Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fountainhead Taproom 1617 Rossville Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1617 Rossville Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Pimento Cheese
Cluck's 'N' Fries
Red Pepper Hummus

Appetizers

Chicken + Dumpling Soup

Chicken + Dumpling Soup

$4.00
Stuffed Pretzel Knots

Stuffed Pretzel Knots

$9.00

Pimento cheese stuffed pretzel knots, beer cheese

Chips + Dip

Chips + Dip

$8.00

Salted tortilla chips with queso or pico de gallo

Brezel Bites

Brezel Bites

$8.00

Oven baked brezel bites, sesame seeds, local beer cheese, raspberry stone ground mustard

BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$11.00

Queso, pulled pork, black beans, hickory bbq, chipotle crema, pickled onion, green onion

Red Pepper Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

$9.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, feta, pepitas, paprika, EVOO, served with pita chips

Loaded Mac 'N' Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar mac and cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, panko, green onion

Hot Pimento Cheese

Hot Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Jalapeno pimento cheese, panko, parsley, served with salted tortilla chips

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00Out of stock

spring mix, cucumber, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing

Strawberry Feta Salad

Strawberry Feta Salad

$11.00Out of stock

spring mix, strawberries, feta, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

romaine, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00Out of stock

romaine, spring mix, olives, tomato, feta, pepperoncini's, Greek dressing

Burgers/Sandwiches

Fountainhead Burger

Fountainhead Burger

$14.00

Two 3oz angus patties, taproom sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese on brioche, choice of side

Pimento Cheese Burger

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Two 3oz smashed angus patties, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno pimento cheese, peppered jelly on brioche, choice of side

Darkside Burger

Darkside Burger

$15.00

Two 3oz smashed angus patties, lettuce, tomato, bacon, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, garlic aioli on brioche, choice of side

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Beyond meat, lettuce, tomato, hummus, caramelized onion on brioche, choice of side

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.00

cheddar, pimento cheese, tomato, bacon, fountainhead sauce on sourdough, choice of side

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pickle brined breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado, fountainhead sauce on brioche, choice of side

Rocket Bird

Rocket Bird

$13.00

Pickle cured fried chicken breast, honey sriracha, coleslaw on brioche, choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Hickory BBQ pulled pork, apple pepper coleslaw on a spent grain beer bun, choice of side

Bowls/Entrees

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

beef, peas, carrots, onion, gravy, topped with cheddar, sour cream and chive stuffed tater tots

Korean Sesame Beef

Korean Sesame Beef

$12.00

rice, bell pepper, korean BBQ beef, sesame seeds, green onion

Super Bowl

$12.00Out of stock
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

rice, bell pepper, sweet and sour chicken, sesame seeds, green onion

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

white rice, black beans, corn, bell pepper, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli, sour cream

Kids

Cluck's 'N' Fries

Cluck's 'N' Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries! Other side options available, but we both know what they really want ; )

Kid's Burger

$8.00

One 3oz burger, bun and cheese with choice of side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

sourdough, cheddar cheese

Kid's Mac 'N' Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

mac and cheese, fries

Dessert

Cakey

Cakey

$10.00

chocolate chip cookie and milk cake, chocolate sauce, strawberries. Boom.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.50

Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Potato Salad

$5.50Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Light Beers

ABV 2.5%
1 Pabst PBR

1 Pabst PBR

$10.00

ABV 4.8%

2 Miller High Life

2 Miller High Life

$10.00

ABV% 4.6

3 Blue Moon

3 Blue Moon

$10.00

ABV% 5.4

4 3 Floyds Speed Castle

4 3 Floyds Speed Castle

$10.00

ABV% 5.6

5 Barrique Helles

5 Barrique Helles

$15.00

ABV% 4.8

6 Erdinger Hefe

6 Erdinger Hefe

$15.00

ABV% 5.3

7 Five Wits Baron von Awesome Kolsch

7 Five Wits Baron von Awesome Kolsch

$10.00

ABV% 5.1

8 Astra Urtyp

8 Astra Urtyp

$10.00

ABV% 4.9

Sours

9 Golden Road Mango Cart

9 Golden Road Mango Cart

$10.00

ABV% 4.0

10 XUL Tech Noir

10 XUL Tech Noir

$20.00

ABV% 8.0

11 Boulevard Tank 7

11 Boulevard Tank 7

$15.00

ABV% 8.5

12 Southern Grist Passion Fruit Guava Hill

12 Southern Grist Passion Fruit Guava Hill

$15.00

ABV% 5.4

13 Wanderlinger Blackbeary Hug

13 Wanderlinger Blackbeary Hug

$13.00

ABV% 7.3

14 Bearden Dew

14 Bearden Dew

$15.00

ABV% 6.9

15 Bearded Iris Wild Streak

15 Bearded Iris Wild Streak

$15.00

ABV% 5.1

Belgian

16 Oddstory Golden Blackbird Blonde

16 Oddstory Golden Blackbird Blonde

$15.00

ABV% 5.3

17 Albright Quartre Amours

17 Albright Quartre Amours

$20.00

ABV% 9.75

18 Cigar City Cosmic Crown

18 Cigar City Cosmic Crown

$15.00

ABV% 9.0

19 Duvel Single

19 Duvel Single

$15.00

ABV% 6.8

Seasonal

20 Orpheus Crespo Saison

20 Orpheus Crespo Saison

$15.00

ABV% 4.6

21 Schlafly Pumpkin Ale

21 Schlafly Pumpkin Ale

$15.00

ABV% 8.0

22 3 Floyds Robert the Bruce Scotch Ale

22 3 Floyds Robert the Bruce Scotch Ale

$10.00

ABV% 6.5

23 Empty Tap / No Crowlers

ABV% 5.8

24 Bearden End of Next Week ESB

24 Bearden End of Next Week ESB

$10.00

ABV% 6.3

IPA

25 Hutton & Smith Bivouac Black

25 Hutton & Smith Bivouac Black

$15.00

ABV% 8.9

26 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

26 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$15.00

ABV% 6.5

27 Creature Comforts Tropicalia

27 Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$15.00

ABV% 6.6

28 Old Nation M-43

28 Old Nation M-43

$15.00

ABV% 6.8

29 Bearded Iris Homestyle

29 Bearded Iris Homestyle

$13.00

ABV% 6.0.

30 Living Waters Highgate (NCC1701-G)

30 Living Waters Highgate (NCC1701-G)

$15.00

ABV% 8.4

31 Xul Sharpen the Blades DIPA

31 Xul Sharpen the Blades DIPA

$15.00

ABV% 8.0

32 Sycamore Mountain Candy

32 Sycamore Mountain Candy

$12.00

ABV% 7.5

33 Hutton & Smith Southern Hemisphere

33 Hutton & Smith Southern Hemisphere

$15.00

ABV% 8.0

34 Tanasi Blackfoot IPA

34 Tanasi Blackfoot IPA

$15.00

ABV% 6.4

Brown / Stout

35 DuClaw Sweet Baby Java

35 DuClaw Sweet Baby Java

$15.00

ABV% 6.2

36 Red Silo P-Nit-Butta Porter

36 Red Silo P-Nit-Butta Porter

$15.00

ABV% 6.5

37 Three Taverns Slay the Psychonaut

37 Three Taverns Slay the Psychonaut

$20.00

ABV% 8.0

38 Empty Tap / No Crowlers

ABV%

39 Cherry Street Peanut Butter Smoochies

39 Cherry Street Peanut Butter Smoochies

$15.00

ABV% 7.0

40 Empty Tap / No Crowlers

ABV% 9.0

41 Saugatuck Blueberry Maple Stout

41 Saugatuck Blueberry Maple Stout

$15.00

ABV% 6.0

42 Empty Tap

ABV% 8.5

Cider

43 Austin East Blood Orange

43 Austin East Blood Orange

$10.00

ABV% 5.0

44 Gypsy Circus Jack Tales (Pumpkin)

44 Gypsy Circus Jack Tales (Pumpkin)

$15.00

ABV% 6.2

45 Diskin Resolution (Apple Cinnamon)

45 Diskin Resolution (Apple Cinnamon)

$15.00

ABV% 6.5

46 Ace Pineapple

46 Ace Pineapple

$15.00

ABV% 5.0

47 Blake's St. Cheri

47 Blake's St. Cheri

$15.00

ABV% 6.9

48 Woodchuck Sangria

48 Woodchuck Sangria

$10.00

ABV% 5.5

Mead

49 Empty Tap

ABV% 5.0

50 Meridian Hive Blackberry

50 Meridian Hive Blackberry

$20.00

ABV% 5.0

Seltzer / Kombucha

51 Southern Grist Seltzer: Citra Citrus

51 Southern Grist Seltzer: Citra Citrus

$10.00

ABV% 5.2

52 Strainge Beast Ginger, Lemon Hibiscus Kombucha

52 Strainge Beast Ginger, Lemon Hibiscus Kombucha

$20.00

ABV% 7.0

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1617 Rossville Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Pizza
orange star4.5 • 123
612 E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Pax Breu Ruim
orange starNo Reviews
516 E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bros - Southside
orange starNo Reviews
1817 broad street Chattanooga, TN 37407
View restaurantnext
Slick's
orange star4.0 • 319
309 E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Main Street Meats
orange star4.8 • 773
217 E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Chattanooga/MLK
orange starNo Reviews
401 E MLK Blvd Chattanoga, TN 37403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,301
201 W Main Street, Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston