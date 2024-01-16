- Home
Four Seasons Diner
823 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Beverage
Beverages
- Assorted Juices$3.75
12 oz
- Cappuccino$4.99
- Coffee$3.00
Bottomless cup!
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.99
- Espresso$3.50
- Fountain Drinks$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Kids Beverage$2.00
- Kids Free Beverage
- Large Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Large Milk 16oz$4.00
- Poland Spring Water$2.50
- Small Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Small Milk 12oz$2.75
- Water
- Selter$3.00
Milkshakes
- Cookies & Cream Shake$6.99
- Sweetheart Shake$6.99
- Chocolate Chunky Monkey$6.99
- Nutella Shake$6.99
- Cookie Dough Shake$6.99
- Coffee Latte Shake$6.99
- Fudge Brownie Shake$6.99
- Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Shake$6.99
- Crumb Cake Shake$6.99
- Cannoli Shake$6.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake Shake$6.99
- Vanilla Milkshake$5.99
- Chocolate Milk Shake$5.99
- Strawberry Milk Shake$5.99
Breakfast
Breakfast - Beverages
Breakfast - Country Fresh Eggs
- One Egg$5.00
Any style
- Two Eggs$6.00
Any style
- Three Eggs$7.00
Any style
- Four Eggs$8.00
- Steak and Eggs$16.99
8 oz NY strip steak cooked to your liking served with three eggs any style, home fries & choice of toast
- Avocado Toast$12.99
Whole grain artisan toast, mashed avocado, chopped tomato, chopped red onions & sunny-up eggs served with home fries
Breakfast - Classic Omelettes
- Broccoli and Cheddar Omelette$10.99
- Build Omelette$8.50
- California Omelette$11.99
Avocado, bacon, tomato, and Cheddar
- Cheese Omelette$9.99
Choice of Swiss, Cheddar, American, feta, or mozzarella
- Energy Omelette$11.99
Grilled chicken, Swiss, & egg whites
- Florentine Omelette$10.99
With spinach & feta cheese
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$10.99
- Italiano Omelette$10.99
Sausage, peppers, onion, & mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelette$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, & Cheddar cheese
- No Yolks. Mush,Spin,Swiss$11.99
Mushroom, spinach, and swiss
- Nova Lox and Onion Omelette$14.99
- Spanish Omelette$10.99
Marinated tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, & onions
- Veggie Omelette$10.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, & peppers
- Western Omelette$10.99
Ham, peppers, & onions
Breakfast - Brick Oven Breakfast Skillets
- Four Seasons Skillet$11.50
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, onions & peppers
- Meat Lovers Skillet$11.50
Bacon, sausage, and ham finished with Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Lovers Skillet$11.50
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & salsa smothered in melted Swiss
- Philly Steak Skillet$11.50
Philly cheesesteak, peppers, onions, & Cheddar cheese
- Popeye Skillet$11.50
Sautéed spinach, sliced mushrooms & Cheddar cheese
- Cali Skillet$11.99
Avocado, bacon, tomato, & smothered with Cheddar cheese
- Pesto Skillet$11.50
Pesto-infused egg whites, roasted peppers, onions, portobello mushrooms, & mozzarella
Breakfast - Jersey Shore Breakfast Bennys!
- Traditional Benny$10.99
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce
- Florentine Benny$11.99
Two poached eggs with spinach & feta cheese on a toasted English muffin finished with hollandaise sauce
- Italiano Benny$12.99
Two poached eggs, grilled prosciutto & pesto hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin
- Crab Cake Benny$13.99
Pan-fried crab cakes with two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Steak Benny$15.99
8 oz New York stripped steak with two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- California Benny$11.99
Two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with fresh avocado and sliced tomato with hollandaise sauce
Breakfast - Cereal, Breads & Fresh Fruit
- Assorted Cold Cereals$5.00
- Bagel All the Way$14.99
With cream cheese, Nova Scotia lox, sliced red onion, fresh tomatoes, lettuce & capers
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Bowl Grits$5.50
- Corn Muffin$3.50
Baked fresh daily
- Cup Grits$3.50
- Cup of Fruit$4.00
- Cup of Strawberries$4.50
- Fresh Cut Fruit Salad$5.50
- Fresh Fruit Bruschetta$8.50
Assortment of fresh seasonal fruits served with toasted cinnamon pita points
- Fruit Salad Platter$8.99
Served with cottage cheese
- MultigrainToast Side$2.00
- Oatmeal-Bowl$5.50
- Oatmeal-Cup$3.50
- Rye Toast Side$1.25
- Toasted Bagel$3.00
- White Toast Side$1.25
- WW Toast Side$1.25
- Cup Blueberries$4.50
- Cup Blueberries & Strawberries$5.00
Breakfast - Hot Off the Griddle!
- Belgian Waffle$7.50
Crisp to perfection
- Belly Buster$12.99
2 pancakes, bacon, sausage, two eggs, home fries, and toast
- Cinnabun Swirl Pancakes$10.99
- Four Seasons Country Sampler$12.99
Jersey Shore's best pancakes, half waffle, french toast, bacon & sausage
- French Toast$8.50
Made with double thick egg bread
- Gluten Free Pancakes-Full Stack$13.99
- Nine Grain French Toast$9.25
Our traditional French toast is made with nine-grain wheat bread
- Pancake Wrapper$12.99
An oversized buttermilk pancake loaded with bacon, eggs & cheese served with a sided of home fries...P.S. It's delicious with maple syrup
- Pancakes-Full Stack$7.99
3 pieces. Our secret recipe that made us famous
- Red Velvet Pancakes$10.99
- Short Stack French Toast$6.50
- Short Stack Red Velvet$8.99
- Short Stack Stuffed French Toast$8.99
- Short Stack-Pancakes$5.50
2 pieces. A smaller version of our secret recipe that made us famous
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.99
10 pieces
- Stuffed French Toast$9.99
Stuffed with sweetened cream
- Whole Wheat Pancakes$7.99
3 pieces
Breakfast - Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.50
- Breakfast Wrap$9.99
Scrambled eggs, Taylor ham, home fries & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of home fries
- Build Brkfst Sand$7.50
- Classic Peppers & Egg Sandwich$9.99
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions & potatoes on a kaiser roll served with a side of home fries
- Energy Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, broccoli, swiss & egg whites in a whole wheat wrap with a side of fresh-cut fruit instead of home fries
- Fried Double Egg$7.50
2 pieces. Served with a side of home fries
- Fried Egg and Cheese$8.50
Served with a side of home fries
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Ham, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$10.50
- Hungry Man's Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of home fries
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Steak Burrito$11.99
Sliced Philadelphia cheesesteak with peppers, onions, Cheddar & scrambled eggs served with a side of
- Taylor & Cheese Sandwich$9.50
- Taylor & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Taylor Sandwich$9.50
- Taylor, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.50
- Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Turkey Bacon , Egg & Cheese Sand.$10.50
- Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.50
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sand$10.50
- Canadian Bacon Egg & Cheese$10.50
Appetizers, Soups & Salads
Appetizers
- Boneless Chicken Sampler$11.99
12 Pieces. A trio of boneless buffalo, barbeque, & oriental chicken wings
- Boneless Wings$10.99
Served with bleu cheese or ranch & celery
- Boom Boom Calamari$11.99
Tender fried calamari tossed in our creamy spicy sauce
- Bruschetta Garlic Bread$6.50
With tomato bruschetta, mozzarella & balsamic glaze
- Chicken Fingers$8.99
5 pieces. With honey mustard
- Chili Cheddar Potato Skins$6.99
4 pieces, Topped with chili & Cheddar cheese
- Chili Fries$6.99
With chili & melted Cheddar
- Classic Quesadillas$7.99
With salsa & sour cream
- Coconut Shrimp$10.99
5 pieces. Served with orange marmalade sauce for dipping
- Corn Fritters$6.99
Deep-fried cream-style corn bites
- Disco Fries$6.50
With mozzarella cheese & brown gravy
- Four Seasons Appetizer Sampler$15.99
A sampler of buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, corn fritters, chili Cheddar potato skins & nachos with cheese sauce served with marinara, ranch, & blue cheese
- Fried Calamari$10.99
With marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$4.99
Enough to share
- Jersey Shore Chips$6.99
Old bay seasoned fresh sliced potato chips served with dipping sauce
- Loaded Nachos$8.99
Covered with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños & salsa with a side of sour cream
- Loaded Waffle Fries$7.99
Topped with chili and Cheddar cheese sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
With marinara sauce
- Pizza Fries$6.50
With tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Pork Potstickers$8.99
With oriental sesame dipping sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
Served with homemade crunchy tortilla chips
- Tortilla Chips & Salsa$5.50
Warm chips & salsa
- Wings$10.99
Served with bleu cheese or ranch & celery
- Zucchini Sticks$9.99
Served with marinara sauce for dipping