Chicken Scratch @ The Foundry

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2303 Pittman St.

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Meal
Foundry Boss
Fried Okra

Just Gettin' Started

Biscuit Basket

$4.99

Two biscuits served with housemade pepper cream gravy and whipped honey butter

Three Chicken Tenders Basket

$7.99

Crispy fried tenders, choice of one dipping sauce

Deviled Eggs

$6.99

Old fashioned homestyle recipe

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Served with salsa fresca and sour cream

Large Loaded Fries

$8.99

Kennebec potatoes topped with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and green onions, served with ranch

Buffalo Tenders

$8.99

Three crispy tenders coated in Buffalo sauce served with celery, carrot sticks and blue cheese dressing

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Crispy, breaded housemade pickles served with ranch dressing

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Queso blanco topped with pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips

The Rooster

$18.99

Three biscuits, three deviled eggs, three candied bacon, pimento cheese spread, honey roasted pecan pieces, spicy saltines and housemade pickles

Somethin' Green

Scratch Salad

Romaine and mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar and red onion rings tossed in choice of housemade dressing: blue cheese, ranch, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Mixed greens, tomato, cabbage, carrot, red onion, black beans, corn, Monterey Jack, avocado and pumpkin seeds tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Scratch Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders covered with sweet chili sauce, served on a brioche roll with coleslaw and housemade pickles

Palm Beach Sandwich

$7.99

Housemade pimento cheese made with Monterey Jack and cheddar, plus American cheese on grilled Texas toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

All white meat chicken with celery, cranberries and pecans tossed in mayo, served on whole-grain bread with lettuce and tomato

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas toast

Fried Tender Biscuit Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy fried tender on a fresh biscuit with bacon, pepper cream gravy and cheddar cheese

Smoked Chicken Biscuit

$6.99

Shredded smoked chicken in honey barbecue sauce with coleslaw and spicy pickles on a fresh biscuit

Dinner Bell!

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Housemade mac & cheese topped with Buffalo chicken tender pieces, crumbled blue cheese and green onions

Rotisserie Pecan Smoked Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Half bird with a biscuit, whipped honey butter and choice of one fixin'

Coconut Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Three coconut breaded chicken tenders with a golden waffle, whipped honey butter and chili flake maple syrup

Nashville Hot Chicken & Bacon Waffle

$14.99

Three crispy chicken tenders coated in a fiery sauce, served on a bacon waffle, honey butter and housemade pickles

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Three soft flour tortillas filled with spicy smoked chicken, pico de gallo, cheese and avocado, served with a side of black beans, tortilla chips, salsa fresca and sour cream

Chicken Tenders Meal

$11.99

Three crispy fried tenders with a biscuit, whipped honey butter, choice of one fixin' and one sauce

Foundry Boss

$17.99

Five crispy fried tenders, a biscuit with whipped honey butter, pepper cream gravy, choice of two fixin's and one other dipping sauce

Fixin's

Black Beans

$2.00

Topped with chopped fresh cilantro

Coleslaw

$3.49

Trio of cabbage, carrots and red onions in a creamy sauce

Collard Green

$3.49

Fresh greens slow braised with smoked ham hock

French Fries

$3.49+

Thick cut Kennebec potatoes

Fried Okra

$3.49

Crispy okra, breaded in seasoned cornmeal

Mac & Cheese

$4.74

Cavatappi and homemade cheese sauce with a toasted breadcrumb topping

1 biscut

$2.00

Dessert

Seasonal Cobbler

$6.99

Fresh apple filling with a crumble topping

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Fresh strawberries marinated in cane sugar syrup on a sweet sugared biscuit with fresh whipped cream

Housemade Dipping Sauces

Housemade dipping sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cream Gravy

$1.00

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Scratch Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Honey

$1.50

100 degree

8 PC nugget

$5.00

Cowboy picklee

$5.00

Scones

$5.00

Chef salad

$5.00

Onion rings

$5.00

Add ons

1 tender

$2.00

1 biscuit

$3.00

1 waffle

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your neighborhood backyard for delicious food, cold drinks, and live music.

2303 Pittman St., Dallas, TX 75208

