Fountain Haus 401 Westport Road

review star

No reviews yet

401 Westport Road

Kansas City, MO 64111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPEED SCREEN

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Upcharge Red Bull

$3.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Frat Haus Vodka Redbull

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Haus Champagne

$6.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00+

Green Tea

$10.00

CapriSun

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

PICKLE SHOT

$5.00

Fountain of Youth

$10.00

Quirk Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer

$7.00

Deep Eddy Seltzer

$7.00

$2 Shelf Upcharge

$2.00

$4 Martini/Neat Upcharge

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

CAN Coors Light

$5.00

SPECIALS

$10.00+

BOTTLE SERVICE

$200.00+

Princess Punch

$8.00

FH Seltzer/Torn Label Seltzer

$6.00

$5 HH

$5.00+

Jello SHOTS

$3.00

Jello Haus (5)

$12.00

Frat Haus Punch

$5.00

Miller\Coors\BMoonPitcher

$15.00

$4 Miller

$4.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Stephen KING ME

$8.00+

Poke Us Punch

$8.00

If I Could Turn Back Lime

$8.00

Dark Lady

$9.00

Solo/Share

Pickle Nuggets

$10.00

Tender Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Egg Roll

$12.00

TexMex Egg Roll

$13.00

Mac Daddy!

$14.00

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

The Dip

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

WINGS

$12.00

Truffle Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Tacos

$13.00

Calamari

$11.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Sandwiches/Wraps/Salad

Arugula & Fruit

$12.00

Haus Chopped

$13.00Out of stock

Caesar

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Gyro

$12.00

Haus Beef Burger

$15.00

Portabello Burger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Mains

Tender Basket

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Mac Daddy!

$14.00

Roasted Chicken

$23.00Out of stock

Halibut

$28.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

Out of stock

Steak

$30.00

Sides/Desserts

Collard Greens

$6.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Fries

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Seasonal Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Yellow Vegetables, Rice, & Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Brownie á la mode

$7.00

HH/SPECIALS

Pickle Nuggets HH

$5.00

Loaded Fries HH

$5.00

Truffle Fries HH

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap HH

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap HH

$6.00

Loaded Nachos HH

$7.00

Veggie Flatbread HH

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread HH

$7.00

Haus Burger and Fries WW $10

$10.00

x3 Philly Steak Tacos WW $10

$10.00

Island Shrimp & Salmon

$14.00

Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Momma Mac

$12.00

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$8.00

60z Baby KC Steak

$16.00

Italian Melt

$10.00

SIDES/Condiments

Extra Condiments

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Pear

$8.00

Absolut Peppar

$8.00

Absolut Strawberry

$8.00

Absolut Apple

$8.00

Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$8.00

Stoli Peachik

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Vanil

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Effen Black Cherry

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel Citron

$12.00

Ketel Botantical Cucumber

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Limted

$12.00

Princess Punch

$8.00

Monday Absolut Special Martini

$8.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Double Vodka

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut Rainbow

$16.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$16.00

DBL Absolut Peppar

$16.00

DBL Absolut Strawberry

$16.00

DBL Absolut Apple

$16.00

DBL Absolut Watermelon

$16.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.00

DBL Stoli

$16.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$16.00

DBL Stoli Blue

$16.00

DBL Stoli Peachik

$16.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$16.00

DBL Stoli Vanil

$16.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$16.00

DBL Effen Black Cherry

$16.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Ketel Citron

$24.00

DBL Ketel Botantical Cucumber

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Ciroc

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Limted

$24.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tom's Town

$8.00

Gordons

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Empress

$10.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Bombay Bramble

$10.00

Double Gin

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Tom's Town

$16.00

DBL Gordons

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Empress

$20.00

DBL The Botanist

$20.00

DBL Aviation

$24.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Bombay Dry

$20.00

DBL Bombay Bramble

$20.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Kraken

$12.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Cruzan Cherry Rum

$6.00

Double Rum

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Kraken

$24.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Gosling's

$24.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$16.00

DBL Mount Gay

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Milagro

$8.00

Casa Noble

$8.00

Corazon

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos

$12.00

Patron Café

$12.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Illegal Mezcal

$12.00

Una Familia Silver

$8.00

Una Familia Reposado

$8.00

Una Familia Anejo

$8.00

Luna Mezcal

$8.00

La Gritas

$10.00

Teremana

$8.00

Double Tequila

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Milagro

$16.00Out of stock

DBL Casa Noble

$16.00

DBL Corazon

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Casamigos

$24.00

DBL Patron Café

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Hornitos Plata

$16.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$16.00

DBL Illegal Mezcal

$24.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Vanilla

$12.00

Crown Peach Tea

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Rieger Whiskey

$9.00

Screwball

$8.00

Double Whiskey

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$24.00

DBL Crown Apple

$24.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$24.00

DBL Crown Peach Tea

$24.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Jack Honey

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Glenlevit

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

West Bottoms

$9.00

Double Scotch/Bourbon

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$24.00

DBL Dewars

$24.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$28.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$20.00

DBL Glenlevit

$28.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$12.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Baily's Irish Cream

$10.00

St Germains

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Peach Scnapps

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Double Liqueurs/Cordials

DBL Di Saronno

$20.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

DBL Cointreau

$24.00

DBL Lemoncello

$20.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$24.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Chambord

$20.00

DBL Sambuca

$20.00

DBL Midori

$16.00

DBL Hypnotiq

$16.00

DBL Hennessey

$28.00

Draft Beer

DFT Coors Light

$5.00

DFT Boulevard Wheat

$5.00

DFT Tank 7

$8.00

DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

DFT Goose IPA

$5.00

DFT Stella

$5.00

DFT Hamms

$5.00

Southwest BLVD

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard Apple Cider

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

DFT Space Camper IPA

$8.00

Summer Shanty

$5.00

Torn Label Pale Ale

$5.00

4 Hands Hazy Pale Ale

$5.00

Brooklyn Stonewall Inn

$5.00

DFT Cider Block Cherry

$5.00

Sip n Pretty

$5.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Guinness

$8.00

Canned Beer & Seltzers

CAN Space Campers

$5.00

CAN Truly Lemonade

$5.00

CAN Truly Ice Tea

$5.00

CAN Truly Punch

$5.00

CAN White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

CAN White Claw Mango

$5.00

CAN White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

CAN White Claw Lime

$5.00

Quirk Cherry

$5.00

Quirk Seltzer

$5.00

Quirk Passionfruit

$5.00

CAN Coors Light

$5.00

CAN Coors Banquet

$5.00

Draft Cocktails

Una Familia Paloma

$8.00

Tom's Town Gimlet

$8.00

Rieger Ice Water

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cosmo

$8.00

West Bottoms Old Fashioned

$8.00

DRAFT White Wine

$6.00

DRAFT Red Wine

$6.00

DRAFT Rosé

$6.00

MISC

Bartenders Choice Bucket

$30.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Sour Mix

$1.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Soda

Tonic

$2.00

CAN Red Bull

$4.00

CAN SF Red Bull

$4.00

BTL Water

$2.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

CLUB CARDS, MERCH, & COVER

$10 Cover

$10.00

$20 Disco Buffet

$20.00

$30 Cover

$30.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

BLUE CARD

$500.00

BLACK CARD

$1,000.00

Sunday Services

$50.00

Sunday School

$20.00

Brunch Service Fee

$10.00

Hqp Ticket

$40.00

Cocktails

Espresso Yourself

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Negroni

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

1oz Capt Morgan 1oz Malibu

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Steam Heat

$10.00

Pear Up

$10.00

Mango Powered

$12.00

Squirt

$10.00

Gin At Your Own Risk

$8.00

Haus Punch

$8.00

Go West

$12.00

The Deep End

$10.00

Red By The Glass

GLS Bread & Butter Cabernet

$5.00

Noir

$8.00

GLS Boschkloof Cabernet-Merlot 2020

$10.00

GLS Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir 2020

$10.00

Red By The Bottle

BTL Bread & Butter Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Boschkloof Cabernet-Merlot 2020

$40.00

Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir 2020 (2020)

$40.00

White By The Glass

GLS Kim Crawford

$5.00

GLS Bread & Butter

$5.00

GLS Boschkloof Chadonnay 2020

$12.00

GLS Giacondi Pinot Grigio 2020

$8.00

GLS Nova Vita Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$12.00

White By The Bottle

BTL Kim Crawford

$40.00

BTL Boschkloof Chadonnay 2020

$48.00

BTL Giacondi Pinot Grigio 2020

$32.00

BTL Nova Vita Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$48.00

Rose

GLS Sparkling Luc Belaire Luxe France

$8.00

GLS (Still) Band of Roses

$8.00

BTL Sparkling Luc Belaire Luxe France

$32.00

BTL (Still) Band of Roses

$32.00

Champagne

GLS Tullia Prosecco NV

$10.00

BTL Tullia Prosecco NV

$50.00

BTL PETIT COTEA

$60.00

Specials

$5 Bread and Butter

$5.00

$5 Kim Crawford

$5.00

Well

Green Tea

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00+

Kamikaze

$8.00

Shelf

Green Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Kamikaze

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

