Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches
Foundry Bar & Grill
491 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
DAMMM. GOOD. FOOD.
Location
101 Main St Ste B, East Jordan, MI 49727
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bear Lake Inn and Dingman's Beer Garden
No Reviews
19 West Bear Lake Rd Kalkaska, MI 49646
View restaurant