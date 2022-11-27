Foundation Cafe' Martha T. Berry MCF
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:55 am - 4:15 pm
|Tuesday
|5:55 am - 4:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:55 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:55 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|5:55 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come by and enjoy! The Foundation Cafe' has many options from hot flavorful beverages, tasty pastries and gourmet sandwiches. We can't wait to have you come by.
43533 Elizabeth Rd, Mount Clemens, MI 48043
