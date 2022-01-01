Brewpubs & Breweries
Foulmouthed Brewing
194 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We’re a small brewpub, located in an old auto garage in South Portland, Maine. Our goal at Foulmouthed Brewing is to pair seasonally rotating cuisine and cocktails with our unique beers. We are pushing the boundaries of modern comfort food to showcase our eclectic tap list. Make yourself at home and try something new. That is what we’ll be doing.
15 Ocean St, South Portland, ME 04106
