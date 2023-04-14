Founders Tavern Pasadena 8125 Ritchie Highway Suite P
8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite P
Pasadena, MD 21122
Popular Items
FOOD MENU
Beginnings
Boneless Wings
fresh cut boneless chicken breast
Detroit-Style Cheesy Bread
homemade deep dish, thick-cut strips, garlic butter, mozzarella & Parmesan, with a side of Founders tomato sauce
Fired-Up Tots
grated potato, large homemade tots, our Fired-up cheddar spice seasoning, with a side of ranch
Hot Honey Pork Belly
seasoned crispy pork belly, over arugula, served with hot honey drizzle
Maryland Crab Dip
homemade spices, creamy cheddar blend, topped with fresh blue crab & served hot in a homemade bread bowl
Pizza-Pies
Founding Father
tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella & Founders tomato sauce
Fried Chicken & Gravy
Founders fried chicken, mozzarella & sharp cheddar, homemade gravy sauce, with a hot sauce drizzle
Garden Pesto
spinach, mushrooms, green & red peppers, red onion, mozzarella, homemade pesto sauce
John Adams Cheese
Large sliced pepperoni, mozzarella & Founders tomato sauce
Louisiana Purchase
Founders fried chicken, andouille sausage, red onion, green & red peppers, mozzarella & chipotle cream sauce
Northern California
homemade honey ricotta, thin slices of lemon, mozzarella, roasted garlic & olive oil, topped with fresh arugula
Papa Pepperoni
Large sliced pepperoni, mozzarella & Founders tomato sauce
Smash Burgers
Amerian BBQ Onion
fresh Angus beef, Founders BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll
Bacon & Bleu
fresh Angus beef, Founders slow-cured bacon, bleu cheese, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll
Steakhouse Burger
fresh Angus beef, mushroom, Swiss, A1, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll
Tavern Burger
fresh Angus beef, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll
The Bunker Hill
fresh Angus beef, American cheese, Founders seasoned pastrami beef brisket piled high on top, ﬁnished with our special Bunker Hill Sauce… it’s a Triple, so big it’s staked with a knife! on a homemade knot roll
Soup & Salad
Bowl of MD Crab Soup
Colonial Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved Parmesan & garlic croûtons, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing GF if no croûtons
Cup of MD Crab Soup
homemade, vegetable medley in a rich tomato broth, blue crab, seasoned with Old Bay GF
Farmhouse Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, red onion, hard-boiled egg, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, basil & oregano, homemade red wine vinaigrette GF
Minuteman Chopped Apple
Baby spinach, diced apples, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumble, with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette GF
New England Wedge
Quartered iceberg, bacon crumbles, red onion, tomatoes, homemade bleu cheese dressing, drizzled with balsamic glaze GF
Mains
Baby Back Ribs
full rack, slow cooked, Founders homemade BBQ, with hand-cut fries & slaw
Beef Short Rib
72 hour short rib, braised in our homemade demi-glace, slow cooked, finished in the oven, over Yukon mash with side of sauteed spinach
Bourbon Salmon
baked fresh salmon filet, homemade bourbon glaze, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day
Dakota Range Steak
certified 100% angus cattle, from Creekstone Farms, 10 oz. Dakota Strip, seared & finished in the oven, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day GF
Founders Meatloaf
baked fresh Angus beef, onion, tomato, panko bread crumbs, homemade seasonings, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day
Shrimp & Grits
white stone-ground SC grits, large sautéed gulf shrimp, extra sharp cheddar, bacon crumble, green onion, with homemade southern gravy GF with no gravy
Surf & Turf
certified 100% angus cattle, from Creekstone Farms, 10 oz. Dakota Strip, seared & finished in the oven, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day GF
Cast Iron Pasta
Blacksmith Chicken Alfredo
sliced blackened chicken breast, Rigatoni baked in a creamy Parmesan Alfredo, topped with sundried tomatoes & fresh shaved Parmesan
Chicken & Sausage
Founders fried chicken, andouille sausage, red onion, green & red peppers, Rigatoni baked in a chipotle cream sauce with mozzarella
Tavern Meatball
homemade Italian meatballs, Rigatoni baked in our homemade tomato sauce with mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan
The Garden
spinach, mushrooms, green & red peppers, red onion, Rigatoni baked in our homemade pesto sauce with mozzarella
Sandwiches
Broken Shrimp Tacos
Old Bay seasoned gulf shrimp, Chesapeake salsa with tomato, cucumber, chili peppers, cilantro, onion, shaved lettuce, avocado infused sour cream, on two flour tortillas with one side
Open-Faced Roast Beef
slow roasted, sliced bottom round roast, horseradish aioli, green onion, open-faced over country white, topped with side of hand-cut fries & homemade southern beef gravy
Pastrami Reuben
Founders seasoned pastrami beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss, po’boy sauce on country rye with one side
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Portobello mushroom, olive oil, balsamic & soy sauce, Swiss, red onion, tomato, avocado & baby spinach, on homemade knot roll with one side
Spring Chicken Sandwich
chicken breast, arugula, provolone, citrus mayo, on homemade knot roll with one side
Fried Chicken
Battlefield Chicken
bacon, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle with Bunker Hill Sauce
Cheddar & Buttermilk Ranch
cheddar cheese, bacon, pickle, buttermilk ranch drizzle
For the Table 16 Pc
16 piece (four breasts, four thighs, four wings, and four drums) w/ four family sides
Fried Chicken 2 Pc Dark
2 piece dark meat, leg, thigh, 2 sides
Fried Chicken 2 Pc White
2 piece white meat, break, wing, 2 sides
Fried Chicken 4 Pc White/Dark
2 piece white meat, break, wing, 2 sides
Nashville Hot
double fried with a spicy cayenne & brown sugar hot sauce, pickle
Yardbird BBQ
tossed in our BBQ, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, pickle
Kids
Kid Chicken Strips
Fresh cut boneless chicken breast, fried with hand-cut fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
Country White Bread, American cheese with handcut fries
Kid Mac & Cheese
kids portion homemade macaroni & cheese
Kid Pasta & Meatballs
Dececco Pasta & Homemade Meatballs, with Founders tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese
Sides
Beef Gravy
Bread Extra Side
Cheese Sauce
Chicken Gravy
Extra Sauce
Hand-Cut Fries
Mac & Cheese
homemade macaroni & cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Side Salad
Slaw
homemade cole slaw
Veggie of the day
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Dessert
Gluten-Free
Cup of MD Crab Soup
homemade, vegetable medley in a rich tomato broth, blue crab, seasoned with Old Bay GF
Bowl of MD Crab Soup
Farmhouse Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, red onion, hard-boiled egg, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, basil & oregano, homemade red wine vinaigrette GF
New England Wedge
Quartered iceberg, bacon crumbles, red onion, tomatoes, homemade bleu cheese dressing, drizzled with balsamic glaze GF
Minuteman Chopped Apple
Baby spinach, diced apples, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumble, with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette GF
Dakota Range Steak
certified 100% angus cattle, from Creekstone Farms, 10 oz. Dakota Strip, seared & finished in the oven, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day GF
Baby Back Ribs
full rack, slow cooked, Founders homemade BBQ, with hand-cut fries & slaw
Colonial Caesar Salad w/ No Croutons
Romaine, shaved Parmesan & garlic croûtons, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing GF if no croûtons
Shrimp & Grits w/ No Gravy
white stone-ground SC grits, large sautéed gulf shrimp, extra sharp cheddar, bacon crumble, green onion, with homemade southern gravy GF with no gravy
COCKTAIL MENU
Founders Craft Cocktails
Blackberry Sage Smash
Evan Williams Honey Bourbon, muddled fresh sage & blackberries, fresh squeezed inhouse made lemonade, garnished with a sprig of sage & served in a mason jar
Founders Manhattan
this season featuring Coopers’ Craft 100 Bourbon Whiskey, sweet vermouth, black walnut bitters, chocolate bitters, a splash of cherry juice, garnished with a Tillen Farm Bada Bing Cherry
