Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Foundation Cafe 335 Kearny St

review star

No reviews yet

335 Kearny St

San Francisco, CA 94108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tater Tot Breakfast Burrito
Avocado Toast
Foundation Bowl

Breakfast All Day

Available for Takeout Only
Tater Tot Breakfast Burrito

Tater Tot Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

crispy taters, bacon bites, eggs, cheddar onions, foundation hot sauce

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

whole milk ricotta, lemon, olive oil, sea salt, grilled levain

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli. Choice of bacon, ham or avocado

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$13.00

garlic grain mix, corn & siling pepper relish, braised greens, tomato, grilled spring onions, 2 eggs, melted cheese, moringa pesto, chia seed

Farm Fresh Eggs

$13.00

Traditional American breakfast, 2 eggs scrambled or sunny side, served with garlic potatoes & sliced levain toast. Choice of ham, bacon or avocado

Eggs & Broccolini

$12.00

chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, fresno chilis, grilled levain.

Greens, Egg & Ham Sandwich

Greens, Egg & Ham Sandwich

$11.00

spanish jamon, pepperjack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, telera bun

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.75Out of stock

Steel cut oats, topped with brown sugar, coconut flakes, dried cranberries, granola & maple syrup

A La Carte

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.25Out of stock

Coffee / Tea

Available for Takeout Only

Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Gibraltar/Cortado

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.75

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.00

Sandwiches

Available for Takeout Only

Shake Your Banh Banh

$13.00

fried chicken breast, pickled carrots, sliced cucumber, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, garlic aioli, telera

California Love

$13.00

mesquite turkey, spanish jamón, california avocado, baby kale, miso parmesan dressing, levain.

Great White Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

maple grilled cauliflower, buffalo sauce, farm tomato, baby lettuces, moringa goddess ranch, avocado

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy Wrap

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy Wrap

$13.50

Creole remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, flour tortilla

Filipino Style Grilled Pork

$13.50

bbq pork inihaw, manchego, pickled onions & daikon, shoyu greens, garlic aioli, moringa pesto, telera

Pork Sisig Street Tacos (3)

$13.00

Grilled pork asada, pickled onions, cilantro, fried goat cheese served on side.

Tata's Roast Beef

Tata's Roast Beef

$13.00Out of stock

roast beef, manchego cheese, carmelized onions, bacon bites, arugula, creamy garlic horseradish

Salads/Bowls

Available for Takeout Only
Sisig Fried Rice

Sisig Fried Rice

$14.00

Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish, sunny side egg, crispy shallots

Chicken AdoBowl

Chicken AdoBowl

$14.00

garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth

Foundation Bowl

Foundation Bowl

$14.50

grilled tofu, brown rice & quinoa grain mix, spiced rainbow cauliflower, citrus ginger carrots, mustard braised greens, pickled onions & peppers, chia seed, shoyu vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl

Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl

$16.00

Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy

Kimchee Fried Rice

Kimchee Fried Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Kimchee, grilled pork, sesame seeds, cilantro & sunny egg

Miso Farms Salad

$12.00

baby kale, baby lettuces, cucumber namasu, brown butter croutons, miso parmesan dressing

Bob's Cobb Salad

$15.00

Spanish Jamon, turkey, avocado, hard boiled egg, panic fried goat cheese, Moringa ranch dressing on side

Baby Kale & Wild Arugula Salad

$12.50Out of stock

baby kale, arugula, pickled onions, smoked bacon bits, lemon oil and shaved parmesan cheese.

Empanadas & Tacos

Breakfast Empanada

$6.50

egg, ham, cheese, potato, chiles

Chicken Empanada

$6.50

chayote, moringa, ginger, garlic

Curry Vegetable Empanada

$6.50

artichoke, mushroom, cauliflower

Beef Empanada

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Pie Empanada

$4.25Out of stock
Sisiq Asada Taco (each)

Sisiq Asada Taco (each)

$4.00

Beer Battered Wild Cod Taco (each)

$4.00

Soups

Available for Takeout Only

Vegan Corn Chowder

$6.50Out of stock

pepitas, chile oil, scallions

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50+Out of stock

shredded chicken breast, corn relish, avocado chunks, tortilla strips & cliantro

Drinks

Available for Takeout Only

Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened black iced tea

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.75Out of stock

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895

Bottled Soda

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$4.25

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.75

Pelligrino Sparkling Water & Juice Drinks

$2.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Desserts & Pastries

Mango Bars

$3.75

Chocolate Brownie

$3.75

Banana Bread

$3.75

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50

Kouign-Amann

$4.25

with apricot filling

Morning Bun

$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin Swirl

$4.25

Retail

Kettle Chips

$2.00+

TOGO

Compostable Paper Bag

$0.25

Compostable Utensil Pack

Catering Breakfast

Catering Breakfast Sandwich Box (5 Sandwiches)

