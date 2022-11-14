Restaurant header imageView gallery

Four Leaf Brewing

412 N McEwan St

Clare, MI 48617

Sample

Gordie's Hop Bomb 4 oz

$2.75

Lady Luck 4 oz

$2.75

Coal Cracker 4 oz

$2.50

Prince Parl's 4 oz

$2.45

Hope To Helles 4 Oz

$2.75

Magnum 4 Oz

$2.75

Sun Never Sets 4oz

$2.75

Can

Brewers Breakfast Can

$7.00

Gordie's Hop Bomb Can

$7.50

Hope To Helles Can

$7.00

Lady Luck Can

$7.00

Liberty Road Can

$7.00

Prince Parl's Can

$7.00

Coal Cracker can

$7.00

Magnum Can

$7.50

Sun Never Sets Can

$7.50

Growlers

A NEW GROWLER BOTTLE

$9.00

Gordie's Hop Bomb Growler

$25.00

Lady Luck Growler

$24.00

Coal Cracker Growler

$24.00

Prince Parl's Growler

$24.00

Magnum Growler

$26.00

Sun Never Sets Growler

$25.00

Sample

Betty Berry 4 oz

$2.75

Shari St. of Pi 4 oz

$2.75

St. Dorothy 4 oz

$2.75

Wild Red Yonder 4 oz

$2.75

Toto 4 oz

$2.75

Outback Spy 4 oz

$2.75

Can

Betty Berry Can

$7.00

Shari St. of Pi Can

$7.00

St. Dorothy Can

$7.00

Wild Red Yonder Can

$7.00

Rippke's Responseaberry

$7.00

Toto Can

$7.00

Outback Spy Can

$7.00

Growlers

A NEW GROWLER BOTTLE

$9.00

Betty Berry Growler

$25.00

Shari St. of Pi Growler

$25.00

St. Dorothy Growler

$25.00

Wild Red Yonder Growler

$25.00

Toto Growler

$25.00

Merch

Sticker 4"

$4.00

Sticker 3"

$2.00

Tag A Brew Large Charm

$6.00

Tag A Brew Small

$3.00

Puzzle

$24.00

Mug Club Membership $5

$5.00

Mug Club Lifetime at Once

$105.00

Mug Club Membership Annual

$50.00

Baseball Cap

$35.00

Trucker Hat

$32.00

Tallboy Glass

$10.00

Set of Tallboy Glasses

$34.40

Coffee Mug

$12.00

MI Brewers Guild Glass

$9.00

MI Brewers Guild Glass Set of 4

$28.80

Women's Tank Shirt

$22.00

T Shirt

$28.00

Long Sleeve T-shirt

$34.00

Sweatshirt

$60.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Four Leaf is a Midwestern mellow three-barrel micro-brewery with a taproom that offers craft beer, wine, cider, mead, food and a nod to all those lucky in life; Lucky in beer is lucky enough! Located in downtown Clare, Michigan in a century-old building, this brewery has become increasingly popular and praised for its diverse, quality craft menu and community focus.

412 N McEwan St, Clare, MI 48617

