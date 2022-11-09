A map showing the location of Four Friends Kitchen 2893 Roslyn StreetView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Four Friends Kitchen 2893 Roslyn Street

1,331 Reviews

$$

2893 Roslyn Street

Denver, CO 80238

Order Again

Popular Items

The Kitchen Sink
Classic Beignets
Scratch Pancakes (gf option)

Anytime Small Plates

Classic Beignets

$7.50

warm "FFK" classic donuts, with wild berry preserves and creme anglaise

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.50

green tomatoes breaded and fried, Serrano buttermik aioli and pickled vegetables

Bacon Grits Bites

$7.50

Bacon, cheesy grits, and peppers rolled into five delectable bites, drizzled with serrano buttermilk aioli and pickled vegetables

Overnight Grits

Four Friends Grits

$13.50

four cheese grits topped with buttermilk battered Southern fried chicken, two poached eggs, bacon collard greens and red chili ranchero sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$17.50

sauteed gulf shrimp, chargrilled succotash, baby spinach and spicy tomato shrimp broth served over four cheese grits

Sausage Grits

$15.50Out of stock

Serrano pepper scheesy grits topped with spicy Polidori andouille sausage, two eggs served your way, hollandaise sauce, garnished with chives, serrano buttermilk aioli, and a buttermilk biscuit

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

heirloom grits, sweet potatoes, succotash, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, red pepper coulis

Friends Favorites

Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs

$13.50

hickory smoked beef birsket, BBQ house potatoes, grilled onions, roasted peppers, blended cheese and red chili ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs your way and cornbread

Crispy Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

layered housemade tostadas, vegetarian refreid beans, two eggs your way, blended cheese, avocado, roasted peppers, sour cream and red chili ranchero sauce

Mushroom-Sweet Potato Hash and Eggs

$11.50

blend of wild mushrooms, sweet potatoes, baby spinach, roasted peppers and grilled onions with sweet pepper coulis, topped with two eggs your way and cornbread

Southern Fried Chicken and Waffles

$12.50

buttermilk waffle, fried chicken and apple coleslaw drizzled with smoked chili caramel syrup, served with a side of fresh fruit

Berries and Cream French Toast

$11.00

griddled, thick cut French bread topped with wild berry preserves, creme anglaise and whipped cream

Mollettes

$12.00

Grilled French bread, refried beans, cheese blend, roasted peppers, avocado, two eggs your way and choice of potatoes or grits

Banana Split Parfait

$13.00

Greek yogurt, mixed berries, banana, candied pecans, drizzled honey, homemade granola

Omelets

Creole Shrimp Omelet

$16.00

gulf shrimp, spicy tomato creole sauce, green onions and pimento cheese

Eat Your Veggies Omelet

$13.50

mushrooms, baby spinach, goat cheese, avocado and sweet pepper coulis

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.00

three egg omelet served with four cheese blend and your own add ins

Southern Inspired Benedicts

Bluegrass Benedict

$14.00

buttermilk biscuit, hickory smoked pork belly, poached eggs, bacon collard greens,hollandaise and roasted peppers, topped with green onions

Chicken Fried Chicken Benedict

$14.00

buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken tenders, poached eggs, housemade sage sausage gravy, topped with roasted peppers and green onions

Veggie Benedict

$13.00

buttermilk biscuit, spinach, tomato, avocado, poached eggs, serrano buttermilk aioli and hollandaise, topped with green onions

Crab and Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$17.50

fried green tomatoes, fresh lump crab, poached eggs, scallion aioli and hollandaise, topped with green onions

Breakfast Staples

Southwest Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

scrambled eggs, blended cheese, chorizo, sour cream, red chili ranchero sauce, BBQ house potatoes, refried beans, smothered in green chili and melted cheese

Scratch Pancakes (gf option)

$9.50

three scratch buttermilk pancakes with fresh whipped butter and syrup

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.50

two eggs your way over scratch buttermilk biscuits and housemade sage sausage gravy, green onions

The Kitchen Sink

$13.00

two eggs your way with choice of bacon, ham or housemade sage sausage; BBQ breakfast potaotes or creamy grits; and pancake or toast

Roslyn Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

housemade potato bread, two fried eggs, maple smoked bacon, and blended cheese

On The Side

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.50

Maple Smoked Bacon

$4.50

Housemade Sage Sausage

$5.00

Country Ham

$4.50

Chorizo

$4.50

One Pancake

$5.00

A Slice of Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Cornbread

$2.00

BBQ House Potatoes

$4.00

BBQ Chips

$4.00

Side O' Grits

$4.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Bacon Collard Greens

$5.00

Chargrilled Succotash

$5.00

Pickled Vegetables

$3.00

Apple Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Avocado

$2.00

Lunch Standards & Specialties

Four Friends Grilled Chicken Cornbread Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, field greens, fresh apple coleslaw, granola, heirloom tomatoes, cornbread croutons, goat cheese, honey citrus vinaigrette

Down South Trio

$16.50

creamy bacon, green chili mac and cheese; buttermilk fried chicken tenders with smoked chili caramel syrup; and bacon collard greens

