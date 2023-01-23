Foundation Social Eatery

Restaurant info

The rustic New American cuisine features both French and Italian techniques paired with local, seasonal ingredients. Our cuisine can be enjoyed at the bar, on our spacious patio, or in the main dining room – a luminous, layered space seamlessly incorporating raw and refined elements within both vintage and modern decor. Within the restaurant’s space, we introduce Petite FSE: A French-inspired market and bistro for convenient fare and gourmet sundries. While still a part of the main restaurant, Petite FSE offers a unique and separate experience all on its own. It features convenient counter service where you can sit down for lunch, order prepared goods to go or peruse a boutique market and grocer stocked with hand-made provisions and FSE favorites.