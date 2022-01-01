- Home
Fountain Haus 401 Westport Road
No reviews yet
401 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
SPEED SCREEN
Well Vodka
$5.00
Well Gin
$5.00
Well Rum
$5.00
Well Tequila
$5.00
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Upcharge Red Bull
$3.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Frat Haus Vodka Redbull
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Haus Champagne
$6.00
Fireball
$8.00
Jameson
$10.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Vegas Bomb
$10.00+
Green Tea
$10.00
CapriSun
$8.00+
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.00
BTL Bud Light
$5.00
BTL Michelob Ultra
$5.00
BTL Corona
$5.00
PICKLE SHOT
$5.00
Fountain of Youth
$10.00
Quirk Seltzer
$5.00
High Noon Seltzer
$7.00
Deep Eddy Seltzer
$7.00
$2 Shelf Upcharge
$2.00
$4 Martini/Neat Upcharge
$4.00
White Claw
$5.00
Truly Seltzer
$5.00
CAN Coors Light
$5.00
SPECIALS
$10.00+
BOTTLE SERVICE
$200.00+
Princess Punch
$8.00
FH Seltzer/Torn Label Seltzer
$6.00
$5 HH
$5.00+
Jello SHOTS
$3.00
Jello Haus (5)
$12.00
Frat Haus Punch
$5.00
Miller\Coors\BMoonPitcher
$15.00
$4 Miller
$4.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Stephen KING ME
$8.00+
Poke Us Punch
$8.00
If I Could Turn Back Lime
$8.00
Dark Lady
$9.00
Solo/Share
Pickle Nuggets
$10.00
Tender Basket
$15.00
Shrimp Egg Roll
$12.00
TexMex Egg Roll
$13.00
Mac Daddy!
$14.00
Loaded Nachos
$14.00
Loaded Fries
$10.00
The Dip
$12.00
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$13.00
Veggie Flatbread
$12.00
WINGS
$12.00
Truffle Sweet Potato Fries
$12.00
Philly Cheesesteak Tacos
$13.00
Calamari
$11.00
Fish and Chips
$14.00
Sandwiches/Wraps/Salad
Mains
Sides/Desserts
HH/SPECIALS
Pickle Nuggets HH
$5.00
Loaded Fries HH
$5.00
Truffle Fries HH
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap HH
$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap HH
$6.00
Loaded Nachos HH
$7.00
Veggie Flatbread HH
$7.00
BBQ Chicken Flatbread HH
$7.00
Haus Burger and Fries WW $10
$10.00
x3 Philly Steak Tacos WW $10
$10.00
Island Shrimp & Salmon
$14.00
Veggie Pasta
$12.00
Momma Mac
$12.00
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
$8.00
60z Baby KC Steak
$16.00
Italian Melt
$10.00
SIDES/Condiments
Vodka
Well Vodka
$5.00
Absolut
$8.00
Absolut Pear
$8.00
Absolut Peppar
$8.00
Absolut Strawberry
$8.00
Absolut Apple
$8.00
Absolut Watermelon
$8.00
Absolut Citron
$8.00
Stoli
$8.00
Stoli Orange
$8.00
Stoli Blue
$8.00
Stoli Peachik
$8.00
Stoli Raz
$8.00
Stoli Vanil
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Deep Eddy
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$8.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$8.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
$8.00
Effen Black Cherry
$8.00
Effen Cucumber
$8.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Ketel Citron
$12.00
Ketel Botantical Cucumber
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ciroc
$12.00
Ciroc Coconut
$12.00
Ciroc Mango
$12.00
Ciroc Limted
$12.00
Princess Punch
$8.00
Monday Absolut Special Martini
$8.00
Pink Whitney
$8.00
Double Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
$12.00
DBL Absolut Rainbow
$16.00
DBL Absolut Pear
$16.00
DBL Absolut Peppar
$16.00
DBL Absolut Strawberry
$16.00
DBL Absolut Apple
$16.00
DBL Absolut Watermelon
$16.00
DBL Absolut Citron
$16.00
DBL Stoli
$16.00
DBL Stoli Orange
$16.00
DBL Stoli Blue
$16.00
DBL Stoli Peachik
$16.00
DBL Stoli Raz
$16.00
DBL Stoli Vanil
$16.00
DBL Titos
$16.00
DBL Deep Eddy
$16.00
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
$16.00
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
$16.00
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$16.00
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
$16.00
DBL Effen Black Cherry
$16.00
DBL Effen Cucumber
$16.00
DBL Ketel One
$24.00
DBL Ketel Citron
$24.00
DBL Ketel Botantical Cucumber
$24.00
DBL Grey Goose
$24.00
DBL Ciroc
$24.00
DBL Ciroc Coconut
$24.00
DBL Ciroc Mango
$24.00
DBL Ciroc Limted
$24.00
Gin
Double Gin
Rum
Double Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
$5.00
Milagro
$8.00
Casa Noble
$8.00
Corazon
$8.00
Don Julio Silver
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$12.00Out of stock
Don Julio Reposado
$12.00Out of stock
Casamigos
$12.00
Patron Café
$12.00Out of stock
Patron Silver
$12.00
Hornitos Plata
$8.00
Hornitos Reposado
$8.00
Illegal Mezcal
$12.00
Una Familia Silver
$8.00
Una Familia Reposado
$8.00
Una Familia Anejo
$8.00
Luna Mezcal
$8.00
La Gritas
$10.00
Teremana
$8.00
Double Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
$12.00
DBL Milagro
$16.00Out of stock
DBL Casa Noble
$16.00
DBL Corazon
$16.00
DBL Don Julio Silver
$24.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$24.00Out of stock
DBL Don Julio Reposado
$24.00Out of stock
DBL Casamigos
$24.00
DBL Patron Café
$24.00Out of stock
DBL Patron Silver
$24.00
DBL Hornitos Plata
$16.00
DBL Hornitos Reposado
$16.00
DBL Illegal Mezcal
$24.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Bulliet Rye
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Crown Apple
$12.00
Crown Vanilla
$12.00
Crown Peach Tea
$12.00
Fireball
$8.00
Jack Honey
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Glenlivet
$12.00
Rieger Whiskey
$9.00
Screwball
$8.00
Double Whiskey
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$20.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$24.00
DBL Bulliet Rye
$20.00
DBL Jim Beam
$16.00
DBL Knob Creek
$24.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$24.00
DBL Crown Royal
$24.00
DBL Crown Apple
$24.00
DBL Crown Vanilla
$24.00
DBL Crown Peach Tea
$24.00
DBL Fireball
$16.00
DBL Jack Honey
$20.00
DBL Jameson
$20.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$16.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Double Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Di Saronno
$10.00
Aperol
$8.00
Campari
$10.00
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
$12.00
Limoncello
$10.00
Rumple Minze
$8.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Godiva Chocolate
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Chambord
$10.00
Baily's Irish Cream
$10.00
St Germains
$12.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Midori
$8.00
Hypnotiq
$8.00
Sour Apple
$6.00
Peach Scnapps
$6.00
Buttershots
$6.00
Dry Vermouth
$8.00
Sweet Vermouth
$8.00
Hennessey
$14.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Double Liqueurs/Cordials
Draft Beer
DFT Coors Light
$5.00
DFT Boulevard Wheat
$5.00
DFT Tank 7
$8.00
DFT Blue Moon
$5.00
DFT Goose IPA
$5.00
DFT Stella
$5.00
DFT Hamms
$5.00
Southwest BLVD
$5.00
Modelo
$5.00
Big Wave
$5.00
Mango Cart
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Angry Orchard Apple Cider
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
DFT Space Camper IPA
$8.00
Summer Shanty
$5.00
Torn Label Pale Ale
$5.00
4 Hands Hazy Pale Ale
$5.00
Brooklyn Stonewall Inn
$5.00
DFT Cider Block Cherry
$5.00
Sip n Pretty
$5.00
Canned Beer & Seltzers
Draft Cocktails
NA Beverages
CLUB CARDS, MERCH, & COVER
Cocktails
Espresso Yourself
$12.00
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Appletini
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$7.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Greyhound
$6.00
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Mint Julep
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Mudslide
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Sea Breeze
$6.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Whiskey Smash
$6.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$6.00
Negroni
$10.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
1oz Capt Morgan 1oz Malibu
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Steam Heat
$10.00
Pear Up
$10.00
Mango Powered
$12.00
Squirt
$10.00
Gin At Your Own Risk
$8.00
Haus Punch
$8.00
Go West
$12.00
The Deep End
$10.00
Red By The Glass
Red By The Bottle
White By The Glass
White By The Bottle
Rose
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
401 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallery
