Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Founders Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

3512 St Rose Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Acai Bowl
Hula Girl

Traditional Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.50

Italian Dark Roast

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with Hot Water

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Cappucinno

$4.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Little Foam

Nitro

$4.50+

Pour Over

$4.00

Red Eye

$3.50+

Signature Drinks

Drink of the Month

$4.75+

Butterbrew

$4.75+

Butterscotch, Caramel, Espresso, Milk

Churro

$4.75+

Cinnamon, White Chocolate, Nutella, Espresso, Milk

Hula Girl

$4.75+

Mocha powder, Coconut Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk

Ice Cream Latte

$4.75+

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk

Lavender White Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Hazelnut Syrup, Mocha Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Espresso, Milk

Mint Cookies & Cream

$4.75+

Mint Cookie Powder, Espresso, Milk

Toffee Bar

$4.75+

Mocha, Toffee Nut, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk

Tea, Lemonade, Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.50

20 oz cup

House Black Tea

$4.75+

Lemonade - Plain

$4.25+

Lemonade - Specialty

$4.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, Matcha Powder, Vanilla Syrup

Rose Tea Latte

$4.75+

House made Rose petal syrup & Steamed milk

Steamer

$3.25+

Matcha Menu

Banana Matcha

$4.75+

Cinnamon Vanilla Matcha

$4.75+

Honey Lavender Matcha

$4.75+

Maple Berry Matcha

$4.75+

Mocha Matcha

$4.75+

Strawberry Matcha

$4.75+

Traditional Matcha

$4.75+

Tropical Matcha

$4.75+

Real Fruit Smoothies

Acai of Relief

$5.75+

Acai, Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple Juice

Avo Nice Day

$5.75+

Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango

Curious George

$5.75+

Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whole Milk

Purple Rain

$5.75+

Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk

Rise & Shine

$5.75+

Strawberries, Bananas, Mango, Orange Juice

Yoga Pants

$5.75+

Spinach, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice

Grab & Go

Apple Juice

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$3.75

Smart Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Cup Charge

Small

$0.50

Medium

$0.75

Large

$1.00

Bagels

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.75

Avocado Delight Bagel

$11.25

Bagel, sliced avocado, herbs,

Smoked Lox Bagel

$10.75

Bagel, chive cream cheese, smoked lox, capers

Sweet Treat Bagel

$6.75

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, Honey Cream Cheese, Sliced Strawberries, Honey Drizzle

Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.25

Acai Puree, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Granola and Honey

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Oats, Chia Seed, Coconut, Coconut Milk

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola

Breakfast & Sandwich

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$10.50

Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli

Deluxe Croissant

Deluxe Croissant

$11.75

Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli

Egg Salad Croissant

$10.25

Chicken, Cranberries, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach

Turkey on Multigrain

Turkey on Multigrain

$10.75

Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli

Pasteries

Apple Crumb Cake

$4.00
Banana bread

Banana bread

$3.75

Beignets

$5.00

Brownie

$3.75
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.50

Croissant - Plain

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00
Scone

Scone

$4.50

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75

Quiche & Bites

Breakfast Quiche

Breakfast Quiche

$10.50

Egg, Bacon, Spinach, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese served in a Flaky Pie Crust

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$11.00

Egg, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese in a Flaky pie Crust

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.25

Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast

Bananas Foster Toast

Bananas Foster Toast

$9.75

Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Blueberries & Cream Toast

Blueberries & Cream Toast

$9.75

Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Deluxe Lox Toast

Deluxe Lox Toast

$11.25

Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Egg Salad Toast

Egg Salad Toast

$10.25

Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Strawberry Nutella Toast

Strawberry Nutella Toast

$9.75

Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Toast Flight

$19.00

Seasonal Toast Flight

$19.00

Bacon Brie Toast

$11.25

Banana Pumpkin Toast

$10.25

Apple Pecan Toast

$10.25

Retail

Founders Pin

$4.00

Founders Brown Hoodie

$47.00

Espresso Scrub

$15.99

Founders Hat

$31.00

Founders Pullover (Crewneck)

$39.00

Founders T-Shirt

$29.00

Founders Tank Top

$30.00
Espresso Roast 16oz bag

Espresso Roast 16oz bag

$16.99
Dark Roast 16oz bag

Dark Roast 16oz bag

$16.99
Trifecta Medium Roast 16oz bag

Trifecta Medium Roast 16oz bag

$16.99

Travel Coffee Jug

$20.00

Coffee

Brown Butter Praline

$4.75+

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.75+

Pumpkin Pecan

$4.75+

Spiced Butterscotch

$4.75+

Non Coffee

Apple Cider Matcha

$4.75+

Apple Crumb Chai

$4.75+

Banana Bread Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Brown Sugar Chai

$4.75+

Brown Sugar London Fog

$4.25+
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3512 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

Founders Coffee - St. Rose image
Founders Coffee - St. Rose image
Founders Coffee - St. Rose image

