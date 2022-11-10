- Home
- Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
1340 East 8th Street
#104
Tempe, AZ 85281
Bottle Beer
Fall Mix Pack
Pumpkin Porter 6pk
Hallowed throughout the southwest, this frightfully tasty porter combines all the things that make a great pumpkin pie: nutmeg, allspice, ground clove, a little ginger, and pumpkin. Drink one down and you will learn something the hordes of beer fans who eagerly await its arrival each year already know: it’s not really autumn until that first sip of pumpkin porter. 5.1%
Pumpkin Porter Case
Hallowed throughout the southwest, this frightfully tasty porter combines all the things that make a great pumpkin pie: nutmeg, allspice, ground clove, a little ginger, and pumpkin. Drink one down and you will learn something the hordes of beer fans who eagerly await its arrival each year already know: it’s not really autumn until that first sip of pumpkin porter. 5.1%
Barrel Aged Hopsquatch 4 Pack
A blend of our famous Hopsquatch barley wine from 2016 and 2018. Aged for over 2 years in bourbon barrels from Four Roses and Breckenridge. ABV 14.1%
Golden Lager 6 pk
Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness
Golden Lager Case
Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world. ’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness
Peach 6 pk
Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness
Peach Ale Case
Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness
WOW Wheat Ale 6 Pack
Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv
WOW Wheat Ale Case
Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv
Cha-Ching Chavez 6pack
Coined by our buds at 98KUPD, “Cha-Ching, Chavez” isn’t just a funny phrase; it’s a state of mind. Those who live by it embrace the finer things in life—like this rich lager brewed with Pilsner malt and Cashmere hops, which not only have the word “cash” right in their name, but are loaded with flavors of melon, coconut, and tangerine. Anyone who embraces such extravagance is bound to encounter haters, but when the killjoys sarcastically say, “Must be nice to have such a tasty beer in your hand,” you simply tell them: It is! Cha-Ching, Chavez! 5% ABV
Cha-Ching Chavez Case
Coined by our buds at 98KUPD, “Cha-Ching, Chavez” isn’t just a funny phrase; it’s a state of mind. Those who live by it embrace the finer things in life—like this rich lager brewed with Pilsner malt and Cashmere hops, which not only have the word “cash” right in their name, but are loaded with flavors of melon, coconut, and tangerine. Anyone who embraces such extravagance is bound to encounter haters, but when the killjoys sarcastically say, “Must be nice to have such a tasty beer in your hand,” you simply tell them: It is! Cha-Ching, Chavez! 5% ABV
8th St 6 pk
A true “session” beer, our 8th Street Pale Ale is styled after the classic pub ales of England. Hop varieties native to the U.K. give the beer an earthy, floral aroma deftly balanced by the perfect amount of caramel malt. They say you can’t please everyone all the time—but they haven’t tried 8th Street. 4.5% abv Moderate Bitterness
8th St Case
A true “session” beer, our 8th Street Pale Ale is styled after the classic pub ales of England. Hop varieties native to the U.K. give the beer an earthy, floral aroma deftly balanced by the perfect amount of caramel malt. They say you can’t please everyone all the time—but they haven’t tried 8th Street. 4.5% abv Moderate Bitterness
AZ Hazy 6 Pack
We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit.Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% abv Moderate Bitterness
AZ Hazy Case
We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit. Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% abv Moderate Bitterness
Hop Knot 6 pk
Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness
Hop Knot Case
Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness
Double Knot 6 pk
Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show. 9% abv High Bitterness
Double Knot Case
Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show. 9% abv High Bitterness
Imperial Hazy 6pack
Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.
Imperial Hazy Case
Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.
Masskrug 6pk
A true cross-continental collaboration, this Munich-Style Dunkel was crafted using American hop varieties grown in Germany and German hop varieties grown in the US, then fermented with Spaten yeast at our brewery in Tempe, Arizona. It sports rich malt flavor and a beautiful amber color that’s pleasant to look at—even while hoisting a heavy stein and staring down a very determined German. 5.5% ABV
Masskrug Case
A true cross-continental collaboration, this Munich-Style Dunkel was crafted using American hop varieties grown in Germany and German hop varieties grown in the US, then fermented with Spaten yeast at our brewery in Tempe, Arizona. It sports rich malt flavor and a beautiful amber color that’s pleasant to look at—even while hoisting a heavy stein and staring down a very determined German. 5.5% ABV
Oktoberfest 6pk
Traveling to the Oktoberfest celebration each year can get expensive, but not to worry : with elegant malt flavor, a kiss of herbal hops and a light finish that encourages drinking, our Oktoberfest is as authentic a fest bier as you’ll find outside Munich—no airfare required. 6% ABV
Oktoberfest Case
Traveling to the Oktoberfest celebration each year can get expensive, but not to worry : with elegant malt flavor, a kiss of herbal hops and a light finish that encourages drinking, our Oktoberfest is as authentic a fest bier as you’ll find outside Munich—no airfare required. 6% ABV
Double Pumpkin Porter 6 Pack
So in 2014, we heard their cries and created Double Pumpkin, an Imperial Pumpkin Porter. We increased the spices. We upped the maltiness. We boosted the body. And in the end, we created what we think is a sublime (and flavorful) evolution of Arizona’s best fall seasonal. But fair warning; despite Double Pumpkin’s size, it’s only around for a limited time each year. 8.5%
Double Pumpkin Porter Case
So in 2014, we heard their cries and created Double Pumpkin, an Imperial Pumpkin Porter. We increased the spices. We upped the maltiness. We boosted the body. And in the end, we created what we think is a sublime (and flavorful) evolution of Arizona’s best fall seasonal. But fair warning; despite Double Pumpkin’s size, it’s only around for a limited time each year. 8.5%
Barrel Aged Double Pumpkin 4pk
From the spookiest corner of our ghost-filled brewery comes this special version of Double Pumpkin Porter blending pumpkin pie spice with bourbon, vanilla, and just a hint of the supernatural. The spirts aren’t thrilled we disturbed their rest to pull this beer out of the barrels, so we recommend you finish it off before they come for it. 9.4%abv
Can Beer
AZ Hazy 12pk Cans
We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit. Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% abv Moderate Bitterness
WoW Light 12 Pack Cans
WoW Light Cans will be served at the pub beginning today. Prefect for the New Years Resolutions. Ever ridden a sugar cookie down a waterslide filled with lemonade? You’ll feel like you have every time you sip this low-cal, low-carb lemonade version of our beloved Wow Wheat Ale. We dare you not to say, “Wow!” the first time you try it. Can’t be done. 4% abv 95 Calories, 4 Carbs per can
Wow Light 6 Pack Cans
Red Bird Lager 15pk
Brewed to celebrate the Arizona Cardinals, this amber lager has a light toasty malt flavor and crisp finish that satisfies from kickoff to the final whistle. Drink up, Red Sea.
Kilt Lifter 15pk
Kilt Lifter is our award-winning flagship brew, crafted in the tradition and honor of the great strong ales of Scotland. Take one sip and you’ll swear it had been brewed by men in kilts—and maybe it was. It’s a full-bodied ale with pronounced flavors of caramel and roasted barley. 6% abv Low Bitterness
Sunbru-Kolsch Style 15pk
Brilliantly clear, bright gold and subtly flavored, Sunbru is one of Four Peaks’ most drinkable beers. But “drinkable” doesn’t mean “simple;” Sunbru took home gold at the World Beer Cup in 2012.5.1 % abv Low Bitterness
WOW Wheat Ale 15 pk
Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv
Peach Ale 15 pk
Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness
Hop Knot 15pk
Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness
Golden Lager 15-pack
Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness
4pk Rye IPA Crowlers
Pick Six
Pumpkin Porter Bottle
Hallowed throughout the southwest, this frightfully tasty porter combines all the things that make a great pumpkin pie: nutmeg, allspice, ground clove, a little ginger, and pumpkin. Drink one down and you will learn something the hordes of beer fans who eagerly await its arrival each year already know: it’s not really autumn until that first sip of pumpkin porter. 5.1%
Peach Ale Can 12oz
Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness
Peach Ale Bottle
Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness
Desert Day Drinker 12oz
You’ve been lied to, beer-drinkers. You’ve been told your whole lives that beer is a nighttime beverage, that respectable citizens wait until the sun sets before cracking their first can. But we’re here to reveal a simple, joyful truth: day -drinking is the best. Desert Day Drinker is brewed for the hikers, the golfers, the tailgaters, the lake trippers, the pool-partiers, the backyard barbecuers. It’s brewed for those who understand that life goes down in the daytime—and so should a beer or two. So grab a can and make a day of it.
8th St Bottle
A true “session” beer, our 8th Street Pale Ale is styled after the classic pub ales of England. Hop varieties native to the U.K. give the beer an earthy, floral aroma deftly balanced by the perfect amount of caramel malt. They say you can’t please everyone all the time—but they haven’t tried 8th Street. 4.5% Moderate Bitterness
WoW Wheat Ale Bottle
Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv
WoW Wheat Ale Can 12oz
Golden Lager Bottle
Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness
Sunbru Can 12oz
Brilliantly clear, bright gold and subtly flavored, Sunbru is one of Four Peaks’ most drinkable beers. But “drinkable” doesn’t mean “simple;” Sunbru took home gold at the World Beer Cup in 2012. 5.1% abv Low Bitterness
WoW Lite 12 oz can
Kilt Lifter Can 12oz
Kilt Lifter is our award-winning flagship brew, crafted in the tradition and honor of the great strong ales of Scotland. Take one sip and you’ll swear it had been brewed by men in kilts—and maybe it was. It’s a full-bodied ale with pronounced flavors of caramel and roasted barley.6% abv Low Bitterness
Kilt Lifter Bottle
Kilt Lifter is our award-winning flagship brew, crafted in the tradition and honor of the great strong ales of Scotland. Take one sip and you’ll swear it had been brewed by men in kilts—and maybe it was. It’s a full-bodied ale with pronounced flavors of caramel and roasted barley. 6% abv Low Bitterness
AZ Hazy IPA Bottle
We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit.Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% Moderate Bitterness
AZ Hazy IPA Can 12oz
Hop Knot Bottle
Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness
Hop Knot Can 12oz
Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness
Raj IPA Bottle
True to its British roots, Raj – our English IPA – is aggressive where necessary but undeniably refined. Its deliciously floral bitterness is rounded out with a healthy dose of caramel malt that gives it a rich copper color. 6.9% abv Moderate Bitterness
Xerocole IPA Bottle
A name given to animals adapted to live in harsh desert environments. As brewers who also must overcome sweltering heat and lack of water, we feel a kind of kinship with these hardy critters. We designed this beer to live up to our shared ability to thrive in the desert. 7% abv Moderate Bitterness
Double Knot Bottle
Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show. 95 High Bitterness
Imperial Hazy 12oz bottle
Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.
Barrel Aged Raj Bottle
A new take on our true to style English IPA – aggressive where necessary but undeniably refined. Its deliciously floral bitterness is rounded out with a healthy dose of caramel malt, complimented with delightful notes of bourbon from the Heaven Hill barrels it's been aged for 3 years in. 9% ABV
Barrel Aged Double Pumpkin
Imperial Hazy 19.2 oz Can
Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.
Oktoberfest Bottle
Traveling to the Oktoberfest celebration each year can get expensive, but not to worry : with elegant malt flavor, a kiss of herbal hops and a light finish that encourages drinking, our Oktoberfest is as authentic a fest bier as you’ll find outside Munich—no airfare required. 6% ABV
Masskrug Bottle
A true cross-continental collaboration, this Munich-Style Dunkel was crafted using American hop varieties grown in Germany and German hop varieties grown in the US, then fermented with Spaten yeast at our brewery in Tempe, Arizona. It sports rich malt flavor and a beautiful amber color that’s pleasant to look at—even while hoisting a heavy stein and staring down a very determined German. 5.5% ABV
Red Bird Lager 12oz Can
Specials
Appetizers
Brickhouse Pretzel
Hand-twisted, oven-baked, sprinkled with rock salt, and served with spicy mustard and green chile cheese sauce.
Brickhouse Wings
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, Golden Stout BBQ, Sweet Chili Peach, WoW Citrus Chili, Buffa-hellno (***HOT***), Dry Rub Peaks Style or Desert Dry Heat.
Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, Golden Stout BBQ, Sweet Chili Peach, WoW Citrus Chili, Buffa-hellno (***HOT***), Dry Rub Peaks Style or Desert Dry Heat.
Spinach Dip
Artichoke hearts, baby spinach, and roasted red peppers bound together in a warm cheese blend. Served with warm pita bread and house tortilla chips.
Chicken Rolls
Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly fried cauliflower tossed in choice wing sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Miso Brussels & Pork Belly
Oven-roasted brussels sprouts tossed in miso sauce with Peach Ale-braised pork belly.
Red Pepper Hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus topped with olive blend, drizzled with lemon-infused oil and zaatar. Served with warm pita bread and cucumber.
Edamame
Salted soybeans.
Sweet & Spicy Edamame
Wok seared edamame tossed with sauteed garlic and a sweet & spicy soy glaze, garnished with Peaks seasoning.
Peaks Edamame
Edamame tossed with sauteed garlic and our house five spice blend, "Peaks Seasoning".
