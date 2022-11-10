Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1340 East 8th Street

#104

Tempe, AZ 85281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

clock icon

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8th Street Chicken Strips
Pub Fish & Chips
Chicken Rolls

Bottle Beer

Fall Mix Pack

$21.00
Pumpkin Porter 6pk

Pumpkin Porter 6pk

$11.00Out of stock

Hallowed throughout the southwest, this frightfully tasty porter combines all the things that make a great pumpkin pie: nutmeg, allspice, ground clove, a little ginger, and pumpkin. Drink one down and you will learn something the hordes of beer fans who eagerly await its arrival each year already know: it’s not really autumn until that first sip of pumpkin porter. 5.1%

Pumpkin Porter Case

Pumpkin Porter Case

$42.00Out of stock

Hallowed throughout the southwest, this frightfully tasty porter combines all the things that make a great pumpkin pie: nutmeg, allspice, ground clove, a little ginger, and pumpkin. Drink one down and you will learn something the hordes of beer fans who eagerly await its arrival each year already know: it’s not really autumn until that first sip of pumpkin porter. 5.1%

Barrel Aged Hopsquatch 4 Pack

Barrel Aged Hopsquatch 4 Pack

$20.00

A blend of our famous Hopsquatch barley wine from 2016 and 2018. Aged for over 2 years in bourbon barrels from Four Roses and Breckenridge. ABV 14.1%

Golden Lager 6 pk

Golden Lager 6 pk

$9.50

Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness

Golden Lager Case

Golden Lager Case

$36.00

Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world. ’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness

Peach 6 pk

Peach 6 pk

$9.00

Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness

Peach Ale Case

Peach Ale Case

$34.00

Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness

WOW Wheat Ale 6 Pack

WOW Wheat Ale 6 Pack

$9.50

Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv

WOW Wheat Ale Case

WOW Wheat Ale Case

$36.00

Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv

Cha-Ching Chavez 6pack

Cha-Ching Chavez 6pack

$9.00

Coined by our buds at 98KUPD, “Cha-Ching, Chavez” isn’t just a funny phrase; it’s a state of mind. Those who live by it embrace the finer things in life—like this rich lager brewed with Pilsner malt and Cashmere hops, which not only have the word “cash” right in their name, but are loaded with flavors of melon, coconut, and tangerine. Anyone who embraces such extravagance is bound to encounter haters, but when the killjoys sarcastically say, “Must be nice to have such a tasty beer in your hand,” you simply tell them: It is! Cha-Ching, Chavez! 5% ABV

Cha-Ching Chavez Case

Cha-Ching Chavez Case

$34.00

Coined by our buds at 98KUPD, “Cha-Ching, Chavez” isn’t just a funny phrase; it’s a state of mind. Those who live by it embrace the finer things in life—like this rich lager brewed with Pilsner malt and Cashmere hops, which not only have the word “cash” right in their name, but are loaded with flavors of melon, coconut, and tangerine. Anyone who embraces such extravagance is bound to encounter haters, but when the killjoys sarcastically say, “Must be nice to have such a tasty beer in your hand,” you simply tell them: It is! Cha-Ching, Chavez! 5% ABV

8th St 6 pk

8th St 6 pk

$9.50

A true “session” beer, our 8th Street Pale Ale is styled after the classic pub ales of England. Hop varieties native to the U.K. give the beer an earthy, floral aroma deftly balanced by the perfect amount of caramel malt. They say you can’t please everyone all the time—but they haven’t tried 8th Street. 4.5% abv Moderate Bitterness

8th St Case

8th St Case

$36.00

A true “session” beer, our 8th Street Pale Ale is styled after the classic pub ales of England. Hop varieties native to the U.K. give the beer an earthy, floral aroma deftly balanced by the perfect amount of caramel malt. They say you can’t please everyone all the time—but they haven’t tried 8th Street. 4.5% abv Moderate Bitterness

AZ Hazy 6 Pack

AZ Hazy 6 Pack

$10.00

We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit.Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% abv Moderate Bitterness

AZ Hazy Case

AZ Hazy Case

$38.00

We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit. Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% abv Moderate Bitterness

Hop Knot 6 pk

Hop Knot 6 pk

$9.50Out of stock

Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness

Hop Knot Case

Hop Knot Case

$36.00Out of stock

Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness

Double Knot 6 pk

Double Knot 6 pk

$12.00

Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show. 9% abv High Bitterness

Double Knot Case

Double Knot Case

$46.00

Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show. 9% abv High Bitterness

Imperial Hazy 6pack

Imperial Hazy 6pack

$12.00

Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.

Imperial Hazy Case

$46.00

Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.

Masskrug 6pk

Masskrug 6pk

$8.50

A true cross-continental collaboration, this Munich-Style Dunkel was crafted using American hop varieties grown in Germany and German hop varieties grown in the US, then fermented with Spaten yeast at our brewery in Tempe, Arizona. It sports rich malt flavor and a beautiful amber color that’s pleasant to look at—even while hoisting a heavy stein and staring down a very determined German. 5.5% ABV

Masskrug Case

Masskrug Case

$36.00

A true cross-continental collaboration, this Munich-Style Dunkel was crafted using American hop varieties grown in Germany and German hop varieties grown in the US, then fermented with Spaten yeast at our brewery in Tempe, Arizona. It sports rich malt flavor and a beautiful amber color that’s pleasant to look at—even while hoisting a heavy stein and staring down a very determined German. 5.5% ABV

Oktoberfest 6pk

$8.50

Traveling to the Oktoberfest celebration each year can get expensive, but not to worry : with elegant malt flavor, a kiss of herbal hops and a light finish that encourages drinking, our Oktoberfest is as authentic a fest bier as you’ll find outside Munich—no airfare required. 6% ABV

Oktoberfest Case

$36.00

Traveling to the Oktoberfest celebration each year can get expensive, but not to worry : with elegant malt flavor, a kiss of herbal hops and a light finish that encourages drinking, our Oktoberfest is as authentic a fest bier as you’ll find outside Munich—no airfare required. 6% ABV

Double Pumpkin Porter 6 Pack

Double Pumpkin Porter 6 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

So in 2014, we heard their cries and created Double Pumpkin, an Imperial Pumpkin Porter. We increased the spices. We upped the maltiness. We boosted the body. And in the end, we created what we think is a sublime (and flavorful) evolution of Arizona’s best fall seasonal. But fair warning; despite Double Pumpkin’s size, it’s only around for a limited time each year. 8.5%

Double Pumpkin Porter Case

Double Pumpkin Porter Case

$46.00

So in 2014, we heard their cries and created Double Pumpkin, an Imperial Pumpkin Porter. We increased the spices. We upped the maltiness. We boosted the body. And in the end, we created what we think is a sublime (and flavorful) evolution of Arizona’s best fall seasonal. But fair warning; despite Double Pumpkin’s size, it’s only around for a limited time each year. 8.5%

Barrel Aged Double Pumpkin 4pk

$22.00

From the spookiest corner of our ghost-filled brewery comes this special version of Double Pumpkin Porter blending pumpkin pie spice with bourbon, vanilla, and just a hint of the supernatural. The spirts aren’t thrilled we disturbed their rest to pull this beer out of the barrels, so we recommend you finish it off before they come for it. 9.4%abv

Can Beer

AZ Hazy 12pk Cans

AZ Hazy 12pk Cans

$19.00

We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit. Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% abv Moderate Bitterness

WoW Light 12 Pack Cans

WoW Light 12 Pack Cans

$17.00

WoW Light Cans will be served at the pub beginning today. Prefect for the New Years Resolutions. Ever ridden a sugar cookie down a waterslide filled with lemonade? You’ll feel like you have every time you sip this low-cal, low-carb lemonade version of our beloved Wow Wheat Ale. We dare you not to say, “Wow!” the first time you try it. Can’t be done. 4% abv 95 Calories, 4 Carbs per can

Wow Light 6 Pack Cans

$8.00
Red Bird Lager 15pk

Red Bird Lager 15pk

$17.00

Brewed to celebrate the Arizona Cardinals, this amber lager has a light toasty malt flavor and crisp finish that satisfies from kickoff to the final whistle. Drink up, Red Sea.

Kilt Lifter 15pk

Kilt Lifter 15pk

$18.00

Kilt Lifter is our award-winning flagship brew, crafted in the tradition and honor of the great strong ales of Scotland. Take one sip and you’ll swear it had been brewed by men in kilts—and maybe it was. It’s a full-bodied ale with pronounced flavors of caramel and roasted barley. 6% abv Low Bitterness

Sunbru-Kolsch Style 15pk

Sunbru-Kolsch Style 15pk

$18.00

Brilliantly clear, bright gold and subtly flavored, Sunbru is one of Four Peaks’ most drinkable beers. But “drinkable” doesn’t mean “simple;” Sunbru took home gold at the World Beer Cup in 2012.5.1 % abv Low Bitterness

WOW Wheat Ale 15 pk

WOW Wheat Ale 15 pk

$18.00

Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv

Peach Ale 15 pk

Peach Ale 15 pk

$18.00

Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness

Hop Knot 15pk

Hop Knot 15pk

$18.00

Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness

Golden Lager 15-pack

Golden Lager 15-pack

$18.00

Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness

4pk Rye IPA Crowlers

$30.00

Pick Six

Pumpkin Porter Bottle

Pumpkin Porter Bottle

$2.00

Hallowed throughout the southwest, this frightfully tasty porter combines all the things that make a great pumpkin pie: nutmeg, allspice, ground clove, a little ginger, and pumpkin. Drink one down and you will learn something the hordes of beer fans who eagerly await its arrival each year already know: it’s not really autumn until that first sip of pumpkin porter. 5.1%

Peach Ale Can 12oz

Peach Ale Can 12oz

$1.75

Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness

Peach Ale Bottle

Peach Ale Bottle

$1.75

Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness

Desert Day Drinker 12oz

Desert Day Drinker 12oz

$1.75

You’ve been lied to, beer-drinkers. You’ve been told your whole lives that beer is a nighttime beverage, that respectable citizens wait until the sun sets before cracking their first can. But we’re here to reveal a simple, joyful truth: day -drinking is the best. Desert Day Drinker is brewed for the hikers, the golfers, the tailgaters, the lake trippers, the pool-partiers, the backyard barbecuers. It’s brewed for those who understand that life goes down in the daytime—and so should a beer or two. So grab a can and make a day of it.

8th St Bottle

8th St Bottle

$1.75

A true “session” beer, our 8th Street Pale Ale is styled after the classic pub ales of England. Hop varieties native to the U.K. give the beer an earthy, floral aroma deftly balanced by the perfect amount of caramel malt. They say you can’t please everyone all the time—but they haven’t tried 8th Street. 4.5% Moderate Bitterness

WoW Wheat Ale Bottle

WoW Wheat Ale Bottle

$1.75

Each bottle of this wondrous wheat beer is infused with two things: sweet orange peel and the spirit of giving. A percentage of sales goes straight to the Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that aims to elevate the quality of life for home bound cancer patients through home -cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? Wow. 5% abv

WoW Wheat Ale Can 12oz

WoW Wheat Ale Can 12oz

$1.75
Golden Lager Bottle

Golden Lager Bottle

$1.75

Two decades in the making, our Golden Lager is brewed with some of the world’s most celebrated lager yeast for an authentic, elegant flavor befitting the beer’s bright color. Grab a pint and drink deep; you just struck gold. 5% abv Low Bitterness

Sunbru Can 12oz

Sunbru Can 12oz

$1.75

Brilliantly clear, bright gold and subtly flavored, Sunbru is one of Four Peaks’ most drinkable beers. But “drinkable” doesn’t mean “simple;” Sunbru took home gold at the World Beer Cup in 2012. 5.1% abv Low Bitterness

WoW Lite 12 oz can

$1.75
Kilt Lifter Can 12oz

Kilt Lifter Can 12oz

$1.75

Kilt Lifter is our award-winning flagship brew, crafted in the tradition and honor of the great strong ales of Scotland. Take one sip and you’ll swear it had been brewed by men in kilts—and maybe it was. It’s a full-bodied ale with pronounced flavors of caramel and roasted barley.6% abv Low Bitterness

Kilt Lifter Bottle

Kilt Lifter Bottle

$1.75

Kilt Lifter is our award-winning flagship brew, crafted in the tradition and honor of the great strong ales of Scotland. Take one sip and you’ll swear it had been brewed by men in kilts—and maybe it was. It’s a full-bodied ale with pronounced flavors of caramel and roasted barley. 6% abv Low Bitterness

AZ Hazy IPA Bottle

AZ Hazy IPA Bottle

$1.75

We said we would never brew a Hazy IPA. We lied. This delightfully cloudy ale is brewed with oats and flaked Sonoran white wheat, then is dry-hopped—not once, but twice!—for intensely juicy flavors of guava, kiwi, and passionfruit.Embrace the haze. We did. 6.5% Moderate Bitterness

AZ Hazy IPA Can 12oz

AZ Hazy IPA Can 12oz

$1.75
Hop Knot Bottle

Hop Knot Bottle

$1.75

Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness

Hop Knot Can 12oz

Hop Knot Can 12oz

$1.75

Hop Knot features five American hop varieties—Bravo, Glacier, Liberty, Simcoe, and Cascade—woven into the brewing process at seven different intervals for bold hop flavor intertwined with crisp, clean bitterness. 6.7% abv High Bitterness

Raj IPA Bottle

Raj IPA Bottle

$1.75

True to its British roots, Raj – our English IPA – is aggressive where necessary but undeniably refined. Its deliciously floral bitterness is rounded out with a healthy dose of caramel malt that gives it a rich copper color. 6.9% abv Moderate Bitterness

Xerocole IPA Bottle

Xerocole IPA Bottle

$1.75

A name given to animals adapted to live in harsh desert environments. As brewers who also must overcome sweltering heat and lack of water, we feel a kind of kinship with these hardy critters. We designed this beer to live up to our shared ability to thrive in the desert. 7% abv Moderate Bitterness

Double Knot Bottle

Double Knot Bottle

$2.50

Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show. 95 High Bitterness

Imperial Hazy 12oz bottle

$2.50

Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.

Barrel Aged Raj Bottle

$5.00

A new take on our true to style English IPA – aggressive where necessary but undeniably refined. Its deliciously floral bitterness is rounded out with a healthy dose of caramel malt, complimented with delightful notes of bourbon from the Heaven Hill barrels it's been aged for 3 years in. 9% ABV

Barrel Aged Double Pumpkin

$6.00

Imperial Hazy 19.2 oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

Hazier than an Arizona day after a haboob rolls through, this extra-strength version of our hAZy IPA is stuffed full of Sabro and Mosaic hops for flavors of full-pulp OJ, blueberries, bubblegum, and fresh-mown grass. Meanwhile, flaked oats and the legendary grain known as Sonoran White Wheat contribute cloudiness along with hints of vanilla and cream, allowing you to embrace the haze even harder.

Oktoberfest Bottle

Oktoberfest Bottle

$2.00

Traveling to the Oktoberfest celebration each year can get expensive, but not to worry : with elegant malt flavor, a kiss of herbal hops and a light finish that encourages drinking, our Oktoberfest is as authentic a fest bier as you’ll find outside Munich—no airfare required. 6% ABV

Masskrug Bottle

Masskrug Bottle

$2.00

A true cross-continental collaboration, this Munich-Style Dunkel was crafted using American hop varieties grown in Germany and German hop varieties grown in the US, then fermented with Spaten yeast at our brewery in Tempe, Arizona. It sports rich malt flavor and a beautiful amber color that’s pleasant to look at—even while hoisting a heavy stein and staring down a very determined German. 5.5% ABV

Red Bird Lager 12oz Can

$1.75

Specials

Garlic Cheese Beer Bread

$13.00
Calamari

Calamari

$14.50

Panko crusted Calamari steak strips served with spicy marinara and jalapeño aioli.

The Taproom

$16.00
Stoutamisu

Stoutamisu

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate sponge cake, Espresso Stout Ladyfingers, Chocolate Mascarpone, Cocoa Coffee beans, Magic Dust.

Appetizers

Brickhouse Pretzel

Brickhouse Pretzel

$11.50

Hand-twisted, oven-baked, sprinkled with rock salt, and served with spicy mustard and green chile cheese sauce.

Brickhouse Wings

Brickhouse Wings

$16.50

Tossed in your choice of buffalo, Golden Stout BBQ, Sweet Chili Peach, WoW Citrus Chili, Buffa-hellno (***HOT***), Dry Rub Peaks Style or Desert Dry Heat.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Tossed in your choice of buffalo, Golden Stout BBQ, Sweet Chili Peach, WoW Citrus Chili, Buffa-hellno (***HOT***), Dry Rub Peaks Style or Desert Dry Heat.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Artichoke hearts, baby spinach, and roasted red peppers bound together in a warm cheese blend. Served with warm pita bread and house tortilla chips.

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Rolls

$11.00

Two crispy, golden-fried pastries filled with chicken, green pepper, jalapeno, pepper jack, and cream cheese. served with sweet jalapeno sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Lightly fried cauliflower tossed in choice wing sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Miso Brussels & Pork Belly

Miso Brussels & Pork Belly

$14.00

Oven-roasted brussels sprouts tossed in miso sauce with Peach Ale-braised pork belly.

Red Pepper Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

$11.50

Roasted red pepper hummus topped with olive blend, drizzled with lemon-infused oil and zaatar. Served with warm pita bread and cucumber.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Salted soybeans.

Sweet & Spicy Edamame

Sweet & Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Wok seared edamame tossed with sauteed garlic and a sweet & spicy soy glaze, garnished with Peaks seasoning.

Peaks Edamame

Peaks Edamame

$7.00

Edamame tossed with sauteed garlic and our house five spice blend, "Peaks Seasoning".

7 Barrel Fries

7 Barrel Fries

$6.50

Our famous brew house battered fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.75
Poutine

Poutine

$11.25

Beer-battered fries, green chile gravy, white cheddar cheese curds topped with green onions.

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$6.75

Our famous brew house battered fries tossed in Cajun seasoning.

Xtra Pita

$3.00
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Tinga Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Slow roasted, shredded chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Green Chili Pork Quesadilla

Green Chili Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

Slow roasted, green chili pulled pork, cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Adovada Quesadilla

Adovada Quesadilla

$15.00

Chunks of tender, slow smoked red chili pork, cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend melted in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Soup & Salad

Southwest Chop Salad

Southwest Chop Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, corn, quinoa & black beans, roasted red pepper, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, queso fresco, citrus-cilantro dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Caesar

Buffalo Chicken Caesar

$14.25

Crispy, beer-battered chicken in house buffalo sauce over romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and garlic croutons. tossed in Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and garlic croutons. tossed in caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with smoked turkey, bacon, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, red onion, avocado and a hard boiled egg,

Four Peaks Poke

Four Peaks Poke

$17.00

Ahi tuna toped with green onion & spicy rose sauce over calrose rice with rainbow carrots, cucumbers, spicy krab salad, avocado, edamame, daikon sprouts and spicy mayo.

Acorn Squash Salad

$14.00

Arugula, mixed greens, brussel sprouts, pickled shallots, roasted acorn squash, candied pecans and feta cheese tossed in maple Dijon vinaigrette.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.25

Mixed greens, with bell peppers, mushrooms, diced cucumbers, onions, grape tomatoes and croutons.

Cup Soup

$5.00

Green Chili Pasole

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Green Chili Pasole

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Beer Bread

Chicken Beer Bread

$14.00

Grilled chicken wrapped in golden lager beer bread with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and creamy tzatziki sauce.

Italian Beef Beer Bread

Italian Beef Beer Bread

$14.75

House-roasted italian beef, sauteed red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese in golden lager beer bread with garlic honey mayo.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Blackened salmon filet, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sunflower pesto mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

8th street ale-battered chicken breast, house pickles, and sambal aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.50

Turkey breast and crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Muenster cheese on toasted Noble 12 grain bread.

Brewer's Dip

Brewer's Dip

$15.00

Oven-roasted beef on a toasted baguette with melted muenster cheese and hop knot mustard horseradish sauce. Served with au jus.

The Cuban

The Cuban

$14.50

Peach Ale-braised pork belly pressed on a telera roll with pit smoked ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles, and Hop Knot mustard.

Peach Ale Pulled Pork

Peach Ale Pulled Pork

$15.50

Smoked Pork braised in Peach Ale on a Noble bun with pickle chips, BBQ sauce and garlic honey coleslaw. Served with your choice of side.

Burgers

The OG

The OG

$14.00

Seasoned and charbroiled to order on a toasted noble bun with melted cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, or pepper jack.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$13.00

Seasoned and charbroiled to order on a toasted noble bun.

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$14.75

Half-pound burger with roasted anaheim chile, pepper jack cheese, and sweet jalapeno dressing.

Jalapeno Chile Bomber Burger

Jalapeno Chile Bomber Burger

$14.75

Half-pound burger topped with fire-roasted jalapeno cream cheese, crunchy onion straws, and roasted tomato.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.50

Beyond Meat plant-based burger patty topped with roasted tomato, spinach and hummus spread on house made beer focaccia bun.

The Salami Burger

$16.00

An all natural beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with a seared salami patty, Swiss cheese, fried jalapeno pieces, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic honey mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.

Brewer's Favorites

8th Street Chicken Strips

8th Street Chicken Strips

$14.00

Crispy, golden-fried, 8th street ale-battered chicken breast served with beer-battered fries and chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Pub Fish & Chips

Pub Fish & Chips

$14.50

Atlantic cod filet dipped in kilt lifter beer batter, fried crispy, and served fries, homemade tartar sauce, and lemon wedges.

Green Chile Mac N Cheese

Green Chile Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in house green chile cheese sauce, Anaheim chiles topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend & crispy onion strings

Carne Adovada

Carne Adovada

$16.00

Pecan smoked red chile pork, rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico & a tortilla.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and blended cheeses smothered in green chile sauce. served with house beans, rice, and sour cream.

Pizza

10" Abe Froman

10" Abe Froman

$15.50

Soppressata, italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, and ricotta.

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Diced chicken breast, red onion, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella with Golden Stout bbq sauce.

10" Veggie Pizza

10" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Golden Lager crust topped with Sunflower pesto sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, parmesan and mozzarella with house pesto.

10" Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Build your own pizza or just have it cheesey.

10" Beer Pulled Margherita

10" Beer Pulled Margherita

$14.50

Mozzarella, roasted tomato, garlic-infused olive oil, fresh basil leaves.

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese N' Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese N' Fries

$7.00

Kids grilled cheese on sourdough with cheddar cheese and a side of fries.

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids size chicken strips & fries.

Kids Fish N' Fries

Kids Fish N' Fries

$7.00

Kids size fish & chips.

Kids Noodles & Butter

$7.00

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$7.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Dessert | Pastry

Whole Pumpkin Porter Cheesecake

Whole Pumpkin Porter Cheesecake

$20.00

A delicious Chef Graf crafted Pumpkin Porter Cheesecake.

Key Lime Tarts

Key Lime Tarts

$7.50Out of stock

Two cool and refreshing mini Key Lime tarts in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and fresh lime zest.

Pub Donut Holes

Pub Donut Holes

$8.00

7 donut holes tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar and served with bourbon caramel and chocolate sauce for dipping.

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.50

Four Peaks Signature Sauces

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (12 oz)

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (12 oz)

$6.00
Chipotle Ranch Dressing (12 oz)

Chipotle Ranch Dressing (12 oz)

$6.00
Buttermilk Bleu Cheese Dressing (12 oz)

Buttermilk Bleu Cheese Dressing (12 oz)

$6.00
House Buffalo Sauce (16 oz)

House Buffalo Sauce (16 oz)

$6.00
Oatmeal Stout BBQ (12 oz)

Oatmeal Stout BBQ (12 oz)

$6.50
Sweet Jalapeno Dressing (12 oz)

Sweet Jalapeno Dressing (12 oz)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1340 East 8th Street, #104, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Four Peaks Brewing Co. image
Four Peaks Brewing Co. image
Four Peaks Brewing Co. image

Map
