Founding Fathers Kitchen

Popular Items

STREET CORN
RUSTIC SHORT RIB
VEG-E-LICIOUS BURGER

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.50+

HUSH PUPPIES

$9.00

Golden brown with fries

PORK RINDS

$8.50Out of stock

ROASTED EDAMAME

$8.00

In a hot and sweet chili glaze

STREET CORN

$14.00

Roasted corn cobs, with butter blanco sauce, Parmesan, tajin

FRIED PICKLE

$9.75

ENTREES

GRILLED SALMON

$24.00

North Atlantic with a light parsley, tarragon, basil-infused buerre blanco, served over cilantro rice

RUSTIC SHORT RIB

$23.00

Boneless, pan seared, roasted in house, au jus, till fork tender, with garlic mashed potatoes

SMOKED MEATLOAF

$19.50Out of stock

Mix of ground chuck & pancetta, with a savory smoked tomato rub, slow-roasted, served with garlic mashed potatoes, and beans

SANDWICHES AND BURGERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50

Tender chicken breast, triple-battered, fried & tossed in buffalo sauce, with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a Brioche bun and blu cheese aiol, with fries

FOUNDING FATHERS BURGER

$15.50

Blend of ground chuck and pancetta, seared, with cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato, red onion, aioli, on a King's Hawaiian bun with fries

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.00

plant-based patty mixed with red, green pepper, seared with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted gluten-free bun

REUBEN N RYE

$15.50

Hand-sliced corn beef on toasted marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, zesty thousand island and fries

SEAFOOD LOVERS ROLL

$17.50

Tender lobster, blended with spices, celery, onion, serve cold with lettuce, on a King's Hawaiian roll with fries

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$16.50

Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries

TRADITIONAL BURGER

$14.50

2 quarter pound patties seared with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a toasted Brioche bun

FROM THE OCEAN

CLAMS

$23.00

Quick-boiled in Old Bay-seasoned water, and pan-seared, served with a mini sourdough baguette

HEAD-OFF SHRIMP

$25.00

Quick-boiled in Old Bay-seasoned water, and pan-seared, served with a mini sourdough baguette

HEAD-ON SHRIMP

$24.00

Quick-boiled in Old Bay-seasoned water, and pan-seared, served with a mini sourdough baguette

KING CRAB

$54.00Out of stock

Quick-boiled in Old Bay-seasoned water, and pan-seared, served with a mini sourdough baguette

MUSSELS

$23.00

Quick-boiled in Old Bay-seasoned water, and pan-seared, served with a mini sourdough baguette

SNOW CRAB

$48.00

Quick-boiled in Old Bay-seasoned water, and pan-seared, served with a mini sourdough baguette

SNOW CRAB SP

$29.00Out of stock

Quick-boiled in Old Bay-seasoned water, and pan-seared, served with a mini sourdough baguette

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Mix of crisp iceberg and kale, tomato, seasoned croutons, goat cheese crumbles