Catering Breakfast Sandwich Box (5 Sandwiches)

$50.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE, Green Eggs & Ham Sandwich; pepper jack, spanish ham, mustard braised greens, roasted garlic aioli. 5 SANDWICHES, CUT IN HALF

Catering Avocado Toast Tray (5 Orders)

Catering Avocado Toast Tray (5 Orders)

$40.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE Haas avocado, ricotta, lemon olive oil, sea salt, on grilled lava in sourdough toast. SERVES 5

Catering Eggs Over Broccolini

$45.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE grilled broccolini, spanish ham, cheddar, fresno chilis, on grilled levain sourdough toast. SERVES 5

Catering Sunrise Bowl

$50.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE garlic grain mix, corn relish, mustard braised greens tomato, grilled scallions, moringa pesto, chia seeds, melted cheese, topped with scrambled eggs. SERVES 5

Catering Roasted Potatoes

$20.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE roasted potatoes with garlic and fried shallots. SERVES 5

Catering Scrambled Eggs

$20.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE 10 scrambled eggs SERVES 5

Catering Bacon (10 Slices)

$20.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE apple smoked thick bacon, 10 slices SERVES 5

Catering Pastries Assorted Box

$35.00

MUST ORDER 72 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE Please choose any combination of (6) six pastries.

Catering Seasonal Fruit Platter

$45.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE, BEST SEASONAL FRUIT AVAILABLE.

Catering Coffee Box (96oz)

$35.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE 96 OZ SIGHTGLASS COFFE, served with sugar, milk, stirrers and cups. Please specify oat milk, almond milk or regular organic milk.

Catering Salads/Bowls

Catering Foundation Bowl

Catering Foundation Bowl

$60.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE brown rice & quinoa grain mix, spiced rainbow cauliflower, citrus ginger carrots, mustard braised greens, pickled onions & peppers, chia seed, shoyu vinaigrette. SERVES 5

Catering Grilled Chicken Adobowl

Catering Grilled Chicken Adobowl

$60.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth. SERVES 5

Catering Sisiq Fried Rice Bowl

Catering Sisiq Fried Rice Bowl

$60.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish. SERVES 5

Catering Grilled Salmon Donburi Bowl

Catering Grilled Salmon Donburi Bowl

$70.00

MUST ORDER 24 BUSINESS HRS IN ADVANCE. PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy on side. SERVES 5

Catering Kimchee Pork Fried Rice

$60.00Out of stock

MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE marinated pork, kimchee, sesame seeds, cilantro SERVES 5

Catering Miso Farms Caesar Sald

Catering Miso Farms Caesar Sald

$45.00

MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE baby kale, baby lettuces, cucumber namasu, brown butter croutons, miso parmesan dressing. SERVES 5

Catering Bob's Cobb Salad

$65.00

MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE spanish Jamon, turkey, avocado, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, panko fried goat cheese, moringa ranch dressing. SERVES 5

Catering Sandwiches/Wraps

Catering Sandwich Box

Catering Sandwich Box

$65.00

MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE SELECT ANY COMBINATION OF FIVE (5) SANDWICHES OR WRAP. ALL SANDWICHES AND WRAP WILL BE CUT IN HALF.

Catering Empanadas

Choice of any 5 empanadas; ginger chicken, beef, curry veggies or breakfast.

Catering Empanadas Box

$30.00

MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE Choice of any 5 empanadas; ginger chicken, beef, curry veggies or breakfast.

Catering Desserts

Catering Chocolate Brownies

$20.00

MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE 6 fresh baked chocolate brownies, topped with almonds.

Catering Mango Bars

$20.00

MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE 6 fresh baked mango bars; chewy, fruity, goodness.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting small business!

Location

335 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108

Directions

Gallery
Foundation Cafe image
Foundation Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flybird - 35 Kearny
orange star4.4 • 647
35 kearny st san francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext
Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
493 3rd Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.4 • 9,441
1 Ferry Building San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
El Porteno - Ferry Building
orange starNo Reviews
One Ferry Building San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Little Skillet - San Francisco
orange star3.6 • 2,103
360 Ritch Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
orange star4.8 • 2,801
101 Oak Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Roam Artisan Burgers - Union
orange star4.4 • 10,268
1785 Union Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston