Bars & Lounges
American

Four Dads Pub

review star

No reviews yet

18 R Hartford

Granby, CT 06060

Order Again

Popular Items

Broken Wings
Burger Plain
Chicken of the Week

Sound Check

Sauces Available - Buffalo, House BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Citrus Teriyaki, Apple Cider. Dry Rubs BBQ, Lemon Pepper

Broken Wings

(8) Bone in, tossed or (6) Boneless with sauce served on the side.

Electric Sliders

$11.00

Choice of either Philly, Seared Chicken, Inferno, Deli ....any of our sandwiches can be made into these tasty shareables.

Firehouse Chili

$5.00+

Beef, Pork, and Bean (Cup / Bowl)

Inferno Chix Dip

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken, Cheese, Chips, Pita

Lettuce Rock Your World

$10.00

Add Protein ( Chicken, Burger, Philly) $4

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Meat intro

$6.00Out of stock

Mozz Styx

$10.00

Pretzel Palooza

$10.00

Warm Bavarian served with Beer Cheese

Salsa n Chips

$4.00

Wing Special Bone In

$14.00

Wing Special Boneless

$10.00

TD Tray

$25.00

Qdilla Beef

$8.00

Poutine

$15.00Out of stock

YelpNacho

$5.00

Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock

Main Stage

We proudly serve ‘Boars Head’ Genoa, Turkey, Cappa, Roast Beef, Honey Ham, Provolone, Swiss Cheddar. Lettuce, tomato, cheese included. Add 1.50 for Bacon or Chili.

Boffiletta

$11.00+Out of stock

(Fri - Sun only)Italian Cold Cuts & Cheeses, Tomatoes, Peppers, Arugula, Mustard, Balsamic, Chipotle Aioli

Build Your Own Sub

$8.00+

Build your own sub / grinder sandwich, turkey, capicola, salami, roast beef, and choice of toppings.

Burger Of The Week

$15.00+

"Hercules Unchained" Seared and smashed 80/20 beef, feta cheese, tzatikki sauce, pickled onions, arugula on toasted focaccia

Burger Plain

$11.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Cheese

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Served with a fried egg, 2 slices of bacon, queso and maple syrup

Chicken of the Week

$15.00

"The Headless Chicken" Buttermilk fried/ seared chicken breast, house made bacon jam, seared Wisconsin cheese curds, honey mustard, arugla, tomato, on toasted brioche

Chicken-N-Roll

$12.00

Seared Chicken or served with tomato, mozzarella, banana peppers, melted cheese. Or inferno fried served with blue cheese

Four Dads Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

4 cheeses, creamy, with butter crumb topping

Four Dads Veg Out Sandwich

$11.00

Sandwich: Arugula, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Banana Peppers, Balsamic on Focaccia

Meatallica

$15.00+

Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone

Philly Special

$15.00+

Shaved Rib-Eye, peppers, onions, mushrooms, queso, provolone

Sammy of the Week

$15.00

"Oyster Po'Boy" Fried Oysters, Old Bay Remoulade, Let, Tom, Onion, Grinder Roll

BLT

$14.00

Salad

$14.00

Side Show

Fries

$5.00+

Yum!

Rings

$5.00+

Also available on Sandwiches

Tots

$4.00+

Tasty & Cooked to Perfection

Side Salad

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00+

Encore

Fry Daddy

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar dough boys with chocolate, caramel, and fruit compote

Waffle

$9.00

Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel Sauce

Ice Cream A La Mode

$2.50

Affigato

$13.00

Kids Meal

Served with Fries or Tots. Rings are additional and available as a side.

Kid's Wings

$6.00

Boneless

Kid's Macaroni

$6.00

4 Cheeses, Creamy, No Crumbs

Lil' Sammy

$6.00

Turkey, Ham, or Roast Beef

Lil’ Maya Burger

$6.00

5 oz plain on a slider bun

Lil' Chicken

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

18 R Hartford, Granby, CT 06060

Directions

