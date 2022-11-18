Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foundation Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1160 S Krocks Rd

Wescosville, PA 18106

Order Again

Popular Items

FOUNDATION BURGER
FLATBREAD PIZZAS (Serves One)
ROASTED TURKEY SALAD

STARTERS

6 large chilled shrimp, served with house cocktail sauce and, lemon.
FOUNDATION NACHOS

FOUNDATION NACHOS

$11.00

House made tortilla chips topped with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa and guacamole. Add chili, pulled pork or brisket for an additional charge.

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$11.00

Warm soft Bavarian style pretzel, beer cheese sauce, ale mustard

SHEPHERD FRIES

SHEPHERD FRIES

$6.00

BASKET OF SEASONED HAND CUT FRIES.

FOUNDATION TACOS

FOUNDATION TACOS

$11.00

THREE SOFT FLOUR TORTILLAS WITH LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RANCH AND COTIJA CHEESE. CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF, PULLED PORK, BEEF BRISKET OR SHRIMP.

CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00
QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$10.00

JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE MELTED BETWEEN FLOUR TORTILLAS. SERVED WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM. AVAILABLE WITH CHICKEN, BEEF, HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK OR BEEF BRISKET.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

TEMPURA SHRIMP

$12.00

6 Tempura battered shrimp, lightly fried, and served with house made chili sauce and a lime wedge.

BLACKENED BEEF TIPS

$14.00

8 OZ Blackened seasoned tenderloin tips seared to temperature. Served with bourbon bbq and horseradish cream sauce.

WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$17.00+

Traditional chicken wings tossed in your choice of one of our house sauces with celery and either blue cheese or ranch for dipping.

SMOKED WINGS

SMOKED WINGS

$11.00+

6 OR 12 SMOKED IN-HOUSE WINGS TOPPED WITH BUFFALO, GARLIC, BBQ OR OLD BAY SERVED WITH CELERY AND YOUR CHOICE OF BLEU CHEESE OR RANCH ON THE SIDE.

SOUP & SALAD

CHILI

CHILI

$6.00

HOUSE MADE BEEF AND BEAN CHILI TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND SERVED WITH CRACKERS.

CLASSIC CEASAR SALAD

CLASSIC CEASAR SALAD

$9.00

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE MIXED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND CRUNCHY CROUTONS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CLASSIC CEASAR DRESSING. PROTEIN AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

MIXED GREENS AND FRESH CRISP VEGETABLES WITH GUEST'S CHOICE OF DRESSING. PROTEINS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

ROASTED TURKEY SALAD

ROASTED TURKEY SALAD

$11.00

ROMAINE ICEBERG LETTUCE MIX, ROASTED TURKEY, DICED CRANBERRIES, ROASTED SWEET POTATOES, DICED APPLES, DICED RED ONIONS, QUINOA, WALNUTS AND GOAT CHEESE WITH AN APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, FIELD GREENS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, AVOCADO, CROUTONS, BACON, HARD-BOILED EGG AND CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, tossed with a house made chipotle ranch dressing, topped with roasted corn, black beans, green peppers, tomatoes, and topped with a grilled chicken breast and fried tortilla strips.

CAPRESE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, drizzled with a balsamic reduction and a fried crouton.

WRAPS

HAM WRAP

HAM WRAP

$11.00

Sliced ham, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla. Served with our house seasoned potato chips.

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00

Shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, house BBQ sauce, frizzled onions in a flour tortilla. Served with house chips.

TUNA WRAP

TUNA WRAP

$10.00

Fresh tuna salad in a soft flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Served with our house seasoned chips and a pickle.

HANDHELDS

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

Shaved BEEF or CHICKEN on a hoagie roll American cheese. Additional toppings extra.

GRILLED VEGGIE PANINI

GRILLED VEGGIE PANINI

$12.00

GRILLED SQUASH, ZUCCHINI, RED ONION, ROASTED RED PEPPER AND FRESH MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH BABY GREENS AND A DRIZZLE OF VINAIGRETTE ON A HOUSE ROLL.

FOUNDATION SMOKEHOUSE

FOUNDATION SMOKEHOUSE

$11.00

CHOICE OF OUR HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK OR BEEF BRISKET WITH APPLE CIDER SLAW, PICKLES AND BBQ SAUCE ON A HOUSE ROLL.

