Four Day Ray Brewing

2,117 Reviews

$$

11671 Lantern Road

Fishers, IN 46038

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot-Hot Tenders
Smoked then Fried Wings
Crispy Chicken Sando

Appetizers

Trio Dip

Trio Dip

$12.00

Tortilla Chips | Hatch Chile Queso Guacamole | Chipotle Salsa

Pretzel

Pretzel

$12.00

Three German Style Pretzels | Hatch Chile Queso

Baller Tots

Baller Tots

$11.00

House-Made | Smoked Gouda | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Chives | Sriracha Ranch | Sour Cream

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Ellsworth White Cheddar Curds|House-Made Marinara|Roasted Garlic Aioli

Smoked then Fried Wings

Smoked then Fried Wings

$16.00

Mild | Hot! | Chipotle Molasses BBQ | Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub | Sweet Chili Gochujang | Tropical Habanero Specify Bleu Cheese or Ranch

BONELESS Smoked then Fried Wings

$16.00

Buttermilk Brined|Smoked then Fried |Hand Breaded Chicken Thigh Pieces

Hummus

$11.00

House-Made Garlic Hummus|Assorted Fresh Vegetables|Chili-Garlic Naan|Add Feta +1

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

House Smoked Verlasso Salmon|Lemon-Caper Dressing|Peppadews & Cucumbers|Seeded Flatbread Crackers

Nachos

$14.00

Garden & Soup Kettle

Romaine|Italian Meats|Six Cheese Blend|Hearts of Palm|Artichoke|Cherry Tomato|Red Onion|Castelvetrano Olive|Toasted Baguette|White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sm. FDR Wedge

Sm. FDR Wedge

$7.00

Crisp Iceberg | Gorgonzola | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Cherry Tomatoes | Haystack Onions | House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing ***Add BBQ Pulled Pork +$2

Lg. FDR Wedge

Lg. FDR Wedge

$12.00

Crisp Iceberg | Gorgonzola | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Cherry Tomatoes | Haystack Onions | House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing ***Add BBQ Pulled Pork +$2

Nashville Tender Salad

Nashville Tender Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce|Nashville Tenders|Celery|Rainbow Carrot|Red Cabbage|Jack Cheese|Ranch

Chipotle Turkey

Chipotle Turkey

$14.00

Harvest Greens | House-Smoked Turkey | Chipotle Havarti | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Pickled Red Onion | Sunflower Seeds | Brickhouse Sweet Dijon Vinaigrette

Stout My Onion Soup

Stout My Onion Soup

$7.00

Garlic-Butter Crouton | Swiss & Parmesan

Southwest Chopped

Southwest Chopped

$15.00

Blackened Shrimp or Asada Steak | Harvest Greens | Sauteed Shrimp | Grilled Pineapple Salsa | Roasted Corn | Fresh Avocado | Cherry Tomatoes | Crispy Tortilla Strips | Chihuahua | Cheese Brick House Avocado Lime Dressing

Raspberry Arugula

$16.00

Baby Arugula & Kale|Shaved Brussels & Red Cabbage|Citrus & Herb Chicken|Fresh Raspberry|Avocado|Candied Pecan|Capriole Farms Goat Cheese|Brick House Raspberry Champagne Vinaigrette

FDR House Salad

FDR House Salad

$7.00

Harvest Greens | Red Onion | Cucumber | Ricotta Salata | Scholar's Inn Everyseed Bagel Crouton |Basil-Honey Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce|Jack, Parmesan,Asiago & Romano|Bagel Crouton|Caesar Dressing

Lg. Caesar Salad

$12.00

In the Hand (Prepared as Described unless otherwise Requested.)

Indiana Tenderloin

$14.00

Munsee Meats Hand-Breaded Pork Loin | Brioche Bun

Crispy Chicken Sando

Crispy Chicken Sando

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Breast | Your Choice of: Crispy | Hot Honey | Nashville | Nashville Hot Hot! | or Nashville Fuego! | Shaved Romacrunch | Buttermilk-Chive Sauce | Brioche Bun

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.00

House-Smoked Turkey | Black Forest Ham Hickory Smoked Bacon | Sharp Cheddar Swiss | Harvest Greens & Tomato|Lemon Aioli | Sourdough

Ray's "Big Dog"

$13.00

Nathan's Famous Foot Long Frank|House -Made Coney|Aged White Cheddar|Chopped Sweet Onion|Traditional Bun

Smoked Cheesesteak

Smoked Cheesesteak

$18.00

House-Smoked Prime Rib|Cheese Whiz|Caramelized Sweet Onion|French Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

House-Smoked Pork | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Southern Slaw | Chipotle Molasses BBQ | Brioche Bun

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Whipped Black Truffle Spread|Tillamook Cheddar|Pepperjack|Marinated Roasted Tomato|Baby Arugula|Rustic Sourdough

B.E.C.

B.E.C.