7 Barrel Fries
Our famous brew house battered fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
Poutine
Beer-battered fries, green chile gravy, white cheddar cheese curds topped with green onions.
Cajun Fries
Our famous brew house battered fries tossed in Cajun seasoning.
Xtra Pita
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Tinga Chicken Quesadilla
Slow roasted, shredded chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Green Chili Pork Quesadilla
Slow roasted, green chili pulled pork, cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Adovada Quesadilla
Chunks of tender, slow smoked red chili pork, cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Soup & Salad
Southwest Chop Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, corn, quinoa & black beans, roasted red pepper, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, queso fresco, citrus-cilantro dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar
Crispy, beer-battered chicken in house buffalo sauce over romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and garlic croutons. tossed in Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and garlic croutons. tossed in caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with smoked turkey, bacon, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, red onion, avocado and a hard boiled egg,
Four Peaks Poke
Ahi tuna toped with green onion & spicy rose sauce over calrose rice with rainbow carrots, cucumbers, spicy krab salad, avocado, edamame, daikon sprouts and spicy mayo.
Acorn Squash Salad
Arugula, mixed greens, brussel sprouts, pickled shallots, roasted acorn squash, candied pecans and feta cheese tossed in maple Dijon vinaigrette.
House Salad
Mixed greens, with bell peppers, mushrooms, diced cucumbers, onions, grape tomatoes and croutons.
Cup Soup
Green Chili Pasole
Bowl Soup
Green Chili Pasole
Side Coleslaw
Sandwiches
Chicken Beer Bread
Grilled chicken wrapped in golden lager beer bread with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and creamy tzatziki sauce.
Italian Beef Beer Bread
House-roasted italian beef, sauteed red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese in golden lager beer bread with garlic honey mayo.
Salmon BLT
Blackened salmon filet, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sunflower pesto mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
8th street ale-battered chicken breast, house pickles, and sambal aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Turkey Club
Turkey breast and crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Muenster cheese on toasted Noble 12 grain bread.
Brewer's Dip
Oven-roasted beef on a toasted baguette with melted muenster cheese and hop knot mustard horseradish sauce. Served with au jus.
The Cuban
Peach Ale-braised pork belly pressed on a telera roll with pit smoked ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles, and Hop Knot mustard.
Peach Ale Pulled Pork
Smoked Pork braised in Peach Ale on a Noble bun with pickle chips, BBQ sauce and garlic honey coleslaw. Served with your choice of side.
Burgers
The OG
Seasoned and charbroiled to order on a toasted noble bun with melted cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, or pepper jack.
Hamburger
Seasoned and charbroiled to order on a toasted noble bun.
Southwest Burger
Half-pound burger with roasted anaheim chile, pepper jack cheese, and sweet jalapeno dressing.
Jalapeno Chile Bomber Burger
Half-pound burger topped with fire-roasted jalapeno cream cheese, crunchy onion straws, and roasted tomato.
Beyond Burger
Beyond Meat plant-based burger patty topped with roasted tomato, spinach and hummus spread on house made beer focaccia bun.
The Salami Burger
An all natural beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with a seared salami patty, Swiss cheese, fried jalapeno pieces, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic honey mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.
Brewer's Favorites
8th Street Chicken Strips
Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Pub Fish & Chips
Atlantic cod filet dipped in kilt lifter beer batter, fried crispy, and served fries, homemade tartar sauce, and lemon wedges.
Green Chile Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in house green chile cheese sauce, Anaheim chiles topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend & crispy onion strings
Carne Adovada
Pecan smoked red chile pork, rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico & a tortilla.
Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and blended cheeses smothered in green chile sauce. served with house beans, rice, and sour cream.
Pizza
10" Abe Froman
Soppressata, italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, and ricotta.
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken breast, red onion, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella with Golden Stout bbq sauce.
10" Veggie Pizza
Golden Lager crust topped with Sunflower pesto sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, parmesan and mozzarella with house pesto.
10" Cheese Pizza
Build your own pizza or just have it cheesey.
10" Beer Pulled Margherita
Mozzarella, roasted tomato, garlic-infused olive oil, fresh basil leaves.
Kids
Dessert | Pastry
Whole Pumpkin Porter Cheesecake
A delicious Chef Graf crafted Pumpkin Porter Cheesecake.
Key Lime Tarts
Two cool and refreshing mini Key Lime tarts in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and fresh lime zest.
Pub Donut Holes
7 donut holes tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar and served with bourbon caramel and chocolate sauce for dipping.
Milkshake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1340 East 8th Street, #104, Tempe, AZ 85281