Arnold Palmer
Kona Coffee
Ice Tea
Hot Tea
14oz Kombucha
20oz Kombucha
Maui Brew RootBeer
Maui Brew Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Virgin Cocktails
Dessert
Cheese Cake
Graham cracker crusted scratch made no bake cheese cake with a lilikoi topping. Finished with whipped cream and strawberries
Chocolate Torte
Rich dark chocolate torte served with a lilikoi glaze and vanilla whipped cream.
Banana Pudding
Buttery crispy puff pastry shell filled with house made vanilla pudding and bananas caramelized with local dark rum.
Cookies
Ask your server for our seasonal offering. + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 3
Cookies $ Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available
Sorbet
Tropical Dreams local made ice cream and sorbets available
Birthday Cake
Birthday Cookies $ Ice Cream
