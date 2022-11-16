Restaurant header imageView gallery

Four Mile Pig

review star

No reviews yet

7962 Alexandria Pike

Alexandria, KY 41001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Smoked pulled pork served on toasted Brioche bun with pickles

Peach Habanero Pork & Pepper Jack Melt

Peach Habanero Pork & Pepper Jack Melt

$7.95

Pulled pork, peach habanero BBQ, pepper jack cheese, pickles on sourdough.

Pork Melt Sandwich

$7.50
Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$9.95

Smoked brisket on toasted Brioche bun with pickles and onions.

Brisket Cheese Melt

$10.95

Smoked Beef brisket, garlic cream sauce, sauteed onions & peppers, provolone on sourdough

Smoked Sliced Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Sliced Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Smoked pulled chicken served on toasted Brioche bun with pickles.

Sliced Chicken Tacos

Sliced Chicken Tacos

$6.50

Two chicken Tacos with pickled onions, cilantro, and Alabama White Sauce

Smoked Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.95

Kicking Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Pulled chicken with Spicy BBQ, Swiss cheese, onions, and pickles.

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$6.50

Served with pickles on brioche bun.

Turkey, Bacon, & Havarti Cheese Melt

Turkey, Bacon, & Havarti Cheese Melt

$8.50

Turkey breast, bacon, blackberry BBQ sauce, Havarti cheese on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese & Bacon Sandwich

$5.99

Platters

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Platter

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Platter

$10.50

Served on toasted Brioche bun with pickles. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Peach Habanero Pork & Pepper Jack Melt Platter

$11.95

Pulled pork, peach habanero BBQ, pepper jack cheese, pickles on sourdough. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Smoked Pulled Pork Melt Platter

$11.95
Smoked Brisket Platter

Smoked Brisket Platter

$13.95

Smoked brisket on toasted Brioche bun with pickles and onions. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Brisket Cheese Melt Platter

$14.95

Beef brisket, garlic cream sauce, sauteed onions & peppers, provolone on sourdough. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Smoked Sliced Chicken Platter

$10.50

Served on toasted Brioche bun with pickles. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Chicken Taco Platter

$10.50

Kicking Chicken Platter

$11.50

Pulled chicken with Spicy BBQ, Swiss cheese, onions, and pickles. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Chicken Cheesesteak Platter

$11.50

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, & Havarti Cheese Melt Platter

$12.50

Turkey breast, bacon, blackberry BBQ sauce, Havarti cheese on toasted sourdough. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Smoked Turkey Breast Platter

$10.50

Served with pickles on brioche bun. Platters come with 2 sides. Add $2 for brussel sprouts.

Grilled Cheese & Bacon Pletter

$9.50

Entrees

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.95

Choose dry rub or any of our sauces

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Smoked pork, basket of fries, cheddar cheese, & BBQ sauce

Mac It Your Own Bowl

Mac It Your Own Bowl

$10.95

Mac & Cheese with choice of pulled pork, brisket, or chicken topped with BBQ sauce, onion ring & Texas Toast

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Smoked pulled Chicken, onions, & peppers with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sprouts with our homemade dry rub and garlic cream sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

White cheddar mac n cheese

Caribbean Baked Beans

Caribbean Baked Beans

$2.50

Three beans- kidney, black and pinto with bacon

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$2.25

Our dry rub seasoned fries

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00
Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$5.25
Side of Pork

Side of Pork

$5.25

Side of Brisket

$7.00
Side of Turkey

Side of Turkey

$5.75
Side of Texas Toast

Side of Texas Toast

$1.00
Extra Brioche Bun

Extra Brioche Bun

$0.50

BBQ Sauces

Extra Side of Original BBQ

Extra Side of Original BBQ

$0.50

(Sweet)

Extra Side of Blackberry BBQ

Extra Side of Blackberry BBQ

$0.50

(Sweet)

Extra Side of Spicy Bourbon BBQ

Extra Side of Spicy Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

(Warm Heat)

Extra Side of Peach Habanero BBQ

Extra Side of Peach Habanero BBQ

$0.50

(Hot)

Extra Side of Buffalo BBQ

Extra Side of Buffalo BBQ

$0.50
Extra Side of Alabama White BBQ

Extra Side of Alabama White BBQ

$0.50

(Tangy & Sweet)

Extra Side of Ranch

Extra Side of Ranch

$0.50

Extra side of blue cheese

$0.50
Extra Side of Garlic Sauce

Extra Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.50
Original BBQ Jar

Original BBQ Jar

$6.95
Blackberry BBQ Jar

Blackberry BBQ Jar

$6.95
Spicy Bourbon BBQ Jar

Spicy Bourbon BBQ Jar

$6.95
Dry Rub

Dry Rub

$6.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Peach Bread Pudding

Peach Bread Pudding

$4.95

Homemade bread pudding with peaches and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$4.95

Homemade bread pudding with chocolate chips and whipped cream and caramel sauce

Warm Brownie with Raspberry Sauce

Warm Brownie with Raspberry Sauce

$3.95

Chocolate chip brownie with whipped cream and raspberry sauce

Wrapped Brownie

Wrapped Brownie

$2.00

Wrapped chocolate chip brownie

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.00
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00
Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.00
Brewed Iced Tea

Brewed Iced Tea

$1.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.50
Coffee

Coffee

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Meats by the Pound

Pulled Pork by the LB.

Pulled Pork by the LB.

$15.00

One pound serves 3 adults.

Pulled Smoked Chicken by the LB.

Pulled Smoked Chicken by the LB.

$15.00

One pound serves 3 adults.

Smoked Turkey Breast by the LB.

Smoked Turkey Breast by the LB.

$17.00

One pound serves 3 adults.

Smoked Brisket by the LB.

Smoked Brisket by the LB.

$19.00

One pound serves 3 adults.

Wings by the Piece

Wings by the Piece

$1.49

Buns

Buns dozen

$6.00

BBQ Sauces

Extra Side of Original BBQ

Extra Side of Original BBQ

$0.50

(Sweet)

Extra Side of Blackberry BBQ

Extra Side of Blackberry BBQ

$0.50

(Sweet)

Extra Side of Spicy Bourbon BBQ

Extra Side of Spicy Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

(Warm Heat)

Extra Side of Peach Habanero BBQ

Extra Side of Peach Habanero BBQ

$0.50

(Hot)

Extra Side of Alabama White BBQ

Extra Side of Alabama White BBQ

$0.50

(Tangy & Sweet)

Extra Side of Ranch

Extra Side of Ranch

$0.50
Original BBQ Jar

Original BBQ Jar

$6.95
Blackberry BBQ Jar

Blackberry BBQ Jar

$6.95
Spicy Bourbon BBQ Jar

Spicy Bourbon BBQ Jar

$6.95

Packages

Buffet for $13.95

$13.95

Buffet for $16.95

$16.95

Delivery Service

Delivery Fee

$30.00

Delivery Fee for Wedding

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best of NKY 3 years in a row! Four Mile Pig is family owned and located in Alexandria, KY. We pride ourselves on serving high quality, small batch smoked meats and southern sides.

Website

Location

7962 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alexandria Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
7926 Alexandria Pike Alexandria, KY 41001
View restaurantnext
The Peculiar Grill - 7926 Alexandria Pike Unit 1
orange starNo Reviews
7926 Alexandria Pike Unit 1 Alexandria, KY 41001
View restaurantnext
Sunset Beach Bar & Grille - Located On the Ohio River in Historic New Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
401 Front St New Richmond, OH 45157
View restaurantnext
Grove Park Grille - Anderson
orange star4.3 • 794
6735 Kellogg Rd Cincinnati, OH 45230
View restaurantnext
Longnecks Sports Grill - Wilder
orange star4.3 • 902
1009 Town Drive Wilder, KY 41076
View restaurantnext
12 Mile Creek Winery - 11093 Flagg Springs Pike
orange starNo Reviews
11093 Flagg Springs Pike California, KY 41007
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Alexandria
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston