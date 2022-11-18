Foundation Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Every great meal starts with a good Foundation! Classic American comfort food in a casual ambiance that just seems right for any occasion makes the Foundation Tavern the perfect spot to unwind. With reasonable prices and a menu that appeals to everyone, this is a place for families, groups of friends, and even business associates to gather over a few drinks and loads of food.
1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville, PA 18106
