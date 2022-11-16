Four Mile Pig
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Voted Best of NKY 3 years in a row! Four Mile Pig is family owned and located in Alexandria, KY. We pride ourselves on serving high quality, small batch smoked meats and southern sides.
Location
7962 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Peculiar Grill - 7926 Alexandria Pike Unit 1
No Reviews
7926 Alexandria Pike Unit 1 Alexandria, KY 41001
View restaurant
Sunset Beach Bar & Grille - Located On the Ohio River in Historic New Richmond
No Reviews
401 Front St New Richmond, OH 45157
View restaurant