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$11.00

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK, SMOKED HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BROWN MUSTARD AND PICKLES ON A BUTTERED AND PRESSED HOUSE ROLL.

CAPRESE PANINI

$12.00

Fresh mazzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil leaves, balsamic dressing presses in a ciabatta roll.

BURGERS

FOUNDATION BURGER

FOUNDATION BURGER

$13.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Balsamic Onions and Secret Sauce on a House Roll. Served with House Chips.

BEYOND BURGER-MEATLESS

BEYOND BURGER-MEATLESS

$13.00

Beyond Meatless Vegan Burger topped with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato on a House Roll. Served with House Made Chips.

PLAIN BURGER

PLAIN BURGER

$11.00

JACK DANIELS BBQ MUSHROOM BURGER

$14.00

THE AFTERBURNER

$13.00

ENTREES

CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO

CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.00

FETTUCINE TOSSED WITH A LIGHT CAJUN SEASONED ALFREDO SAUCE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS AND TOPPED WITH A SEARED CAJUN CHICKEN BREAST. SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD.

PAN ROASTED SALMON

PAN ROASTED SALMON

$15.00

FRESH 6OZ SALMON FILET SEARED TO ORDER. SERVED WITH A BLEND OF RICE AND QUINOA, VEGETABLE OF THE DAY AND TOPPED WITH A HOUSE MADE BOURBON SAUCE.

STEAK FRITES

STEAK FRITES

$18.00

8OZ GRILLED FLAT IRON STEAK, HOUSE FRIES AND VEGETABLE OF THE DAY. SERVED IWHT HOUSE GARLIC HERB DEMI-GLAZE.

FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$16.00

FRESH COD BATTERED IN OUR OWN YUENGLING BEER BATTER. SERVED WITH HOUSE GRIES, TARTER SAUCE AND COLESLAW.

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER & Fries

KIDS CHEESEBURGER & Fries

$7.99
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.99
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.99

MAC AND CHEESE SERVED WITH VEGETABLE OF THE DAY AND APPLESAUCE

KIDS HOT DOG AND FRIES

KIDS HOT DOG AND FRIES

$4.00

KIDS HOT DOG WITH FRENCH FRIES AND APPLESAUCE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$5.99
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND THE VEGETABLE OF THE DAY.

DESSERT

Traditional vanilla Creme Brulé served with fresh whipped cream.
DEEP DISH COOKIE

DEEP DISH COOKIE

$7.00

House made chocolate chip cookie. cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce.

Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

PIZZA21

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00+

TRADITIONAL PIZZA WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAUCE. TOPPINGS AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE.

TEXAN PIZZA

TEXAN PIZZA

$15.00+

OUR SIGNATURE WHITE PIZZA TOPPED WITH CHICKEN, SWEET AND SAVORY SAUCE, MELTED LOZZERELLA, GARLIC AND SCALLIONS.

SMOKEHOUSE PIZZA

SMOKEHOUSE PIZZA

$16.00+

CHOICE OF HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK OR BEEF BRISKET, GARLIC, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND BBQ SAUCE.

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA 12"

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA 12"

$12.00

12" CAULIFLOWER CRUST TOPPED WITH ROASTED RED PEPPERS, MELTED MOZZERELLA, GARLIC AND OLIVE OIL.

FLATBREAD PIZZAS (Serves One)

SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$16.00+Out of stock

pizza crust, topped with a garlicky scampi sauce and sauteed shrimp topped with mozzarella cheese.

VEGAN PIZZA

VEGAN PIZZA

$13.00

cauliflower crust topped with house made pizza sauce, diced green and yellow squash, roasted red peppers, and topped with a vegan mozzarella cheese.

WEEKLY SPECIALS CLICK ON THIS THEN PUT ITEMS IN

Pork schnitzel served with braised red cabbage and house made spätzle topped with pork gravy.

Chicken Ranch Flat Bread

$10.00

Foundation Meatloaf

$12.00

Crab Cake

$17.00

Crab Cake Added to order

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Every great meal starts with a good Foundation! Classic American comfort food in a casual ambiance that just seems right for any occasion makes the Foundation Tavern the perfect spot to unwind. With reasonable prices and a menu that appeals to everyone, this is a place for families, groups of friends, and even business associates to gather over a few drinks and loads of food.

Website

Location

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville, PA 18106

Directions

Gallery
Foundation Tavern image
Foundation Tavern image
Foundation Tavern image

