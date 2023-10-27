Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Porter Coffee Stand
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave, 11th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181
4.0 • 398
181 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurant