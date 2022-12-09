Main picView gallery

Foundation Social Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

55 Roswell St. Ste.100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

For the Table

Caviar

$97.00Out of stock

Burrata

$16.00

Scallop Crudo

$19.00

Octopus

$19.00

Salmon Belly

$18.00

Escargot

$20.00

Roasted Maitake

$21.00

PEI Mussels

$17.00

Little Gem Caesar

$12.00

Pork Ribs

$18.00

Pate

$15.00

Meat and Cheese

$25.00

Bread

$8.00

Pasta

Ravioli

$19.00

Fettucini

$28.00

Sugo

$30.00

Pappardelle

$26.00Out of stock

Tortelli

$31.00

Cavatelli

$29.00

Mains

Hanger

$38.00

King Trumpet

$23.00

Burger

$21.00

Scallop

$35.00

Chicken

$33.00

Lamb

$75.00

Fish

$36.00

Dessert

Apple Streusel Galette

$12.00

Red Berries St Honore

$12.00

Opera Cake

$12.00

Pot de Creme

$10.00

Salted Caramel Panna Cotta

$12.00

Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$6.00

Sorbet (2 Scoops)

$6.00

Canele

$12.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken

$1.00

Kids Burger

$1.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$1.00

Pasta

$1.00

Grilled Cheese

$1.00

Pizza

$1.00

Popsicle

$1.00

Retail

T Shirt

$1.00

Sweatshirt

$1.00

Hat

$1.00

Apron

$1.00

Sundries

EVOO Bottle

$1.00

Vinegar Bottle

$1.00

Canned Tomato

$1.00

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Jams/Jellies

$1.00

Retail Wine

White Wine Bottle

$1.00

Champagne Bottle

$1.00

NA Bev

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Topochico

$1.00

Drip Coffee

$1.00

Decaf

$1.00

Espresso

$1.00

Latte

$1.00

Americano

$1.00

Cortado

$1.00

Pasta

Fettucini

$1.00

Cavatelli

$1.00

Strozzapreti

$1.00

Spaghetti

$1.00

Pappardelle

$1.00

Gnocchietti

$1.00

Bread

FSE Country Loaf

$1.00

Baguette

$1.00

Demi Baguette

$1.00

Sesame Seed Bread

$1.00

Rosemary & Olive Loaf

$1.00

Sauces

Chicken Bolognese

$1.00

Pomodoro Sauce

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Parmesan Cream

$1.00

Spicy Pork Sausage

$1.00

Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Tallegio

$1.00

Camambert

$1.00

Pecorino

$1.00

Brie

$1.00

Manchego

$1.00

Charcuterie

Pate

$1.00

Pate en Croute

$1.00

Prosciutto

$1.00

Coppa

$1.00

Foie Gras Terrine

$1.00

Salami

$1.00

Sopressata

$1.00

Speck

$1.00

Pastries

Cookie

$1.00

Hand Pie

$1.00

Canele

$1.00

Sandwiches

Jambon Beurre

$1.00

Mushroom & Tallegio

$1.00

Apple Brie

$1.00

Beef & Cheddar

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Crispy Chicken Melt

$1.00

Meatball

$1.00

Burrata & Prosciutto

$1.00

Turkey Porchetta

$1.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$1.00

Nicoise Salad

$1.00

Cobb Salad

$1.00

Beet Salad

$1.00

Spinach Salad

$1.00

Simple Salad

$1.00

Prepared Meal

Beef Tenderloin Dinner

$1.00

Roasted Chicken Dinner

$1.00

Lasagna

$1.00

Meatloaf

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The rustic New American cuisine features both French and Italian techniques paired with local, seasonal ingredients. Our cuisine can be enjoyed at the bar, on our spacious patio, or in the main dining room – a luminous, layered space seamlessly incorporating raw and refined elements within both vintage and modern decor. Within the restaurant’s space, we introduce Petite FSE: A French-inspired market and bistro for convenient fare and gourmet sundries. While still a part of the main restaurant, Petite FSE offers a unique and separate experience all on its own. It features convenient counter service where you can sit down for lunch, order prepared goods to go or peruse a boutique market and grocer stocked with hand-made provisions and FSE favorites.

Location

55 Roswell St. Ste.100, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pure Taqueria - Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
103 Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
MADE Kitchen | El Gallo Latin Grilled Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
45 B Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Competitive Social Ventures - Fairway Social
orange starNo Reviews
240 South Main Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
TBB 122 - 122 Marietta Street
orange starNo Reviews
122 Marietta Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
City Eats Kitchen - 210 S. Main St., STE A
orange starNo Reviews
210 S. Main St., STE A Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Smokejack BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
29 S Main Street ALPHARETTA, GA 30009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston