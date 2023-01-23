Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foundation Social Eatery

55 Roswell St. Ste.100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Order Again

For the Table

Burrata

$17.00

Black truffle, hazelnut gremolata, watercress, veal jus

Little Gem Caesar

$12.00

Garlicky FSE croutons, anchovy, radish, parmesan-herb dressing

Pork Ribs

$19.00

Pickled red onion, scallion, roasted pork jus

2 pcs Bread

$3.00

White Truffle Add-on

$25.00

Pasta

Chicken Bolognese

$29.00

Fettucini, herbed ricotta, arugula, parmesan, oreganata

Braised Beef Sugo

$32.00

Strozzapretti, cauliflower, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic, black truffle, grana padano

Turnip & Ricotta Tortelli

$32.00

Confit duck, pickled mushrooms, mustard, bread crumbs

Pappardelle

$30.00

Tomato, cipollini, chili, parmesan, bread crumbs, castelvetrano olives

Vegan Sugo

$28.00

Crab Gnocchi

$27.00

Dessert

Apple Streusel Galette

$14.00

Red Berries St Honore

$14.00

Opera Cake

$14.00

Canele

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The rustic New American cuisine features both French and Italian techniques paired with local, seasonal ingredients. Our cuisine can be enjoyed at the bar, on our spacious patio, or in the main dining room – a luminous, layered space seamlessly incorporating raw and refined elements within both vintage and modern decor. Within the restaurant’s space, we introduce Petite FSE: A French-inspired market and bistro for convenient fare and gourmet sundries. While still a part of the main restaurant, Petite FSE offers a unique and separate experience all on its own. It features convenient counter service where you can sit down for lunch, order prepared goods to go or peruse a boutique market and grocer stocked with hand-made provisions and FSE favorites.

55 Roswell St. Ste.100, Alpharetta, GA 30009

