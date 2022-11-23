Founders Coffee - Durango imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Founders Coffee - Durango

review star

No reviews yet

6410 S Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Croissant
Chai Latte

Traditional Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.50

Italian Dark Roast

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with Hot Water

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Cappucinno

$4.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Little Foam

Nitro

$4.50+

Pour Over

$4.00

Red Eye

$3.50+

Signature Drinks

Drink of the Month

$4.75+

Butterbrew

$4.75+

Churro

$4.75+

Hula Girl

$4.75+

Mocha powder, Coconut Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk

Ice Cream Latte

$4.75+

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk

Lavender White Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Hazelnut Syrup, Mocha Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Espresso, Milk

Toasted Marshmallow

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup

Toffee Bar

$4.75+

Mocha powder, Coconut Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk

French Toast

$4.75+

Real Fruit Smoothies

Made with Real Fruit!
Acai of Relief

Acai of Relief

$6.75+

Acai, Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple Juice, Ashwaganda

Avo Nice Day

Avo Nice Day

$5.75+

Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango

Curious George

Curious George

$6.75+

Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whole Milk, Flax

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$6.75+

Blueberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Ashwaganda

Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$6.75+

Strawberries, Banana, Mango, Orange Juice, Vitamin C

Yoga Pants

Yoga Pants

$6.75+

Spinach, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Matcha

Pink Coconut

$6.75+

Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Chia Seed

Tea, Lemonade, Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Rose Tea Latte

$4.75+

House made Rose petal syrup & Steamed milk

Hot Tea

$3.50

20 oz cup

House Black Tea

$4.50+

Lemonade - Plain

$3.75+

Steamer

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Lemonade - Specialty

$4.50+

Matcha Menu

Banana Matcha

$4.75+

Cinnamon Vanilla Matcha

$4.75+

Honey Lavender Matcha

$4.75+

Maple Berry Matcha

$4.75+

Mocha Matcha

$4.75+

Strawberry Matcha

$4.75+

Traditional Matcha

$4.75+

Tropical Matcha

$4.75+

Grab & Go

Apple Juice

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$3.75

Poppi

$5.00

Smart Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Cup Charge

Small

$0.50

Medium

$0.75

Large

$1.00

Bagels

Avocado Delight Bagel

$11.75

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.75

Smoked Lox Bagel

$11.50

Sweet Treat Bagel

$7.00

Bowls

Butter Banana Acai Bowl

$12.00

Egg Salad Bowl

$9.75

Loaded Acai Bowl

$14.00
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.75

Oats, Chia Seed, Coconut, Coconut Milk

Traditional Acai Bowl

Traditional Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai Puree, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola and Honey

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola

Breakfast & Sandwich

Bagel Sammy

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.75
Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$11.00

Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli

Chorizo Quiche

$12.50

Deluxe Croissant

$12.25

Egg Salad Croissant

$10.75

Croissant, Chicken Salad, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach

Turkey on Multigrain

$11.25

Veggie Quiche

$11.25

Egg, Spinach, Sun-dried tomato, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Monterrey Cheese in a Flaky Pie Crust with a side salad.

Pastries

Apple Crumb Cake

$4.25

Banana Bread

$3.50
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.75

Brownie

$3.75
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.75

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.75
Croissant - Plain

Croissant - Plain

$4.25

Muffin

$4.50

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.75

Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast

Bananas Foster Toast

$10.25

Honey Whipped Cream Cheese, Sliced Strawberries, Honey and Coconut served on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Blueberries & Cream Toast

$10.25

Honey Whipped Cream Cheese, Sliced Strawberries, Honey and Coconut served on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Burrata Avocado Toast

$14.00
Deluxe Lox Toast

Deluxe Lox Toast

$13.00

Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Egg Salad Toast

Egg Salad Toast

$10.75

Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Strawberries & Cream Toast

$10.25

Honey Whipped Cream Cheese, Sliced Strawberries, Honey and Coconut served on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Strawberry Nutella Toast

$10.00

Coffee

Brown Butter Praline

$4.75+

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.75+

Pumpkin Pecan

$4.75+

Spiced Butterscotch

$4.75+

Non Coffee

Apple Cider Matcha

$4.75+

Apple Crumb Chai

$4.75+

Banana Bread Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Brown Sugar Chai

$4.75+

Brown Sugar London Fog

$4.25+

Retail

Founders Pin

$4.00

Founders Brown Hoodie

$47.00

Espresso Scrub

$15.99

Founders Hat

$31.00

Founders Pullover (Crewneck)

$39.00

Founders T-Shirt

$29.00

Founders Tank Top

$30.00
Espresso Roast 16oz bag

Espresso Roast 16oz bag

$16.99
Dark Roast 16oz bag

Dark Roast 16oz bag

$16.99
Trifecta Medium Roast 16oz bag

Trifecta Medium Roast 16oz bag

$16.99

Travel Coffee Jug

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Directions

Gallery
Founders Coffee - Durango image

Map