Smoky Mountain BLT

$13.50

housemade potato bread, smoked cheddar pimento cheese, maple smoked bacon, fried green tomatoes, field greens, Serran buttermilk aioli

Your Way Po' Boy

$14.50

choice of BBQ beef brisket, Polidori andouille sausage, fried chicken or portobello mushroom served on a Dutch Crunch hoagie roll; pickeled green tomatoes;apple coleslaw; sweet chili aioli; field greens; and serrano buttermild aioli

Brisket Melt

$14.00

smoked brisket, potato bread, four cheese blend, roasted peppers and onions, scallion aioli

Crab Cake Salad

$17.00

two crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, tomatoes, pickled vegetables, chipotle remoulade

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Juice Small

$3.50

Juice Large

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Little Britches

Chocolate Chip Pancake (gf option)

$6.50

one scratch pancake with chocolate chips, bacon

Mini Grits and Fruit

$6.50

creamy coconut milk grits, fresh fruit

Classic Mini Breakfast

$6.50

one egg, potatoes, bacon, toast

PB&J Waffle Triangles

$6.50

buttermilk waffle trangles, creamy peanut butter, housemade berry preserves, side of fruit

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

four cheese blend, fflour tortilla, choice of side

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.50

three crispy buttermilk battered chicken strips, ranch dressing, choice of side

Creamy Housemade Mac and Cheese

$6.50

chedder and jack cheese, corkscrew noodles in a creamy sauce, with choice of side

Thirst Quenchers

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Liquor

Sgl Svedka

$7.00

Sgl Tito's

$8.00

Dbl Svedka

Dbl Tito's

Sgl New Amsterdam

$7.00

Dbl New Amsterdam

Sgl Don Q

$7.00

Sgl The Kraken

$8.00

Dbl Don Q

Dbl The Kraken

Sgl Margaritaville

$7.00

Sgl Exotico

$7.00

Sgl 400 Conejos

$9.00

Dbl Margaritaville

Dbl Exotico

Dbl 400 Conejos

Sgl Ancient Age

$7.00

Sgl Breckenridge

$9.00

Dbl Ancient Age

Dbl Breckenridge

Sgl Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Sgl Kahula

$8.00

Sgl St Brendan's Irish Cream

$7.00

Elderflower

$7.00

Dbl Godiva Chocolate

Dbl Kahula

Dbl St Brendan's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Spicy Grapefruit

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Pumpkin White Ukrainian

$9.00

Beer

Tangerine Cream

Out of stock

303 Lager

Out of stock

Juicy Banger IPA

Out of stock

Tangerine Cream

$7.00

303 Lager

$8.00

Juicy Banger IPA

$9.00

Colette

$8.00

Tangerine Cream

303 Lager

Juicy Banger IPA

Sample Bottle

$6.00

Sample Canned

$6.00

Tangerine Cream

$6.00

Juicy Banger

$6.50

Montucky

$4.00

Wine

Attimo Rosso

$9.00

Substance Cab Sauv

$10.00

Pratsch Gruner Veltliner

$10.00

Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Mirabeau Rosé

$8.00

PROSECCO

$7.00

La Vielle Rosé

$9.00

Rosé Flight

$10.00

Gls Astoria Prosecco

Gls Seguras Vuidas

Gls Life Vine Chardonnay

$8.00

Gls Santa Julia Torrontes

$8.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Juice Small

$3.50

Juice Large

$5.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Small Milk

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Milk

$4.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Mary and Mimosa

Southern Bloody Mary

$8.50

Beermosa

$7.00

Tangerine Cream Ale and OJ

Classic Mimosa

$8.00

Champagne and choice of juice

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne, apple cider, cinnamon sugar rim

Sunrise Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne, Margaritaville tequila, OJ, grenadine

Lavender Thyme Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$32.00

Elderflower Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Winter Warmers

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Exotica tequila, hot cocoa, cayenne, cinnamon, whipped cream

Mulled Apple Cider

$7.00

hot cider with cinnamon, cloves, orange and ginger

Spiked Mulled Apple Cider

$10.00

hot cider with cinnamon, cloves, orange and ginger with choice of bourbon, brandy, or spiced rum

Specialty Cocktails

Spring Martini

$9.00

New Amsterdam gin, lavender, thyme infused simple syrup, lemon juice

Apple Pie Mule

$8.00

Svedka vodka, apple cider, ginger beer, lemon juice

Michelada

$8.00

Ancient Age bourbon, clod brew coffee, triple sec, Angostura bitters, coffee liquor

Mezcal Mango Mint

$10.00

400 Conejos mezcal, mango puree, mint

White Sangria

$8.00

house red wine, blackberries, apples, oranges, brandy and OJ

Berry Mojito

$10.00

Guava Margarita

$8.00

Boozy Breakfast

$10.00

Hazelnut Chai

$9.00

Cold Brew Cocktail

$9.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Winter Punch

$9.00

Maple Old Fashion

$11.00

Lavender 75

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Straberry Shandy

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80238

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