Jameson Blood Orange Sour Martini
Jameson Old Fashioned
Jameson Peach Sour
Jefferson Mule
Tito’s Handmade Vodka, ginger beer, ginger lime infused simple syrup, garnished with fresh lime zest & mint sprig, served in our colonial copper mug
Martini Cappuccino
Breckenridge Espresso Vodka, McClintock Distilling Co. Co ee Liqueur, Bailey’s Irish Cream & Stoli Vanilla Vodka, with a sprinkle of cocoa powder
Martini Cucumber Lime
Hanson Organic Cucumber Vodka, Triple Sec, fresh squeezed lime, garnished with cucumber slice
Martini Founders Filthy Bleu
Wheatley Vodka, olive juice, garnished with inhouse-stu ed bleu cheese Queen Olives
Martini Quintessential Cosmo
Ketel One Citroen Vodka, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice, splash of cranberry juice, garnished with an orange twist
Martini Spring Fling
Ketel One Citroen Vodka, Gi ard Wild Elderfl ower Liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon juice, muddled basil & mint with a splash of white grape juice, garnished with an edible flower
Martini Strawberry Rhubarb Sour
Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian Citrus, rhubarb bitters, strawberry infused simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, with Aquafaba & a fresh sprig of mint
Old Fashioned, Aged Tequila
Rooster Rojo Anejo Aged Tequila, orange infused agave, orange bitters, angostura bitters, muddled cherries, arnished with a flamed orange peel
Old Fashioned, Elderflower
Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Gi ard Wild Elderfl ower Liqueur, orange bitters, with a twist of fresh lemon, garnished with a rock candy swizzle
Old Fashioned, Smoked Cinnamon
Coopers’ Craft Original 82 Bourbon Whiskey, smoked cinnamon bitters, orange bitters, cinnamon infused simple syrup, muddled orange & Tillen Farm Bada Bing cherries, garnished with a flamed cinnamon stick
Prohibition Punch
Pinot Grigio, white peach liqueur, fresh squeezed orange juice, a splash of pineapple juice & club soda
Sangria, Raspberry Lemonade
White wine blend, Limoncello, raspberry lemonade, fresh squeezed lemon with a splash of soda, garnished with fresh raspberries
Sangria, Redcoat
Red wine blend, brandy, pomegranate juice, fresh squeezed orange, triple sec, simple syrup, garnished with orange slices & berries
Strawberry Basil Gin
Hendricks Gin, ginger lime infused simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, muddled with fresh basil & strawberries, garnished with a sugar-peppered strawberry & served in a sugar-peppered rimmed mason jar
Vieux Carre, Old Pepper Barrel Rev Rye
The 1930’s historic cocktail from New Orleans featuring our barrel pick Old Pepper Distillery Single Barrel Rye with Gautier VS Cognac, Bénédictine, sweet vermouth, Peychaud & Angostura Bitters & garnished with a twist of lemon
Virgin Blackberry
Virgin Strawberry Basil
Washington Cherry Tree
Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whisky, brown sugar simple syrup muddled with cherries, fresh squeezed lime, with a splash of club soda, garnished with a Tillen Farm Bada Bing Cherry & served in a mason jar
Classic Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Strawberry Rosé Bellini
Rosé, strawberries, simple syrup & fresh squeezed lemon
Bloody Mary
our homemade Bloody Mary mix, Vodka, green olives, cocktail onion & Tillen Farm's spicy green bean, served in an Old Bay rimmed mason jar
Dark 'N Stormy
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mint Julep
Mojito
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Irish Coffee Baileys
Irish Coffee Jameson
Mimosa
Crushes
Crush, Orange
Deep Eddy Orange Vodka & fresh orange
Crush, Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka & fresh grapefruit
Crush, Half and Half
Half Orange & Half Grapefruit Deep Eddy Vodka
Crush, Strawberry Kiwi
Crush, Pineapple Whip
Wheatley Vodka, in-house pineapple infused Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, fresh pineapple
Crush, Kiwi Lime
Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, fresh lime & kiwi puree
Crush, Mango Lemon
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, fresh lemon & mango puree
Whiskey Flights
WINE MENU
Red Wine by the Bottle
White Wine by the Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite P, Pasadena, MD 21122