$14.50

Hickory Smoked Bacon | Over-Medium Egg | Swiss Cheese Dijonnaise | Brioche Bun

Medi

$14.50

Creamy Feta|Tomato, Artichoke & Cucumber Relish|Baby Arugula|Herb Mayo|Brioche Bun

The Goat

$15.50

Havarti|Goat Cheese|Smoking Goose Jowl Bacon|Strawberry-Fig Jam|Baby Arugula|Brioche Bun

Fresco

$14.50

Guacamole|Pico de Gallo|Pepperjack & Queso Fresco|Tortilla Strips|Sriracha Aioli|Brioche Bun

Spicy Bleu

Spicy Bleu

$14.50

Whipped Gorgonzola Brown Sugar Caramelized Onion | Togarashi | Pretzel Bun

The "FDR"

$14.50

American & Swiss|Hot Pepper Bacon Jam|Brioche Bun|Add Hickory Smoked Bacon +2

Bacon BBQ Burger

Bacon BBQ Burger

$15.00

Sharp Cheddar | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Chipotle Molasses BBQ | Beer Battered Onion Rings Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two Beef Patties | Double American Cheese | Bomba Sauce | Brioche Bun *** Add Hickory Smoked Bacon $2

Flatbreads

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Classic, EVOO, Fresh Roma Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Pepperoni, Sausage & Sweet Pepper

Pepperoni, Sausage & Sweet Pepper

$16.00

Pizza Sauce | Diced Pepperoni | Red Bell Pepper | Crumbled Sausage | Pizza Cheese Blend

Six Cheese

$15.00

Chorizo & Goat Cheese

$17.00

Mild Chorizo|Caramelized Onion|Goat Cheese|Six Cheese Blend|Midwest Fresh Pizza Sauce|Dressed Baby Arugula

Double Pepperoni

$16.00

Pesto & Proscuitto

$16.00

Fork and Knife

Drunken Dory

Drunken Dory

$19.00

Beer-Battered Atlantic Cod | House Fries Southwest Slaw | House-Made Tartar

Nashville Hot-Hot Tenders

Nashville Hot-Hot Tenders

$17.00

Extra Spicy Tenders|House Fries|Southern Coleslaw|Buttermilk Chive Dipping Sauce

Smoked Gouda Rigatoni

$17.00

Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$5.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00
Sweet Waffle Fries

Sweet Waffle Fries

$7.00

House Chips

$5.00
Seasonal Vegetable

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Creamy Velveeta Sauce|Cheddar-Jack|Jumbo Macaroni

Truffle Mac

$8.00

Parmesan Cream Sauce|Cavatappi Pasta|Whipped Black Truffle Spread|Shaved Parmesan

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Off-the-Cob Grilled Sweet Corn|Mayo|Sour Cream|Green Onion|Cotija|Tajin Mild Chile, Lime & Sea Salt Seasoning

Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$4.00
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$1.00
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50

Loaded Fries

$8.00

A La Carte Proteins

Asada Steak $$$

$8.00

Blackened Chicken $$$

$5.00

Blackened Shrimp $$$

$8.00

Crispy Chicken $$$

$6.00

Grilled Chicken $$$

$5.00

Nashville Chicken $$$

$6.00

BBQ Pulled Pork $$$

$5.00

Salmon Patty $$$

$7.00

Sautéed Shrimp $$$

$8.00

Smoked Salmon $$$

$6.00

Smoked Turkey 3oz $$$

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Ghyslain Bakery-Union City, IN Chocolate Hazelnut or Fresh Strawberry Served with accompanying Sauce and Whipped Cream

Smore's Blondie

Smore's Blondie

$7.00

White Chocolate Graham Blondie | Candied Pecans | Toasted Marshmallow | Vanilla Bean Ice Cream | Chocolate-Caramel Sauce

Fudgy Wudgy Cake

$9.00
My Sugar Pie

My Sugar Pie

$7.00

My Sugar Pie-Zionsville, IN Sugar Cream Pie w/Whipped cream A la Mode +1

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00
Kids Fingers

Kids Fingers

$7.00
Kids Cheese Flatbread

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Pizza Sauce | Pizza Cheese Blend

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids Fruit

Kids Fruit

$3.00
Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00
Kids Sundae

Kids Sundae

$1.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

BY THE LB/QUART/PINT

ORDER BY THE POUND, QUART (320Z) OR PINT (16OZ) FOR A GROUP OR GATHERING!

