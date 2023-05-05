A map showing the location of Fountain Springs 52 Country Club RoadView gallery

Fountain Springs 52 Country Club Road

52 Country Club Road

Ashland, PA 17921

Wing Night

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.25

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$5.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.25

Wing Sampler

$8.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Large Tossed Salad

$4.50

Boom Boom Shrimp

$7.50

Burgers

Hamburger Royale

$8.99

Cheeseburger Royale

$9.75

Mushroom Swiss

$10.75

Smokehouse Burger

$11.99

Classic Screamer

$11.50

World Famous Fluff Burger

$11.99

Sides

French Fries (small)

$2.25

Baked Potato

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Vegetable of the Day

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Wings

1 Dozen

$12.99+

Half Dozen

Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Filet

$11.99

Golden Fish Filet

$11.99

Prime Rib

$14.99

Entrees

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Yuengling Beer Battered Fish

$12.99

Breaded Shrimp

$12.99

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$11.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$4.99

DINO Nuggets

$4.99

Drinks

Beer

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Yuengling Premium

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Yuengling Lager Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Yuengling Flight

$3.75

Soda

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sweet Rasberry Tea

$2.25

unsweetened tea

$2.25

Liquor

Vodka

Jameson

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

52 Country Club Road, Ashland, PA 17921

Directions

