4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN FS 13 - 4Hens Creole Kitchen

3700 FOREST PARK AVE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

Popular Items

N'awlins Bread Pudding
Shrimp n' Grits
Menage A Trois

STARTERS

Creole Toast

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Sm. Soup

$7.00

Lg. Soup

$10.00

Chicken Dawlins

$9.00

Slapp'n Shrimp

$11.00

MAINS

Swamp Thang

$18.00

The Big Easy

$15.00

Down and Dirty Salad

$11.00

Po' Boy

$15.00

Menage A Trois

$22.00

Shrimp n' Grits

$18.00

SIDE PIECES

Cup of grits

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

House Salad

$5.00

Big Easy Small Fry

$8.00

DIPS

Dirty Mustard

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Creole Ranch

$0.75

House Ranch

$0.75

Kick'n Ketchup

$0.75

Creole Cream

$1.50

Sweet Cream

$1.50

VooDoo Queen

$0.75

SWEETS

N'awlins Bread Pudding

$8.00

DRINKS

Sm. Lemonade

$4.00

Lg. Lemonade

$6.00

Sm. Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lg. Sweet Tea

$5.00

Sm. Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lg. Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Sm. Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lg. Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Water Cup

LITTLE CHICKS MEALS

Little Dawlins

$7.50

Little Shrimpers

$8.50

Cheesy Toast

$7.50

Little Chicks

Grey Small

$16.00

Grey Medium

$16.00

Grey Large

$16.00

Grey XL

$16.00

Grey XXL

$18.00

Yellow Small

$16.00

Yellow Medium

$16.00

Yellow Large

$16.00

Yellow XL

$16.00

Yellow XXL

$18.00

4 Hens (Black)

4 Hens Small

$16.00

4 Hens Medium

$16.00

4 Hens Large

$16.00

4 Hens XL

$16.00

4 Hens XXL

$18.00

SECRET MENU

Saucy Fries

$8.00

Basket of fried drizzled with our Kickin Ketchup and Creole Ranch. This is Chef Brandi's go to in the kitchen when she is hungry.

OMG FCC

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes topped with our creole cream sauce and crawfish tails.

Strawberry Sweet Tea Small

$5.00

Strawberry Sweet Tea Large

$7.00

Strawberry Unsweet Tea Small

$5.00

Strawberry Unsweet Tea Large

$7.00

Strawberry Arnold Palmer Small

$5.00

Strawberry Arnold Palmer Large

$7.00

Dirty Grits

$13.00

Our Smoked Gouda cheese grits topped with a scoop of our Succotash Soup. Reminds you of Etouffee.

Chicken N Grits

$15.00

Down in the Bayou

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes topped with our Slappin Shrimp and drizzled with our Remoulade sauce.

Crawfish N Grits

$18.00

Rainbow Fries

$9.00

A large basket of our creole seasoned fries served with all of our dipping sauces on the side.

Not Ya Mommas Gumbo

$27.00

Our Succotach Soup topped with andouille sausage, crawfish, pan-seared chicken and shrimp.

Sausage N Grits

$15.00

Mardi Gras

$27.00

Big Easy Fries topped with andouille sausage, crawfish, chicken and shrimp served in our big boat.

4 Hens Creole Seasoning 10oz

$15.00

4 Hens Creole Seasoning 5oz

$8.00

Voodoo Queen Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

6-in baguette topped with Creole Ranch, spring mix, Roma tomatoes, house made pickles and our Voodoo Queen marinated chicken strips. Served with the side of our Creole seasoned fries.

VooDoo Queen Shrimp Basket

$20.00

12 Tail-on Shrimp pan seared and tossed in our VooDoo Queen sauce served on top of a basket of fries with a cup of Creole Ranch for dipping.

Creole VooDoo Queen Chicken Basket

$18.00

Two orders of our Chicken Dawlins served on top of a bed of our creole seasoned fries, drizzled with our VooDoo Queen Sauce and Creole Ranch.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3700 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

Directions

