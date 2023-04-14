  • Home
Founders Tavern Pasadena 8125 Ritchie Highway Suite P

No reviews yet

8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite P

Pasadena, MD 21122

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Nashville Hot
Tavern Burger

FOOD MENU

Beginnings

Boneless Wings

$15.00

fresh cut boneless chicken breast

Detroit-Style Cheesy Bread

$14.00

homemade deep dish, thick-cut strips, garlic butter, mozzarella & Parmesan, with a side of Founders tomato sauce

Fired-Up Tots

$12.00

grated potato, large homemade tots, our Fired-up cheddar spice seasoning, with a side of ranch

Hot Honey Pork Belly

$18.00

seasoned crispy pork belly, over arugula, served with hot honey drizzle

Maryland Crab Dip

$16.00

homemade spices, creamy cheddar blend, topped with fresh blue crab & served hot in a homemade bread bowl

Pizza-Pies

Founding Father

$15.00

tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella & Founders tomato sauce

Fried Chicken & Gravy

$17.00

Founders fried chicken, mozzarella & sharp cheddar, homemade gravy sauce, with a hot sauce drizzle

Garden Pesto

$17.00

spinach, mushrooms, green & red peppers, red onion, mozzarella, homemade pesto sauce

John Adams Cheese

$12.00

Large sliced pepperoni, mozzarella & Founders tomato sauce

Louisiana Purchase

$17.00

Founders fried chicken, andouille sausage, red onion, green & red peppers, mozzarella & chipotle cream sauce

Northern California

$16.00

homemade honey ricotta, thin slices of lemon, mozzarella, roasted garlic & olive oil, topped with fresh arugula

Papa Pepperoni

$16.00

Large sliced pepperoni, mozzarella & Founders tomato sauce

Smash Burgers

Amerian BBQ Onion

$15.00

fresh Angus beef, Founders BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll

Bacon & Bleu

$15.00

fresh Angus beef, Founders slow-cured bacon, bleu cheese, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

fresh Angus beef, mushroom, Swiss, A1, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll

Tavern Burger

$12.00

fresh Angus beef, pickle, lettuce & tomato on a homemade knot roll

The Bunker Hill

$25.00

fresh Angus beef, American cheese, Founders seasoned pastrami beef brisket piled high on top, ﬁnished with our special Bunker Hill Sauce… it’s a Triple, so big it’s staked with a knife! on a homemade knot roll

Soup & Salad

Bowl of MD Crab Soup

$10.00

Colonial Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, shaved Parmesan & garlic croûtons, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing GF if no croûtons

Cup of MD Crab Soup

$8.00

homemade, vegetable medley in a rich tomato broth, blue crab, seasoned with Old Bay GF

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Parmesan, red onion, hard-boiled egg, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, basil & oregano, homemade red wine vinaigrette GF

Minuteman Chopped Apple

$16.00

Baby spinach, diced apples, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumble, with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette GF

New England Wedge

$15.00

Quartered iceberg, bacon crumbles, red onion, tomatoes, homemade bleu cheese dressing, drizzled with balsamic glaze GF

Mains

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

full rack, slow cooked, Founders homemade BBQ, with hand-cut fries & slaw

Beef Short Rib

$30.00

72 hour short rib, braised in our homemade demi-glace, slow cooked, finished in the oven, over Yukon mash with side of sauteed spinach

Bourbon Salmon

$38.00

baked fresh salmon filet, homemade bourbon glaze, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day

Dakota Range Steak

$38.00

certified 100% angus cattle, from Creekstone Farms, 10 oz. Dakota Strip, seared & finished in the oven, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day GF

Founders Meatloaf

$22.00

baked fresh Angus beef, onion, tomato, panko bread crumbs, homemade seasonings, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

white stone-ground SC grits, large sautéed gulf shrimp, extra sharp cheddar, bacon crumble, green onion, with homemade southern gravy GF with no gravy

Surf & Turf

$38.00

certified 100% angus cattle, from Creekstone Farms, 10 oz. Dakota Strip, seared & finished in the oven, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day GF

Cast Iron Pasta

Blacksmith Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

sliced blackened chicken breast, Rigatoni baked in a creamy Parmesan Alfredo, topped with sundried tomatoes & fresh shaved Parmesan

Chicken & Sausage

$20.00

Founders fried chicken, andouille sausage, red onion, green & red peppers, Rigatoni baked in a chipotle cream sauce with mozzarella

Pasta Special

$25.00

homemade Italian meatballs, Rigatoni baked in our homemade tomato sauce with mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan

Tavern Meatball

$18.00

homemade Italian meatballs, Rigatoni baked in our homemade tomato sauce with mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan

The Garden

$18.00

spinach, mushrooms, green & red peppers, red onion, Rigatoni baked in our homemade pesto sauce with mozzarella

Sandwiches

Broken Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Old Bay seasoned gulf shrimp, Chesapeake salsa with tomato, cucumber, chili peppers, cilantro, onion, shaved lettuce, avocado infused sour cream, on two flour tortillas with one side

Open-Faced Roast Beef

$18.00

slow roasted, sliced bottom round roast, horseradish aioli, green onion, open-faced over country white, topped with side of hand-cut fries & homemade southern beef gravy

Pastrami Reuben

$17.00

Founders seasoned pastrami beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss, po’boy sauce on country rye with one side

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$18.00

Portobello mushroom, olive oil, balsamic & soy sauce, Swiss, red onion, tomato, avocado & baby spinach, on homemade knot roll with one side

Spring Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken breast, arugula, provolone, citrus mayo, on homemade knot roll with one side

Fried Chicken

Battlefield Chicken

$20.00

bacon, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle with Bunker Hill Sauce

Cheddar & Buttermilk Ranch

$20.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, pickle, buttermilk ranch drizzle

For the Table 16 Pc

$85.00

16 piece (four breasts, four thighs, four wings, and four drums) w/ four family sides

Fried Chicken 2 Pc Dark

$16.00

2 piece dark meat, leg, thigh, 2 sides

Fried Chicken 2 Pc White

$19.00

2 piece white meat, break, wing, 2 sides

Fried Chicken 4 Pc White/Dark

$30.00

2 piece white meat, break, wing, 2 sides

Nashville Hot

$18.00

double fried with a spicy cayenne & brown sugar hot sauce, pickle

Yardbird BBQ

$18.00

tossed in our BBQ, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Kids

Kid Chicken Strips

$9.00

Fresh cut boneless chicken breast, fried with hand-cut fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Country White Bread, American cheese with handcut fries

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

kids portion homemade macaroni & cheese

Kid Pasta & Meatballs

$9.00

Dececco Pasta & Homemade Meatballs, with Founders tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese

Sides

Beef Gravy

$1.00

Bread Extra Side

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Hand-Cut Fries

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

homemade macaroni & cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

Slaw

$6.00

homemade cole slaw

Veggie of the day

$6.00

Veggie of the day

Yukon Mash

$6.00

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Dessert

Apple Crumb Pie

$14.00

Apple Crumb Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$11.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

Salted Caramel Cookie

$12.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

Gluten-Free

Cup of MD Crab Soup

$8.00

homemade, vegetable medley in a rich tomato broth, blue crab, seasoned with Old Bay GF

Bowl of MD Crab Soup

$10.00

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Parmesan, red onion, hard-boiled egg, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, basil & oregano, homemade red wine vinaigrette GF

New England Wedge

$15.00

Quartered iceberg, bacon crumbles, red onion, tomatoes, homemade bleu cheese dressing, drizzled with balsamic glaze GF

Minuteman Chopped Apple

$16.00

Baby spinach, diced apples, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumble, with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette GF

Dakota Range Steak

$38.00

certified 100% angus cattle, from Creekstone Farms, 10 oz. Dakota Strip, seared & finished in the oven, with Yukon mash & veggie of the day GF

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

full rack, slow cooked, Founders homemade BBQ, with hand-cut fries & slaw

Colonial Caesar Salad w/ No Croutons

$14.00

Romaine, shaved Parmesan & garlic croûtons, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing GF if no croûtons

Shrimp & Grits w/ No Gravy

$26.00

white stone-ground SC grits, large sautéed gulf shrimp, extra sharp cheddar, bacon crumble, green onion, with homemade southern gravy GF with no gravy

COCKTAIL MENU

Founders Craft Cocktails

Blackberry Sage Smash

$12.00

Evan Williams Honey Bourbon, muddled fresh sage & blackberries, fresh squeezed inhouse made lemonade, garnished with a sprig of sage & served in a mason jar

Founders Manhattan

$14.00

this season featuring Coopers’ Craft 100 Bourbon Whiskey, sweet vermouth, black walnut bitters, chocolate bitters, a splash of cherry juice, garnished with a Tillen Farm Bada Bing Cherry

Jameson Blood Orange Sour Martini

$14.00

Jameson Old Fashioned

$15.00

Jameson Peach Sour

$14.00

Jefferson Mule

$14.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, ginger beer, ginger lime infused simple syrup, garnished with fresh lime zest & mint sprig, served in our colonial copper mug

Martini Cappuccino

$13.00

Breckenridge Espresso Vodka, McClintock Distilling Co. Co ee Liqueur, Bailey’s Irish Cream & Stoli Vanilla Vodka, with a sprinkle of cocoa powder

Martini Cucumber Lime

$13.00

Hanson Organic Cucumber Vodka, Triple Sec, fresh squeezed lime, garnished with cucumber slice

Martini Founders Filthy Bleu

$13.00

Wheatley Vodka, olive juice, garnished with inhouse-stu ed bleu cheese Queen Olives

Martini Quintessential Cosmo

$13.00

Ketel One Citroen Vodka, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice, splash of cranberry juice, garnished with an orange twist

Martini Spring Fling

$13.00

Ketel One Citroen Vodka, Gi ard Wild Elderfl ower Liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon juice, muddled basil & mint with a splash of white grape juice, garnished with an edible flower

Martini Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

$14.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian Citrus, rhubarb bitters, strawberry infused simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, with Aquafaba & a fresh sprig of mint

Old Fashioned, Aged Tequila

$14.00

Rooster Rojo Anejo Aged Tequila, orange infused agave, orange bitters, angostura bitters, muddled cherries, arnished with a flamed orange peel

Old Fashioned, Elderflower

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Gi ard Wild Elderfl ower Liqueur, orange bitters, with a twist of fresh lemon, garnished with a rock candy swizzle

Old Fashioned, Smoked Cinnamon

$13.00

Coopers’ Craft Original 82 Bourbon Whiskey, smoked cinnamon bitters, orange bitters, cinnamon infused simple syrup, muddled orange & Tillen Farm Bada Bing cherries, garnished with a flamed cinnamon stick

Prohibition Punch

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, white peach liqueur, fresh squeezed orange juice, a splash of pineapple juice & club soda

Sangria, Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

White wine blend, Limoncello, raspberry lemonade, fresh squeezed lemon with a splash of soda, garnished with fresh raspberries

Sangria, Redcoat

$10.00

Red wine blend, brandy, pomegranate juice, fresh squeezed orange, triple sec, simple syrup, garnished with orange slices & berries

Strawberry Basil Gin

$14.00

Hendricks Gin, ginger lime infused simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime, muddled with fresh basil & strawberries, garnished with a sugar-peppered strawberry & served in a sugar-peppered rimmed mason jar

Vieux Carre, Old Pepper Barrel Rev Rye

$15.00

The 1930’s historic cocktail from New Orleans featuring our barrel pick Old Pepper Distillery Single Barrel Rye with Gautier VS Cognac, Bénédictine, sweet vermouth, Peychaud & Angostura Bitters & garnished with a twist of lemon

Virgin Blackberry

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Basil

$8.00

Washington Cherry Tree

$14.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whisky, brown sugar simple syrup muddled with cherries, fresh squeezed lime, with a splash of club soda, garnished with a Tillen Farm Bada Bing Cherry & served in a mason jar

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

Strawberry Rosé Bellini

$9.00

Rosé, strawberries, simple syrup & fresh squeezed lemon

Bloody Mary

$10.00

our homemade Bloody Mary mix, Vodka, green olives, cocktail onion & Tillen Farm's spicy green bean, served in an Old Bay rimmed mason jar

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Irish Coffee Baileys

$12.00

Irish Coffee Jameson

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Crushes

Crush, Orange

$10.00

Deep Eddy Orange Vodka & fresh orange

Crush, Grapefruit

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka & fresh grapefruit

Crush, Half and Half

$10.00

Half Orange & Half Grapefruit Deep Eddy Vodka

Crush, Strawberry Kiwi

$10.00

Crush, Pineapple Whip

$10.00

Wheatley Vodka, in-house pineapple infused Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, fresh pineapple

Crush, Kiwi Lime

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, fresh lime & kiwi puree

Crush, Mango Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, fresh lemon & mango puree

Whiskey Flights

Whiskey Flights

Whiskey Flight Current

$25.00

Whiskey Flight Whistle Pig

$108.00

WINE MENU

Red Wine by the Bottle

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

BTL Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Enrique Foster IQUE Malbec

$30.00

14 Hand Merlot

$30.00

BTL Deloach Pinot Noir

$32.00

White Wine by the Bottle

BTL Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay VR

$38.00

BTL Gen5 Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL CK Mondavi Moscato

$29.00

Champagne

Lunetta Prosecco by Cavit (single serve bottle)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good Friends, Great Food & the Pursuit of Happiness!

Website

Location

8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite P, Pasadena, MD 21122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