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING QT

$14.00

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING PINT

$7.00

COLESLAW QT

$12.00

COLESLAW PINT

$6.00

GUACAMOLE QT

$24.00

GUACAMOLE PINT

$12.00

HATCH QUESO QT

$16.00

HATCH QUESO PINT

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE QT

$16.00

MAC & CHEESE PINT

$8.00

RANCH DRESSING QT

$8.00

RANCH DRESSING PINT

$4.00

SALSA QT

$12.00

SALSA PINT

$6.00

ASADA STEAK LB

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN LB

$10.00

PULLED PORK LB

$11.00

EXTRA SAUCES A LA CARTE

Avocado Lime Vinaigrette 2oz $$$

$1.00

Balsamic VInaigrette 2oz $$$

$0.50

Basil Honey Vinaigrette 2oz $$$

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing 2oz $$$

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing 4oz $$$

$2.00

Buttermilk Chive Sauce 2oz $$$

$0.50

Chipotle Molasses BBQ 2oz $$$

$0.50

Guacamole 2oz $$$

$1.50

Guacamole 4 oz $$$

$3.00

Hatch Queso 4oz $$$

$3.00

Honey Dijon 2oz $$$

$0.50

Hot Buffalo 2oz $$$

$0.50

Hot Honey 2oz $$$

$0.50

Lemon Aioli 2oz $$$

$0.50

Marinara 2oz $$$

$0.50

Mild Buffalo 2oz $$$

$0.50

Nashville Sauce 2oz $$$

$1.00

Pico de Gallo 2oz $$$

$1.00

Ranch Dressing 2oz $$$

$0.50

Ranch Dressing 4oz $$$

$1.00

Raspberry Champagne Vinaigrette 2oz $$$

$1.00

Rstd. Garlic Aioli 2oz $$$

$0.50

Salsa 2oz $$$

$0.50

Salsa 4oz $$$

$1.00

Sour Cream Sauce 2oz $$$

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli 2oz $$$

$0.50

Sweet Chili Gochujang 2oz $$$

$0.50

Sweet Dijon Vinaigrette 2oz $$$

$0.50

Tartar Sauce 2oz $$$

$0.50

**CAR COLOR & MAKE - Fill Out Once - Add To Cart**

CLICK HERE! Enter Car Color/Make -OR- Table # for Dine-in Using Special Request Section - THEN ADD TO CART!

Growler Fills

Blood Orange Blonde Grow

Blood Orange Blonde Grow

$8.00
Track Jumper IPA Grow

Track Jumper IPA Grow

$12.00
Air Raid Grow

Air Raid Grow

$8.00
Warring Factions Grow

Warring Factions Grow

$8.00

Indiana Flyer Grow

$8.00

Fishin' for Hopliments Grow

$12.00

Emergency Beer Grow

$8.00

I Like That Grow

$12.00

Blueberry Blonde Grow

$8.00
Afterburner Grow

Afterburner Grow

$8.00

Mystic Ember Grow

$12.00

Snow Shed Grow

$12.00
Monk Tears Grow

Monk Tears Grow

$45.00

They See Me Munchen Grow

$12.00

Crowler Fills

Blood Orange Blonde Cr

Blood Orange Blonde Cr

$8.00
Track Jumper IPA Cr

Track Jumper IPA Cr

$8.00
Air Raid Cr

Air Raid Cr

$8.00
Warring Factions Cr

Warring Factions Cr

$8.00

Indiana Flyer Cr

$8.00

Emergency Beer Cr

$8.00

I Like That Cr

$8.00

Snow Shed Cr

$8.00

Afterburner Cr

$8.00

Mystic Ember Cr

$8.00
Monk Tears Cr

Monk Tears Cr

$22.00

1/2 bbl Kegs

Blood Orange Blonde

$185.00

Track Jumper IPA

$185.00

Air Raid ESB

$165.00

Keg Deposit

$50.00

FDR Tap Handle

$35.00

Tap Rental

$20.00

Cans

Mix 'n Match Case

$40.00

BOB 6 Pack cans

$11.99
BOB CS (24 ct)

BOB CS (24 ct)

$40.00

Track Jumper 6 pack cans

$11.99Out of stock

I Like That 6 pack Cans

$11.99Out of stock

Indiana Flyer 6 pack cans

$11.99

Fishin' for Hopliments 6 pack cans

$11.99

Blueberry Blonde 6 pack cans

$11.99

Emergency Beer 6 pack cans

$11.99

Emergency Beer 19.2 oz Tallboy Single

$3.00

Orange Creamsicle 6 pack cans

$8.00

Snow Shed 6 pack cans

$11.99

BBC Quarrymen Pale Ale 4 pack cans

$11.99

BBC Rooftop IPA 4 pack cans

$11.99

BBC Kirkwood Cream Ale 4 pack cans

$11.99

BBC Ruby Bloom 4 pack cans

$11.99

BBC Back Country Session IPA 4 pack cans

$11.99

BBC 10 Speed Mosaic Wheet 4 pack cans

$11.99

Barrel Aged Prince Igor 4 pack cans 2022

$30.00

Barrel Aged Fala 4 pack cans 2022

$30.00

Afterburner 6 pack cans

$11.99

Mystic Ember 6 pack cans

$11.99

Clown Convention 4 pack cans

$11.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Centered in the Nickel Plate District, we are a family-friendly brewery & gastropub with 24 taps producing and serving award winning beers.

Website

Location

11671 Lantern Road, Fishers, IN 46038

Directions