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings

SIDES

SIDE OF FRIES

$6.00

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$7.00

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

OPEN FOOD

$3.00

CUP OF TOMATO

$5.00

GARLIC MASH POTATO

$5.00

TOASTED GARLIC BREAD

$1.50

Side Salad

$6.00

MELTED BUTTER

$3.50

Pretzel

$5.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

CHURROS

$5.00

SIDE OF BACON

$6.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE OF TOTS

$6.00

EXTRA SIDE OF SALSA Verde

$1.00

EXTRA SIDE OF SRIRACHA AIOLI

$1.00

HOT SAUCE SIDE

$0.50

SIDE OF MILD RED SALSA

$1.00

HOT SAUCE PACKETS

$0.50

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.75

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

BURGER PATTY

$6.00

NA BEVERAGE

APPLE JUICE

$3.95

CAN SODA

$1.75

DIET PEPSI

$3.75

DR PEPPER

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

LIFE WATER

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

PEPSI

$3.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.95

RED BULL

$5.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.75

TEA

$3.95

WATER Bottle

$2.50

JARRITO

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

CLUB SODA

$2.89

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.59

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.75

Coke Bottle

$3.50

KIDS DRINK

KIDS DRINK

$2.75

CAN TEA

$3.50

POWERADE

$3.00

RED BULL WATERMELON XL

$7.00

CLAMATO

$3.95

GINGER ALE

$3.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

FF BURRITOS

BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

HAM, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

AVOCADO, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

SMOKED TURKEY, AVOCADO, EGG, CHEDDAR BURRITO

$14.00

BACON, TURKEY, AVOCADO, EGG, CHEDDAR BURRITO

$15.50

BACON, SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$15.50

FF SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEDDAR

$7.50

EGG, CHEDDAR +1

$9.50

SMOKED TURKEY,AVOCADO, EGG CHEDDAR

$12.50

BACON, SAUSAGE, EGG CHEDDAR

$12.50

BACON TURKEY,AVOCADO, EGG, CHEDDAR

$13.00

BURGERS

OUTLAW BURGER

$10.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MOB SAUCE

VAGABOND CHEESEBURGER

$13.50

BOUNTY HUNTER BURGER

$13.50

THE CLYDE CLUB

$13.50

Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & sriracha ranch

BUTCH'S WILD BBQ BURGER

$14.50

SIDES

CLASSIC FRIES

$5.00

SPICY FRIES

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$7.00

COMBO

OUTLAW BURGER COMBO

$14.00

DESSERT

MOCHA MUD PIE BROWNIE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.50

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

COKE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

DR PEPPER

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

FOOD

FOOD PACKAGE

$18.00

FOOD PACKAGE

$22.00

DRINKS

CATERING DRINK PACKAGE 50

$55.00

EVENT SPECIALS

RAFFLE TICKET

$5.00+

SQUARE

$20.00

NO RESERVE EA

$10.00

RESERVED EA

$5.00

FOOD MENU

RED MENUDO

$10.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$8.50

MAC AND CHEESE

$12.50

PRETZEL BITES

$8.50

candy

$13.00

bag o chips

$10.00

Spray

$5.00

preroll

$20.00

MEATLESS BURGERS

VEG-E-LICIOUS BURGER

$15.50

VEG-E-LICIOUS CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

TRUFFL-E-LICIOUS BURGER

$18.00

B-L-A-T-LICIOUS BURGER

$19.00

SUPER-VEG-E-LICIOUS BURGER

$19.00

COMBOS

VEG-E-LICIOUS MEAL

$21.00

SIDES

FRIES-AND-TOTS GALORE

$6.50

FRIES

$5.00

SPICY FRIES

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$6.00

SRIRACHA RANCH

$1.00

DESSERT

SALTED CARAMEL PRETZEL BROWNIE

$6.50

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

COLA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

WINGS

CAJIUN

$13.00

CLASSIC BBQ

$14.50

CLASSIC BUFFALO

$13.00

GARLIC PARMESAN

$13.00

HOT HONEY

$14.50

KOREAN BBQ

$14.00

LEMON PEPPER

$13.00

SIRACHA MANGO

$14.00

SWEET CHILI

$13.00

TERIYAKI

$14.00

COMBO

COMBO MEAL

$18.50

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

GHOST FRIES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$7.00

MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

CLASSIC MAC BITES

$7.50

DESSERTS

THE WILD WILD COOKIE

$7.00

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$5.00

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$5.00

COLA

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

WINGS

CAJIUN

$14.50

CLASSIC BBQ

$14.50

GRALIC PARMESAN

$14.50

LEMON PEPPER

$14.50

CLASSIC

$14.50

HOT HONEY

$14.50

TENDERS

4 PC TENDERS

$10.50

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

GHOST FRIES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$7.00

MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

CLASSIC MAC BITES

$7.50

COMBO

COMBO MEAL

$18.50

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$5.00

COLA

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

DESSERT

FIRE COOKIE

$7.00

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$5.00

BURRITOS

BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

HAM, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

AVOCADO, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$12.00

SMOKED TURKEY, AVOCADO, EGG, CHEDDAR BURRITO

$14.00

BACON, TURKEY, AVOCADO, EGG, CHEDDAR BURRITO

$15.50

BACON, SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEDDAR BURRITO

$15.50

SIDES

SIDE OF BACON

$6.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE OF TOTS

$6.00

EXTRA SIDE OF SALSA Verde

$1.00

EXTRA SIDE OF SRIRACHA AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE OF MILD RED SALSA

$1.00

HOT SAUCE PACKETS

$0.50

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

SPICED TOTS

$6.00

DRINKS

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99

STARBUCKS

$4.99

ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

APPLE JUICE

$4.99

SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEDDAR

$7.50

EGG, CHEDDAR +1

$9.50

SMOKED TURKEY,AVOCADO, EGG CHEDDAR

$12.50

BACON, SAUSAGE, EGG CHEDDAR

$12.50

BACON TURKEY,AVOCADO, EGG, CHEDDAR

$13.00

SIDES

SIDE OF BACON

$6.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE OF TOTS

$6.00

EXTRA SIDE OF SALSA Verde

$1.00

EXTRA SIDE OF SRIRACHA AIOLI

$1.00

HOT SAUCE SIDE

$0.50

MILD RED SALSA

$1.00

SPICED TOTS

$6.00

DRINKS

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99

STARBUCKS

$4.99

ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

APPLE JUICE

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Exceptionally good food made fresh daily!

Website

Location

1050 West Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85224

Directions

Gallery
Founding Fathers Kitchen image

