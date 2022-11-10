Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street

Cha-Ching Chavez 6pack

$9.00

Coined by our buds at 98KUPD, “Cha-Ching, Chavez” isn’t just a funny phrase; it’s a state of mind. Those who live by it embrace the finer things in life—like this rich lager brewed with Pilsner malt and Cashmere hops, which not only have the word “cash” right in their name, but are loaded with flavors of melon, coconut, and tangerine. Anyone who embraces such extravagance is bound to encounter haters, but when the killjoys sarcastically say, “Must be nice to have such a tasty beer in your hand,” you simply tell them: It is! Cha-Ching, Chavez! 5% ABV