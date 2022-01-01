Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Foulmouthed Brewing

194 Reviews

$$

15 Ocean St

South Portland, ME 04106

Popular Items

Local Burger
Fries
Nachos

Snacks & Shares

Fries

$7.00+

Hand cut potatoes, with kosher salt and your choice of sauce.

Garlic Fries

$7.50+

Hand cut potatoes with kosher salt, garlic oil, and your choice of sauces.

Jalapeno Fries

$7.50+

Hand cut potatoes with kosher salt, jalapeno oil, and your choice of sauces.

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

6 or 12 with choice of sauce.

Giant Pretzel

$9.00

Bigger than your head! Served with beer cheese or yellow mustard

Fish & Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Local beer battered fish, fires and tartar sauce

Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Nachos

$8.00

Corn tortilla, spicy queso, cumin lime crema, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, lettuce and tomato. Choose your topping.

Poutine

$13.00Out of stock

Fries, smoked pork gravy, bacon lardon, and Pineland Farms cheese curds.

Party Nachos!

$25.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Sides

$2.00+

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Sandwiches

fried chicken, pineapple coleslaw, mango guacamole, on a burger bun

Local Burger

$12.00

Local beef smash patty with American and Cabot sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard and burger sauce on a bun

Mushroom Bomb

Mushroom Bomb

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, garlic spread, melted provolone and parmesan on a toasty roll.

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Thin sliced grilled Atlantic salmon, bacon, greens, tomato, dill-basil aioli on house-made wheat bread

Steak Bomb

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted turkey, sage cheddar, mixed greens, cranberry bbq sauce, on wheat bread

Vegan Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Coconut Curry Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

$9.00

Chicken Bahn Mi Salad

$14.00

Vietnamese grilled chicken, pickled jalapeños, carrots, and daikon, cilantro, miso vinaigrette, and cilantro.

Specials

Bang Bang Chicken

$13.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Queso, shredded Cabot cheddar, bacon crumbs

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Simple, classic, delicious

Chicken Bites

$7.00

Tempura fried chicken breast with your choice of dipping sauce

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Meat on a bun!

Cans To Go

Acer Maple Mild 4-pack

$14.99
Blue Balls 4-pack

Blue Balls 4-pack

$19.99

Belgian Dark Strong aged on Maine blueberries

Crescent Sands 4-pack

$14.99
Fraktur Kolsch 4-pack

Fraktur Kolsch 4-pack

$13.99

German-style Kolsch

Knightvillain 4-pack

Knightvillain 4-pack

$13.99

Black Ale

Lil’ Peach 4-pack

Lil’ Peach 4-pack

$14.99Out of stock

Local Beer 4-pack

$13.99

Munchen Klumpen 4-pack

$14.99

Marzen style lager.

Persei Eight 4-pack

$14.99Out of stock

Sir Squirrel 4pack

$13.99

Brown Ale

Sun Soaked 4-pack

$13.99Out of stock

Ume 4 Pack

$14.99

Vanilla Cream Stout 4-pack

$14.99

Way of the Wizard NEIPA 4-pack

$14.99

Way Pale Should Be 4-pack

$13.99Out of stock

Where’s My Pants IPA 4-pack

$14.99Out of stock

NEIPA

Single Can

$5.00

Yuzu Kosho Gose

$14.99

Bottles To Go

Liquid Leftovers bottle

Liquid Leftovers bottle

$8.00

Barrel aged brown with cranberries.

Luminous Monolith

$8.00

Barrel aged wild ale with citrus

Grand Cru

$8.00

Barrel aged sour strong ale

Growlers

Acer Growler

$8.00+

Crescent Sands

$8.00+

Munchen Klumpen Growler

$8.00+

Ume growler

$8.00+

Liquid Leftovers growler

$8.00+

Munchen Klumpen growler

$8.00+

Iron Goddess. growler

$8.00+

Way Of The Wizard

$8.00+

Case Deals

Choose Your Own Adventure Can Case Deal

$75.00

Flat Rate Case Deal

$70.00

Case of: 56k lager, Sir Squirrel brown ale, Persei Eight IPA, Triforce IPA, Dark and Foamy, and Knightvillain Black Ale. A great selection and variety of our packaged beers.

Local Soda

Maine Root - Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Root - Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root - Lemon & Lime

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hats

Black/Gray Stripes

Black/Gray Stripes

$20.00
Green/Gray Stripes

Green/Gray Stripes

$20.00
Red/Gray Stripes

Red/Gray Stripes

$20.00
Military Hat

Military Hat

$17.50

Socks

Blue/Red Socks

Blue/Red Socks

$15.00

Hoodies

SM Original Zip up

SM Original Zip up

$40.00

Note: hoodie is BLACK

MD Original Zip up

MD Original Zip up

$40.00

Note: hoodie is BLACK

LG Original Zip up

LG Original Zip up

$40.00

Note: hoodie is BLACK

XL Original Zip up

XL Original Zip up

$40.00

Note: hoodie is BLACK

XXL Original Zip up

XXL Original Zip up

$40.00Out of stock

Note: hoodie is BLACK

SM Black Windbreaker

$50.00

XL Black Windbreaker

$50.00

MD Royal Blue Windbreaker

$50.00

LG Royal Blue Windbreaker

$50.00

XL Royal Blue Windbreaker

$50.00

Shirts

Small Anniversary

Small Anniversary

$25.00
Medium Anniversary

Medium Anniversary

$25.00Out of stock
Large Anniversary

Large Anniversary

$25.00Out of stock
XL Anniversary

XL Anniversary

$25.00Out of stock
XXL Anniversary

XXL Anniversary

$25.00Out of stock
Sm Black/white

Sm Black/white

$20.00
Md Black/white

Md Black/white

$20.00
Lg Black/white

Lg Black/white

$20.00
XL Black/white

XL Black/white

$20.00Out of stock
XXL Black/white

XXL Black/white

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Mouth shirt

$14.00Out of stock
Large mouth shirt

Large mouth shirt

$14.00
XL mouth shirt

XL mouth shirt

$14.00
XXL mouth shirt

XXL mouth shirt

$14.00
Lg White Rainbow

Lg White Rainbow

$25.00Out of stock
XL White Rainbow

XL White Rainbow

$17.50
SM Rainbow Women

SM Rainbow Women

$25.00
XL Rainbow Women

XL Rainbow Women

$25.00Out of stock
Lg Blue Women's Shirt

Lg Blue Women's Shirt

$14.00
XL Blue Women's Shirt

XL Blue Women's Shirt

$14.00
Lg Blue Women's Shirt (Copy)

Lg Blue Women's Shirt (Copy)

$20.00
SM Long Sleeve Men

SM Long Sleeve Men

$25.00
SM Long Sleeve Women

SM Long Sleeve Women

$25.00
MD Long Sleeve Women

MD Long Sleeve Women

$25.00
LG Long Sleeve Women

LG Long Sleeve Women

$25.00
XL Long Sleeve Women

XL Long Sleeve Women

$25.00
XXL Long Sleeve Women

XXL Long Sleeve Women

$25.00
SM Cranberry Stripes

SM Cranberry Stripes

$20.00
MD Cranberry Stripes

MD Cranberry Stripes

$20.00Out of stock
LG Cranberry Stripes

LG Cranberry Stripes

$20.00
XL Cranberry Stripes

XL Cranberry Stripes

$20.00
XXL Cranberry Stripes

XXL Cranberry Stripes

$20.00
XS Sea Green Stripes

XS Sea Green Stripes

$20.00
Sm Sea Green Stripes

Sm Sea Green Stripes

$20.00
XL Sea Green Stripes

XL Sea Green Stripes

$20.00
XXL Sea Green Stripes

XXL Sea Green Stripes

$20.00
XS Navy Stripes Shirt

XS Navy Stripes Shirt

$20.00
SM Navy Stripes Shirt

SM Navy Stripes Shirt

$20.00
MD Navy Stripes Shirt

MD Navy Stripes Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
LG Navy Stripes Shirt

LG Navy Stripes Shirt

$20.00
XL Navy Stripes Shirt

XL Navy Stripes Shirt

$20.00
XXL Navy Stripes Shirt

XXL Navy Stripes Shirt

$20.00

Small Knightvillain Shirt

$20.00

Medium Knightvillain Shirt

$20.00

Large Knightvillain Shirt

$20.00

XL Knightvillain Shirt

$20.00

XXL Knightvillain Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Tanks

L Black Tank

L Black Tank

$12.00

Bottoms

Small Peach Shorts

$30.00

Medium Peach Shorts

$30.00

Lg Peach Shorts

$30.00

XL Peach Shorts

$30.00

XXL Peach Shorts

$30.00

Miscellaneous

4pack Bike Bag

4pack Bike Bag

$45.00

Made by BenzoBuilt

Stange glass 12oz

Stange glass 12oz

$6.00

12oz Tulip Glass

$7.00

16oz Footed Pint Glass (Curse)

$8.00

16oz Pint Glass

$5.00

24oz Mug

$10.00

32oz Billtoberfest Maas

$15.00
Mask

Mask

$10.00
Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

6oz Snifter

$7.00

Circle Sticker

$1.00
Rectangle Sticker

Rectangle Sticker

$1.00+

Black Vinyl Curse

$2.00
Orange Vinyl Curse

Orange Vinyl Curse

$2.00

Silver Vinyl Curse

$2.00

Teal Vinyl Curse

$2.00

Gift Bag

$40.00

Each bag comes with 2 bottles, 1 pint glass, 1 winter hat, koozie, stickers and coasters. Add on 4-pack, gift card or upgrade the glassware to something fancier!

White Vinyl Curse

$2.00

Poster

$5.00

Which poster would you like? Write the name in the comments.

Shipping and Handling

$2.00+

Please add your name and address to ship your merchandise to under comments!

Blue Bag

$9.00
Green Bag

Green Bag

$9.00

Pink Bag

$9.00
Blue Bandana

Blue Bandana

$9.00

100% cotton

White Bandana

White Bandana

$9.00

100% cotton

Pink Bandana

Pink Bandana

$9.00

100% cotton

Shipping and Handling

Shipping and Handling

$2.00+

Please add your name and address to ship your merchandise to under comments!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re a small brewpub, located in an old auto garage in South Portland, Maine. Our goal at Foulmouthed Brewing is to pair seasonally rotating cuisine and cocktails with our unique beers. We are pushing the boundaries of modern comfort food to showcase our eclectic tap list. Make yourself at home and try something new. That is what we’ll be doing.

Website

Location

15 Ocean St, South Portland, ME 04106

Directions

Gallery
Foulmouthed Brewing image
Foulmouthed Brewing image
Foulmouthed Brewing image

Search similar restaurants

Map
